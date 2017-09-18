13 Completely Fascinating Facts About "Fatal Attraction"

Paramount Pictures

Well, we all know that's not how the film ends. The original ending was shown to a test audience, who were underwhelmed with the story's conclusion. The film's director, Adrian Lyne, hated the idea of changing it but was offered an extra $1.5 million to direct a more brutal and violent ending.

Close also despised the new ending and initially refused to reshoot it, arguing that it wasn't in line with her character. Though she finally agreed to the new ending, she was never happy with the way Alex was portrayed in the final scenes.