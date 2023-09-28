1.

"Having cum in your mouth. It looks hot as hell, but it really doesn't taste good. Like, seriously: With the sticky, slimy texture and vaguely salty but also just generally unpleasant taste, it's not really enjoyable. Plus, since it's so sticky, the taste is hard to get out. There are different foods you can eat that apparently can make it taste different, but I've never really had the chance to actually test that theory. Either way, not nearly as fun or sexy as it looks (well, maybe for whoever is doing the coming, but for whoever has to actually taste it, it's not that fun)."