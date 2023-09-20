People Revealed Kinks That Have Made Their Sex Lives 100% More Intriguing, And Oh Boy, Am I Hot And Bothered

6.

"Being pinned-down by a girl. As a Latino kid, we'd go to BBQs on the weekends, and the boys would wrestle each other. I noticed some of the girls wanted to play with us, but were reluctant since they weren’t encouraged to do things that weren’t stereotypically 'girly.' I’d tease them playfully, trying to show them they could join in if they wanted to. I made sure to let them win the first couple times so they’d be encouraged to play with everyone else. Over time it became a niche form of affection I'd seek with a S.O. Like…it empowers the other person, but it also makes me feel protective of her and needed. I guess my favorite part is when I don’t necessarily 'let them win,' but when they initiate a play-fight and pin me all on their own fair and square. Laughs and cuddles ensue."