1. "My mom was a stripper trying to raise four kids. She would work nights, and I would see 'strange' outfits and shoes in her closet and her 'work bag.' Everything smelled strongly of cigarettes. I watched the movie Independence Day where Will Smith's wife was an exotic dancer, and I somehow figured out what that was. One morning my mom and I were sitting at the kitchen table together eating breakfast. I was in fourth grade, and I asked her what her job was. She looked at me funny and I continued by asking her if she was a stripper. She asked my why I thought that, and I explained everything I listed above."

"She then confirmed my suspicions and thought my dad (her ex-husband) spilled the beans to me. I assured her that was not the case, and she asked me never to tell my three brothers. I never did.

She eventually got out of this line of work and is now successful elsewhere. I’m proud of her, and although I used to resent her for some of her choices, I understand now she did what she could to do to take care of her kids."



—u/Jiwalk88