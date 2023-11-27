Men Revealed What It's Like Being Cheated On By Women, And Their Stories Are Eye-Opening

2. "Trust with the new girl was very tough to reach (and my paranoia unfortunately went up). For example, my new girl pointed out a house when we were driving by and was like, 'That house has an indoor pool. This guy Brian from my high school had people over one time — it was cool.' And my immediate thought was, 'She fucked him,' and I'm picturing her fucking some dude. It went on like that for a while. Any time she mentioned a guy (from school, work, her past, whatever), my instant thought was either she fucked him or wants to fuck him."

"Now most of the time you can keep those thoughts to yourself, but sometimes the anxiety is so overwhelming you slip and maybe start asking follow-up questions. You end up revealing how suspicious you are, and it can lead to arguments.



You have to actively and intentionally check your automatic negative thoughts and work through that. The good news is that if she's understanding of your situation, time can heal a lot of those things. And someday (maybe even some random day), you'll realize that you don't have those thoughts anymore."

—u/TheDarkKnight1035