People Revealed Their Biggest Sexual Fears, And Honestly, I'm In The Same Boat As Them

10. "Cumming as soon as I enter or before (I've never had sex before)."

—u/the_lone_wolf_88

"The first time is awkward — it’ll either be real quick, or you’ll overthink it and it’ll be difficult to enjoy. Communication is key, and setting mutual expectations is normal.

The big thing to remember is that just because it’s your first time, it doesn’t mean it’s your only time. You’ll get more confident the more you do it and figure out what works best for you and your partner."

—u/JacobRAllen