15 Times When Scheduled Sex Either Ignited Passion Or Killed The Spark For Couples

1. "In my case, we started scheduling things because my partner started anti-depressants that killed their sex drive. They had a higher sex drive than I did, so in theory, I was okay with letting things slow down a bit, but I'm really glad we started scheduling things during that period. The problem became when I would have a rough week and didn't feel up for sex, it being scheduled suddenly had a lot of pressure. I felt guilty that I wasn't able to provide what they wanted from me, and since it was scheduled, it felt like I had promised sex and was backing out of that promise."

"So it became 'date night' instead. We'd do something intimate together, and if it was a bad week then maybe we'd just cuddle up on the couch and watch something funny.

I still felt guilty, but every time I showed that they did nothing but enthusiastically reassure me, and over time, that guilt shrank. It became easier to actually progress to sex even if I had a bad week. Sometimes, we'd just focus on me for that round."



—u/PieJudge