3. "She was/is my dream woman. Every single thing about her was exactly what I was looking for. She came into my life as the girlfriend of my friend a few months after I had given up looking for her and settled to have a family. I never said anything to anyone. We got close as friends over the years but never crossed the line in any way. Both couples got married and had kids. 15 years later, both marriages were going down the shitter, and the woman and I supported each other in a 'hang in there, things will get better' type of way. Still, no boundaries crossed...yet."

"And then, one day, things seemed different. Hello and goodbye hugs were closer and longer. She seemed to want to be by me more. She would brush against me occasionally (and as someone who has pretty much been invisible to women my whole life, I didn't really pick up on it). One day at a wedding, she asked me to dance and she just kept looking at me and smiling, so then I asked her about us and if it was something she was interested in. She said yes, so we made plans to have an affair.

It went on for about six years and I was in heaven. We both couldn't quite get a divorce for reasons I can't really say until about five more years. Then one day, after being able to spend a wonderful morning together, one of the happiest days of my life, she decided at some point that day that we were done. She never said anything to me, and we still haven't discussed it over 10 years later.

I just noticed that she didn't seem to want to talk anymore — hellos and goodbyes weren't as emotional. She would look away when I looked at her. Any attempts to schedule times to get together were either ignored or turned down. Eventually, I got the hint.

And it broke me — I had spent 30 years of my life looking for the perfect girl, and then she just ghosted me in the end. I believe I was just a revenge affair to make her feel better about her situation, but once she decided to get a divorce, she didn't need me anymore.

Two years later, she came back to ask for support with her current boyfriend, and then she told me things about that relationship that just crushed my soul. I don't think I could ever be with another woman after that. And now, after supporting her for 30 years, she has ghosted me yet again, knowing how I feel and leaving me to rot, trying to forget everything about her.

I guess you can say I got what I deserved. I never thought I would be a cheater. I have never cheated before or after — I wasn't that type of person. There was just something about this one woman that I had to see through."

—u/deplone1