"I still remember being in 5th grade and being sent to the office because someone threw stuff whenever the teacher turned around. She thought it was me (it wasn’t) and sent me to the principal's office. When I got to the principal’s office the superintendent was also there (I think they were friends). The superintendent was ranting about being sick of 'you bastard kids.' He picked me up by my shirt and threw me into a filing cabinet. I remember him having a hold of my shirt and screaming again that I was a little bastard, and I felt his spit hitting me in the face. I was biting my lip and trying not to cry. He threatened to beat the shit out of me if I ever told anyone, so I didn’t. The principal (who I always liked before) apologized after the guy stormed out, but told me it was my fault for 'misbehaving.'"