Reddit user Common-Sprinkles9328 asked the community, "What trick did you learn from porn and it actually went well when attempting?"
People got down and dirty reallllll quick, and revealed some naughty sex acts from porn that made their lives supremely spicy. Like...I'm legit sweating from these techniques.
So, here are some sex acts and positions from porn that you'll 100% want to try out:
Note: Some sex tricks were pulled from this Reddit thread by user u/Erika_Knight.
Note: These submissions don't reflect a universal experience of sex acts people enjoy. Everyone's story is different.
1. "I figured out that I can use my thumb on my wife's clitoris in any missionary-like position (using gentle circles and a little pressure). It made a huge difference in us both reaching the finish line, and I usually get the silver medal for it (in a good way). Now that we're older and my hand cramps like a motherfucker, we use toys to stimulate her. Now I have a hand free for boob related activities, which we discovered is also a turn on for her."
2. "We got a wand vibrator and then a clit sucker. They're great for when I'm knackered from work or just not really in the mood to perform well. Using either in any position also sends her to outer space, so money well spent."
3. "The longer the foreplay the better. Some people get frustrated and upset by this, while others go bananas. Also tilting your face to the side when eating her out so you can actually breathe. Porn actors do it to open the camera angle, but I'm telling you, you can eat her out for so much longer when you can breathe."
4. "When giving a woman cunilingus, it's hard to continually (and properly) spread the labia to stimulate the clit. You end up doing a peace sign on her pussy ✌️. What you want to be doing is wrapping your arm around her leg and spreading it apart from the top with your thumb and pointer. This leaves your other hand to have easy access to stimulate the rest of the vagina — it's so much more comfortable. Because most guys don't spend long enough eating pussy, they rarely focus all at once on the big three: Clit, G-spot, and steady repetitive hymen stimulation. This is how you get those mind-bender orgasms."
5. "I learned a lot about bondage from a tutorial on one of the popular amateur sites from like 10-15 years ago. I really appreciated that they made a point of showing everything, including what could go wrong and also why it was wrong."
6. "Her on her stomach on top of a pillow or comforter. My arms around her like a full nelson or my right arm around her neck (not in a forceful way — just around). Then you just kinda start. She was never a screamer before that, but she had to put her head into a pillow to muffle her yelling — it was cream city."
7. "Treat the clit like it's a penis. I watched this semi-instructional video of a woman going down on another woman. She said, 'Pretend you're giving it a little blowjob.' I thought that was hilarious, but it stuck in my mind, and by god, it worked! I then remembered all the times I rubbed a girl's clit like I was DJ, and immediately equated it to her doing the same thing to the tip of my penis. At that moment, I realized how awful some of those early sexual experiences must have been for those poor women, and ever since have used the 'treat the clit like a penis' technique. The old saying is true: Treat others how you want to be treated."
8. "Picking a girl up and fucking her in the air. Pull her to the edge of the bed, fold her legs up, and then lift her. The look on a woman's face the first time you do it is always a lot of fun. Obviously, make sure you know your limits, though — don't hurt yourself or her. I like to stay at the edge of the bed so I can pretty safely drop her back onto it when I get tired."
9. "Blow on her neck and clit. She moaned and shook before starting to get wet. It was cute, and she called me a 'tease.'"
10. "When I'm fucking her doggy style, I get the biggest mouthful of spit I can and let it all drip from my mouth directly into her asshole. The surprised face she gets is priceless."
11. "Putting her leg on my shoulders then pushing down with my forearms. I was able to get into her super deep and go real hard."
12. "Missionary anal. We had trouble trying anal because of my girl's size and my size. My wife is petite, so trying and trying different angles was never comfortable for her. Until I watched a video where the guy puts a big pillow under the girl's hips and fucks her on the corner of the bed...that's our favorite pose now."
13. "Tip teasing for a bit before going all the way in very suddenly. Obviously don’t do it at the beginning, but if you do it at the right time, it’s guaranteed to make them make the same face as when you use the head scratcher thing."
14. "Fingering a woman inside her pussy, stimulating her clit, and her ass at the same time with one hand. Saw that once with a lesbian scene."
15. "I (F) am on top when my guy makes this sweep-the-leg move, and then all of a sudden, I’m on the bottom. He doesn’t miss a beat. It’s so surprising and really fun. The first time he did it, it was super hot and intense, and now we are going for style points. Highly recommend. He basically bends his knees and puts his feet on the mattress, then bucks around and catches himself, using my weight to flip us both."
16. "Hair pulling. I saw it in porn a lot, but I just chalked it up to be some bullshit male fantasy. It turns out that a lot of women really enjoy getting their hair pulled while they are pounded. How did I learn this? They asked me to."
17. "I was about to say porn is performative and shouldn't be used in the bedroom, but then I remembered one move. Pushing someone in heels over and eating it from the back. I did that once to someone who wasn't really expecting it, and she damn near broke her ankles orgasming so hard in the heels. Highly recommend."
18. "The 'come here' motion with your fingers on that little spongy spot inside. Eventually I took this to the next level, but you gotta have some meat to pull this off. You grip your dick by the base, and then use the head to toy her pussy. You want to sort of flick it up and down so it goes inside, hits the g-spot, and also rubs the clit on the up and down strokes. Master this and you’ll need to invest in waterproof sheets."
19. "I once did the thing where you rub the clit and labia with your dick before putting it in. She was about to orgasm from oral, and I didn’t break the rhythm. Within five seconds, she had a full-body, leg-shaking, teeth-chattering orgasm. She couldn’t talk for a solid 30 seconds."
20. "Teasing and pacing when I go down on my partner. The clit isn't actual food, so don't actually eat it. Slow kisses and passes with gentle pressure, kissing and nibbling the inner thighs. It was definitely a more sensual video, but the idea of not racing her across the finish line has changed my oral game."
21. And finally, "Put two fingers into her as deep as you can with the pinkie and pointer finger extended along the lips while your other hand is on her pubic mound. Pull in the direction of her belly with your fingers. You can be fairly rough (pussies can handle hard action). It apparently feels fantastic based on the look on her face, her moans, and how wet she gets. It's somewhat taxing on the arm, though."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.