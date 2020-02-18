1. Jennifer Aniston Trimark Pictures / Netflix LEFT: Playing Tory Reding in Leprechaun (1993)RIGHT: Playing Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery (2019) 2. Helen Mirren Columbia Pictures / Universal Pictures LEFT: Playing Cora Ryan in Age of Consent (1969)RIGHT: Playing Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in Hobbs & Shaw (2019) 3. Jennifer Lopez CBS / STXfilms LEFT: Playing Rosie Romero in Nurses on the Line (1993)RIGHT: Playing Ramona Vega in Hustlers (2019) 4. Regina King Columbia Pictures / Annapurna Pictures LEFT: Playing Shalika in Boyz n the Hood (1991)RIGHT: Playing Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) 5. Jamie Lee Curtis Compass International Pictures / Lionsgate LEFT: Playing Laurie Strode in Halloween (1978)RIGHT: Playing Linda Drysdale-Thrombrey in Knives Out (2019) 6. Octavia Spencer 20th Century Fox / Universal Pictures LEFT: Playing Cynthia in Never Been Kissed (1999)RIGHT: Playing Sue Ann "Ma" Ellington in Ma (2019) 7. Brie Larson Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel LEFT: Playing one of the Six Chicks in 13 Going on 30 (2004)RIGHT: Playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel (2019) 8. Halle Berry Universal Pictures / Lionsgate LEFT: Playing Vivian in Jungle Fever (1991)RIGHT: Playing Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) 9. Anne Hathaway Disney / Focus Features LEFT: Playing Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries (2001)RIGHT: Playing Sarah Bilott in Dark Waters (2019) 10. Angelina Jolie Paramount Pictures / Disney LEFT: Playing Tosh in Lookin' to Get Out (1982)RIGHT: Playing Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) 11. Jada Pinkett Smith New Line Cinema / Lionsgate LEFT: Playing Ronnie in Menace II Society (1993)RIGHT: Playing FBI Agent Helen Thompson in Angel Has Fallen (2019) 12. Angela Bassett New Line Home Video / Netflix LEFT: Playing Fran in Critters 4 (1991)RIGHT: Playing Carol Walker in Otherhood (2019) 13. Meryl Streep Universal Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing LEFT: Playing Linda in The Deer Hunter (1978)RIGHT: Playing Aunt March in Little Women (2019) 14. Kerry Washington Paramount Pictures / Netflix LEFT: Playing Chenille in Save the Last Dance (2001)RIGHT: Playing Kendra Ellis-Connor in American Son (2019) 15. Sandra Bullock AFA Entertainment / Warner Bros. Pictures LEFT: Playing Lisa Edwards in Hangmen (1987)RIGHT: Playing Debbie Ocean in Ocean's 8 (2018) 16. Taraji P. Henson Black Film Distributor / Paramount Pictures LEFT: Playing Tammy in Streetwise (1998)RIGHT: Playing Ali Davis in What Men Want (2019) 17. Zoë Kravitz Warner Bros. Pictures LEFT: Playing Charlotte in No Reservations (2007)RIGHT: Playing Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) 18. Barbra Streisand Columbia Pictures / Paramount Pictures LEFT: Playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl (1968)RIGHT: Playing Joyce Brewster in The Guilt Trip (2012) 19. And Renée Zellweger Showtime / LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions LEFT: Playing Susanne in Shake, Rattle and Rock! (1994)RIGHT: Playing Judy Garland in Judy (2019)