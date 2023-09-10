14 "Ordinary" People Spilled Shocking Secrets About Dating And Marrying Millionaires, And You Should Brace Yourselves For All The Drama

2. "My S.O.'s family comes from old money (the kind where if we're in the city his dad's originally from, his last name holds clout and people know who he belongs to). A standard gift from his family when you turn 16 is a $50,000 car, and everyone gets $1 million at 18 from their trust fund to pay for college. Then you get your remaining millions when you graduate. He invested his pretty wisely, and now has a good amount of money in the bank along with his own investments. The weirdest thing is how it's so easy for him to just...do things and write them off as 'no big deal.' Like, once we got engaged and started consolidating our finances, he paid off my student loans and credit cards without thinking about it — he just shrugged it off when I asked him about it."

"Money is just something that exists to him, and he's smart with it, but if it's not something he views as a 'big amount' or a 'good idea' in the long run, he doesn't see the point of worrying about throwing down the cash to pay for it.

Also, wedding planning is bananas. His mother is paying for it as a gift, and I was expecting something nice, but as far as she's concerned, money is nothing. You like this venue that's $20,000 just for the space? Go ahead and book it! You want this fancy rehearsal dinner that's going to cost as much as a lot of people's weddings do? Why not! My dress was $500 ,and I can't imagine making someone pay that for something they'll wear once, but for them, it's no big deal.

I don't feel like [marrying into money] has changed me or him much since we got together, as I always knew he had money. He's still just the way he always was. He was raised in a different state from his dad's family, which is where the family money comes from, so he's a fairly 'normal,' well-adjusted adult (unlike some of his cousins)."



—u/notasugarbabybutok