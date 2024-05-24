17 Secrets Men Keep Hidden From Their Spouses And Will Never, Ever, EVERRRR Release From The Vault

1. "Most of my anxieties and insecurities. I learned long ago that the only thing stopping her from 'spiraling' is that she thinks I have a handle on everything. If she panics and I panic with her, she'll go right past panic into full-on 'hysteria.'"

—u/Kozeyekan_



"On the rare occasion I share my feelings, particularly something I'm not happy about in our relationship, I instantly regret it. I don't know how much is ingrained in her personality, but she can't handle it.

I'm a pretty stoic guy in general, so 99% of the time, I'm fine with 'suck it up' as my strategy for adversity. But sometimes, I get a glimpse into someone else's relationship where there is more emotional openness, and I realize what I'm missing.

After decades, I'm resigned to the fact that it just is what it is."

—u/Sax-Offender