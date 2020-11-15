Only Millennials Will Be Able To Recognize 35/42 Of These Dirty Songs

Rewind·Posted 1 hour agoOnly Millennials Will Be Able To Recognize 35/42 Of These Dirty Songs♫ Tonight, I'll be your naughty girl ♫by Kayla YandoliBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink CHECK OFF EVERY DIRTY SONG YOU LISTENED TO GROWING UP: Image: Via Shady / Aftermath / G-Unit / Interscope "Candy Shop" by 50 Cent and Olivia Check Via Shady / Aftermath / G-Unit / Interscope "Candy Shop" by 50 Cent and Olivia Via Shady / Aftermath / G-Unit / Interscope Image: Via Goldmind / Elektra "Work It" by Missy Elliott Check Via Goldmind / Elektra "Work It" by Missy Elliott Via Goldmind / Elektra Image: Via Sho'nuff / LaFace / Zomba "Goodies" by Ciara and Petey Pablo Check Via Sho'nuff / LaFace / Zomba "Goodies" by Ciara and Petey Pablo Via Sho'nuff / LaFace / Zomba Image: Via BME Recordings / TVT Records "Get Low" by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz and the Ying Yang Twins Check Via BME Recordings / TVT Records "Get Low" by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz and the Ying Yang Twins Via BME Recordings / TVT Records Image: Via Universal / Fo' Reel "Hot In Herre" by Nelly Check Via Universal / Fo' Reel "Hot In Herre" by Nelly Via Universal / Fo' Reel Image: Via RCA "Dirrty" by Christina Aguilera and Redman Check Via RCA "Dirrty" by Christina Aguilera and Redman Via RCA Image: Via Disturbing tha Peace / Def Jam South "What's Your Fantasy" by Ludacris and Shawnna Check Via Disturbing tha Peace / Def Jam South "What's Your Fantasy" by Ludacris and Shawnna Via Disturbing tha Peace / Def Jam South Image: Via Queen Bee / Atlantic "Magic Stick" by Lil' Kim and 50 Cent Check Via Queen Bee / Atlantic "Magic Stick" by Lil' Kim and 50 Cent Via Queen Bee / Atlantic Image: Via Def Jam "Thong Song" by Sisqó Check Via Def Jam "Thong Song" by Sisqó Via Def Jam Image: Via Columbia / Music World "Naughty Girl" by Beyoncé Check Via Columbia / Music World "Naughty Girl" by Beyoncé Via Columbia / Music World Image: Via will.i.am / Interscope /A&M "My Humps" by Black Eyed Peas Check Via will.i.am / Interscope /A&M "My Humps" by Black Eyed Peas Via will.i.am / Interscope /A&M Image: Via A&M "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls and Snoop Dogg Check Via A&M "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls and Snoop Dogg Via A&M Image: Via Jive Records "Freek-A-Leek" by Petey Pablo Check Via Jive Records "Freek-A-Leek" by Petey Pablo Via Jive Records Image: Via Geffen / Mosley "Promiscuous" by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland Check Via Geffen / Mosley "Promiscuous" by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland Via Geffen / Mosley Image: Via 550 Music / Epic "Pony" by Ginuwine Check Via 550 Music / Epic "Pony" by Ginuwine Via 550 Music / Epic Image: Via The Goldmind / Elektra "Oops (Oh My)" by Tweet and Missy Elliott Check Via The Goldmind / Elektra "Oops (Oh My)" by Tweet and Missy Elliott Via The Goldmind / Elektra Image: Via Capitol / Disturbing tha Peace "Holidae In" by Chingy, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg Check Via Capitol / Disturbing tha Peace "Holidae In" by Chingy, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg Via Capitol / Disturbing tha Peace Image: Via Star Trak / Arista "Milkshake" by Kelis Check Via Star Trak / Arista "Milkshake" by Kelis Via Star Trak / Arista Image: Via VP / Atlantic "Get Busy" by Sean Paul Check Via VP / Atlantic "Get Busy" by Sean Paul Via VP / Atlantic Image: Via Jive "Boys" by Britney Spears Check Via Jive "Boys" by Britney Spears Via Jive Image: Via Interscope "Lady Marmalade" by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa, and Pink Check Via Interscope "Lady Marmalade" by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa, and Pink Via Interscope Image: Via Jive / Hitz Committee / Polo Grounds "Pop, Lock & Drop It" by Huey Check Via Jive / Hitz Committee / Polo Grounds "Pop, Lock & Drop It" by Huey Via Jive / Hitz Committee / Polo Grounds Image: Via Artemis "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" by Khia Check Via Artemis "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" by Khia Via Artemis Image: Via The Goldmind / Elektra "Get Ur Freak On" by Missy Elliott Check Via The Goldmind / Elektra "Get Ur Freak On" by Missy Elliott Via The Goldmind / Elektra Image: Via Derrty Ent. / Universal Records "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by Murphy Lee, Nelly, and Diddy Check Via Derrty Ent. / Universal Records "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by Murphy Lee, Nelly, and Diddy Via Derrty Ent. / Universal Records Image: Via Purple Ribbon / Virgin / EMI "Ms. New Booty" by Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins Check Via Purple Ribbon / Virgin / EMI "Ms. New Booty" by Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins Via Purple Ribbon / Virgin / EMI Image: Via Virgin "All for You" by Janet Jackson Check Via Virgin "All for You" by Janet Jackson Via Virgin Image: Via Diplomat / Roc-A-Fella / Def Jam "Hey Ma" by Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Toya Check Via Diplomat / Roc-A-Fella / Def Jam "Hey Ma" by Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Toya Via Diplomat / Roc-A-Fella / Def Jam Image: Via Island "Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey Check Via Island "Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey Via Island Image: Via A&M / Interscope "My Love Is Like...Wo" by Mýa Check Via A&M / Interscope "My Love Is Like...Wo" by Mýa Via A&M / Interscope Image: Via Virgin / EMI "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" by D'Angelo Check Via Virgin / EMI "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" by D'Angelo Via Virgin / EMI Image: Via LaFace / Sho'nuff "Oh" by Ciara and Ludacris Check Via LaFace / Sho'nuff "Oh" by Ciara and Ludacris Via LaFace / Sho'nuff Image: Via Work / Epic "Waiting for Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez Check Via Work / Epic "Waiting for Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez Via Work / Epic Image: Via Island "Dip It Low" by Christina Milian Check Via Island "Dip It Low" by Christina Milian Via Island Image: Via Jive "Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake Check Via Jive "Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake Via Jive Image: Via A&M / will.i.am "London Bridge" by Fergie Check Via A&M / will.i.am "London Bridge" by Fergie Via A&M / will.i.am Image: Via Warner Bros. "Candy Shop" by Madonna Check Via Warner Bros. "Candy Shop" by Madonna Via Warner Bros. Image: Via TVT Records "Wait (The Whisper Song)" by Ying Yang Twins Check Via TVT Records "Wait (The Whisper Song)" by Ying Yang Twins Via TVT Records Image: Via J / Flipmode "I Know What You Want" by Busta Rhymes, Mariah Carey, and Flipmode Squad Check Via J / Flipmode "I Know What You Want" by Busta Rhymes, Mariah Carey, and Flipmode Squad Via J / Flipmode Image: Via Next Selection / Bad Boy / Atlantic "Me & U" by Cassie Check Via Next Selection / Bad Boy / Atlantic "Me & U" by Cassie Via Next Selection / Bad Boy / Atlantic Image: Via Murder Inc. / Def Jam "Mesmerize" by Ja Rule and Ashanti Check Via Murder Inc. / Def Jam "Mesmerize" by Ja Rule and Ashanti Via Murder Inc. / Def Jam Image: Via Lava / Atlantic "I Wanna Be Bad" by Willa Ford and Royce da 5'9" Check Via Lava / Atlantic "I Wanna Be Bad" by Willa Ford and Royce da 5'9" Via Lava / Atlantic Show me my results! Listen to these dirrrrty classics here! View this track on Spotify embed.spotify.com