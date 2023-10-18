17 Women Opened Their Vault And Admitted Shocking Secrets They Keep From Men

We recently asked the women of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the biggest truths they've kept from men.
They got suuuuper candid about everything they've withheld over the years. Their secrets ranged from pretty harsh to very valid, but above all, extremely eye-opening.
So, here are some deep, dark secrets women have kept from men for a long time:
Note: Some submissions include topics of sexual assault. Please proceed with caution.
1. "We are just as gross (if not GROSSER) than you are. From letting huge farts rip and giggling to staring at period clots, yeah...we be nasty. We're just better at hiding it and cleaning up the evidence. ;)"
2. "I’m a straight woman, and I think all dicks are ugly. Even if I like you a lot, it’s just not exciting to look at. Obviously, if we’ve gotten that far where we’ve seen each other naked, I like looking at the rest of you, though."
3. "I don’t tell them my real body count. I always give them a lower number because having a body count higher than, like, five is considered 'shameful' for women. I once told a guy my real number, and he slut-shamed me (even though it’s not that high, and would be a perfectly 'normal' one for a dude). His was higher, by the way. It definitely feeds into the patriarchy, and I should just own it — but most men have a culturally ingrained negative conception of it and would deem me less worthy."
4. "I don’t compliment male friends because they always, without fail, take it as romantic interest. I’m sure there are genuine, platonic friendships between men and women, but truthfully, that hasn’t been most women’s experiences."
"I just recently broke off contact with a very close male childhood friend (never had anything remotely romantic with him) because I dared to ask him whether he wanted to go to the cinema with me. He then proceeded to try and finger me in my seat.
Even after running out of the cinema and trying to talk to him on the phone about WTF happened, he still insisted I was being flirty and had given him compliments in recent months — so I apparently wanted sex."
6. "If I buy a piece of jewelry, new shoes, a new purse, or anything for myself, I fib about the cost. If it's a $250 purse, I'll lie and say I 'splurged' and spent $100 on the handbag. It's just easier this way, and he has no clue about the cost of anything I buy for myself."
7. "Sometimes I legit don’t care about what you did at work today, but I ask because I’m supposed to (and you ask about mine)."
8. "That I identify as bi because guys are grooossssss about it."
"They really are. I've also met countless anti-gay dudes who think two girls getting together is the hottest thing in the world. NOPE...not okay."
9. "Something that soooooo many men don’t know about (and it’s not really a secret, just something we don’t talk about) is vaginal discharge. I don’t know how men think it’s constantly moist, but men I have told this to just ask me to stop talking about it. Having a vagina is a lot of work!"
10. "I don’t put effort into my appearance to attract attention from men ('male attention is abundant and low-value'). I do it because it feels like putting on armor, another layer of protection against being vulnerable. There’s also a sense of being intimidating and 'above reproach' that feels safe — like, you can try to critique me, but not my appearance."
"It really just reflects how messed-up social dynamics can be (and shoutout to the childhood trauma of habitual bullying 💕)."
11. "We have more hair than you might think, and we hide it pretty well. I'm talking about the stray hairs on our chin, nipples, and butt. 😅"
12. "I hate it when my husband asks me some question, like I somehow know the answer (when I'm wholly unfamiliar with it all)."
"My ex expected me to know the precise location of every item we ever owned. One time it was the specific Allen wrench that could tighten up the bunk beds we’d put together six years ago — like, are you kidding me?
It’s pure laziness."
13. "How the panic sets in if we're in a confined space with a man we don't know (or don't know well)."
14. "At least for me, the period-related mood swings are less about irrationally disproportionate emotional responses and more about a weakening of the filter that usually holds back an emotional response. The things that piss me off when I'm on my period still piss me off when I'm not on my period — I just normally try not to express them."
15. "We treat men with kid gloves. We try to keep men happy and fed, we turn down advances in whatever way will make men feel the best about themselves, and we work extremely hard to keep men from turning angry. We fear men’s anger because we know all too well that it can (and often) does end in death for us. So, we end up coddling all men for our own protection."
16. "We generally are not impressed by your ham-fisted attempt to play the bass guitar. Maybe a song or two, but we didn't sign up for an exclusive, five-hour solo bass concert featuring Dave from Tinder. Take the non-specific compliment and put the guitar down."
17. And finally: "I do not share really private, explicit things about my partner and I with my friends. It's private and intimate for a reason, and should be kept as such unless discussed."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.