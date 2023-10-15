19 Men Called Out The Things Other Men Do That Will Keep Them Single Forever

4. "Loudly telling women how to be more desirable to men usually without provocation."

—u/crowbag39



"Oh yeah those guys are always fun 🙄. 'You would be so much prettier if you smiled!' Yeah, I’m sure that’s true — but if you didn’t notice, you’re not very good at making me smile my guy. Smh.

I’ve been told by a few guys that I should take my eyebrow studs and my lip stud out to be more attractive, and I always responded that I’m not trying to be attractive to guys like that. I like it, it’s for me and not them, and the guys I wanted to attract were the ones who didn’t want to change me to suit their own standards and liked me as I was (and I found exactly that type of guy).

They should stick to dating woman within their own style preferences because telling a girl, 'You would be so attractive if only you did this' is NOT going to get them laid."

—u/TeeTheT-Rex

