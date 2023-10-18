17 Women Opened Their Vault And Admitted Shocking Secrets They Keep From Men

4. "I don’t compliment male friends because they always, without fail, take it as romantic interest. I’m sure there are genuine, platonic friendships between men and women, but truthfully, that hasn’t been most women’s experiences."

"I just recently broke off contact with a very close male childhood friend (never had anything remotely romantic with him) because I dared to ask him whether he wanted to go to the cinema with me. He then proceeded to try and finger me in my seat.

Even after running out of the cinema and trying to talk to him on the phone about WTF happened, he still insisted I was being flirty and had given him compliments in recent months — so I apparently wanted sex."



—katharinalukas