7.

"Treat the clit like it's a penis. I watched this semi-instructional video of a woman going down on another woman. She said, 'Pretend you're giving it a little blowjob.' I thought that was hilarious, but it stuck in my mind, and by god, it worked! I then remembered all the times I rubbed a girl's clit like I was DJ, and immediately equated it to her doing the same thing to the tip of my penis. At that moment, I realized how awful some of those early sexual experiences must have been for those poor women, and ever since have used the 'treat the clit like a penis' technique. The old saying is true: Treat others how you want to be treated."