Here's What 19 Famous Women Looked Like In The Beginning Of Their Movie Careers Vs. Now

Fact: Angela Bassett doesn't age!

Kayla Yandoli
1. Jennifer Aniston

Trimark Pictures / Netflix

LEFT: Playing Tory Reding in Leprechaun (1993)

RIGHT: Playing Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery (2019)

2. Helen Mirren

Columbia Pictures / Universal Pictures

LEFT: Playing Cora Ryan in Age of Consent (1969)

RIGHT: Playing Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

3. Jennifer Lopez

CBS / STXfilms

LEFT: Playing Rosie Romero in Nurses on the Line (1993)

RIGHT: Playing Ramona Vega in Hustlers (2019)

4. Regina King

Columbia Pictures / Annapurna Pictures

LEFT: Playing Shalika in Boyz n the Hood (1991)

RIGHT: Playing Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

5. Jamie Lee Curtis

Compass International Pictures / Lionsgate

LEFT: Playing Laurie Strode in Halloween (1978)

RIGHT: Playing Linda Drysdale-Thrombrey in Knives Out (2019)

6. Octavia Spencer

20th Century Fox / Universal Pictures

LEFT: Playing Cynthia in Never Been Kissed (1999)

RIGHT: Playing Sue Ann "Ma" Ellington in Ma (2019)

7. Brie Larson

Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel

LEFT: Playing one of the Six Chicks in 13 Going on 30 (2004)

RIGHT: Playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel (2019)

8. Halle Berry

Universal Pictures / Lionsgate

LEFT: Playing Vivian in Jungle Fever (1991)

RIGHT: Playing Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

9. Anne Hathaway

Disney / Focus Features

LEFT: Playing Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries (2001)

RIGHT: Playing Sarah Bilott in Dark Waters (2019)

10. Angelina Jolie

Paramount Pictures / Disney

LEFT: Playing Tosh in Lookin' to Get Out (1982)

RIGHT: Playing Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

11. Jada Pinkett Smith

New Line Cinema / Lionsgate

LEFT: Playing Ronnie in Menace II Society (1993)

RIGHT: Playing FBI Agent Helen Thompson in Angel Has Fallen (2019)

12. Angela Bassett

New Line Home Video / Netflix

LEFT: Playing Fran in Critters 4 (1991)

RIGHT: Playing Carol Walker in Otherhood (2019)

13. Meryl Streep

Universal Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

LEFT: Playing Linda in The Deer Hunter (1978)

RIGHT: Playing Aunt March in Little Women (2019)

14. Kerry Washington

Paramount Pictures / Netflix

LEFT: Playing Chenille in Save the Last Dance (2001)

RIGHT: Playing Kendra Ellis-Connor in American Son (2019)

15. Sandra Bullock

AFA Entertainment / Warner Bros. Pictures

LEFT: Playing Lisa Edwards in Hangmen (1987)

RIGHT: Playing Debbie Ocean in Ocean's 8 (2018)

16. Taraji P. Henson

Black Film Distributor / Paramount Pictures

LEFT: Playing Tammy in Streetwise (1998)

RIGHT: Playing Ali Davis in What Men Want (2019)

17. Zoë Kravitz

Warner Bros. Pictures

LEFT: Playing Charlotte in No Reservations (2007)

RIGHT: Playing Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

18. Barbra Streisand

Columbia Pictures / Paramount Pictures

LEFT: Playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl (1968)

RIGHT: Playing Joyce Brewster in The Guilt Trip (2012)

19. And Renée Zellweger

Showtime / LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions

LEFT: Playing Susanne in Shake, Rattle and Rock! (1994)

RIGHT: Playing Judy Garland in Judy (2019)

