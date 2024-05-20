14 Luxury Hotels That Were Actually Pretty Deceiving To The Public Eye

1.

"The amount of fraud that goes on in luxury hotels, I think, would really surprise people. I handled all of those fraud claims, and it was especially rampant during the holiday season. It’s funny that people will know to use the cardholder name on the reservation but then actually put in their home address. Oftentimes, a quick Google search will bring up the cardholder's LinkedIn and can easily give you a location for that person. Then, you Google the provided home address, and suddenly, it’s definitely not showing the CEO of a financial group type of house. It was more frustrating when it was the front desk that wasn’t catching this, and it would land on my plate once multiple chargebacks came in. Another big giveaway of fraud is when they book one night for the most expensive room, don’t confirm their booking, and go through a third party like Booking Com or Expedia."