    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    It’s Not Too Late To Score These 44 Fall Prime Day Deals On Things You’ll Wear Over And Over Again

    You’d get a great cost per wear on these anyway, and it’ll be even lower thanks to these smart savings.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. Up to 62% off a Levi's denim jacket, because we love a good staple we can throw on over just about any outfit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

    Price: $34.14+ (originally $89.50; available in sizes XS–4X and eight styles — not all styles available in all sizes)

    2. Up to 67% off a fitted square neck bralette if you want something that looks dang cute with a pair of shorts, jeans, or trousers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it so much! An absolute wardrobe staple. So versatile. Wear it with jeans, dress pants, a skirt, joggers...ANYTHING!! " —Darla

    Price: $9.95+ (originally $29.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 12 colors)

    3. 20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei you'll want to pair with everything from wedding looks to brunch 'fits.

    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    I loveeee this bag! I use it all the time for both special occasions (I was at a wedding in the pics above) and regular days out and about. It's stylish, great quality, and is an easy way to elevate an outfit. Check out our JW Pei handbag review post for more styles we love!

    Promising review: "Can’t wait to order more colors! This bag is versatile, can fit essentials and it's the perfect size. I got compliments everywhere I went :)" —Tyra

    Price: $63.99+ (originally $79.99+; available in 38 colors/styles)

    4. Up to 65% off select Crocs (including up to 43% off Classic Crocs) so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when you need to). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think Crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and, wow, they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsessed with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get the classic Crocs for $29.35+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here.

    5. Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire to keep you supported without digging in. You'll want to wear this every day! And the mesh panel is a pretty touch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best inexpensive bra for the summer. Super breathable and comfortable. It's really soft, which was surprising. Perfect underwire. My boobs do not fall out when I bend over. Just amazing." —Cyndi

    Price: $19.94+ (originally $48; available in sizes 34B–42DD and 14 colors)

    6. And up to 39% off a Lemedy padded sports bra tank, which is supportive enough for a low-impact workouts and cute enough to wear out with friends. It's made of moisture-wicking fabric, making it perfect for summertime. But it's also a great layering piece for when the temps cool down.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, this is the LOWEST price it's been in at least 30 days!

    Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for. Made very well with additional lining/shelf bra and thin padding. I got the black and white and the white can be worn on its own, not see-through at all. It’s not a supportive type bra to go run in if you need support, but good for yoga and maybe walking. For reference I am a 32DD in Victoria’s Secret. I got a M." —J. Chancey

    Price: $15.74+ (originally $23.99+; available in S–XXL and 20 colors)

    7. Up to 40% off a pair of lace-up combat boots that'll surely become your go-to shoe this fall (but tbh, I would totally wear these with a skater dress in the summer too).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)

    8. Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect autumnal colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

    Price: $22.45+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors)

    9. Up to 27% off a highly-rated pair of high-waisted leggings, because they have pockets (!!!), they're super soft, they're not see-through, and you'll want to wear them ALL the time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these yoga pants. They feel like they let my skin breathe, unlike some of the others I own....in case you’re wondering they aren’t see through. I did pay attention to another review about washing instructions which I thought might be a deal breaker, but I gave them a shot I have had no issues when washing on gentle and air drying. Now that I’ve given them a few wash-and-wear test runs I need to order more. One pair is not enough." —V. H.

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors)

    10. 47% off a Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

    Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

    Price: $80 (originally $150)

    11. 20% off a six-pack of gold-plated earrings so you'll have a pair to wear (almost) every day of the week. They'll take pretty much any outfit to the next level.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As someone who doesn't wear a lot of jewelry, I love these earrings! They're very lightweight and don't weigh down my ears so I feel like I'm not even wearing anything. Really cute, recommend!" —brittany

    Price: $13.58 for six pairs (originally $16.97; also available in silver)

    12. Up to 40% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators so you can unleash your inner Maverick.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these sunglasses. Lightweight, stylish, versatile for every season, and comfortable." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $132.60+ (originally $221; available in three sizes and 25 styles)

    13. Or up to 36% off oversized square sunnies exuding high-end vibes at a far more appealing price, plus polarized lenses with UV 400 protection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam

    Price: $12.79+ (originally $18.99+; available in 13 colors).

    14. Up to 30% off a pack of Amazon Essentials camisoles, because they're one of those clothing items that we all need — and have likely been holding on to our old, ripped, stained ones for way too long. Layer these under shirts or sweaters, sleep in them, wear them on their own... they're a must-have.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "When they said Amazon essential, they were definitely not lying. Genuinely my favorite camisoles. They’re perfect for wearing under your clothes or even on their own with a flannel or cardigan on top. They don’t feel cheap and the white isn’t as see-through as other white items I own (but still does show color). I love that the straps are adjustable, it makes it so that I can have a higher neckline... Genuinely one of my best purchases, I wear them practically all the time." —Lina

    Price: $17.40+ (originally $24.90; available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 style/color varieties)

    15. Up to 48% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims — the fact that it's under $30 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

    Promising review: "Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra. Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." —Dawn E.

    Price: $18.89+ (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).

    16. Up to 26% off a slightly cropped half-zip pullover for those wildly fluctuating temps Mother Nature just looooves to throw at us sometimes (like, make up your mind, pls). This trendy piece makes the perfect throw-on layer for jeans or shorts, and reviewers even compare it to a pricier Lululemon option!

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord (that's her above on the left) says: "I own this in the Aqua Green and the Pink and could NOT be more obsessed with them. I don't think I took them off for the entirety of winter, fall, and spring — I either wore them under my jackets or to work out in the cold. They're so snuggly, soft, and well-made. My favorite thing though is probably all the fun, readily available colors they have in addition to the neutrals. Also, not to be a traitor because I LOVE Lululemon, but once this goes through the wash the fabric of this is so much cozier than their version."

    Promising review: "Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

    Price: $31.99 (originally $39.99+; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).

    17. Up to 41% off a lovely puff-sleeve mini dress that'll look adorable with tights in the fall and your favorite tennis shoes come spring.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Um okay this is my new favorite dress. I just got it and I already wore it for date night and it was so cute and comfy all night. The skirt of the dress has an extra layer of lining underneath so it’s not see-through at all, and the top part of the dress has elastic on the back so it’s nice and fitted without being uncomfortable. Definitely recommend!" —Kaitlin

    Price: $27.29+ (originally $45.99+; available in sizes women's XS–XXL and 17 styles)

    18. Up to 43% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings, because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman

    Price: $16.49+ (originally $21.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).

    19. 30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats for those days when heels just aren't happening. And they come in so many designs!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

    Price: $17.40 (originally $24.90; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 26 colors)

    20. Up to 76% off a seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

    Price: $13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)

    21. Up to 64% off a long blazer if you need a cute outerwear option to style over your slew of tees and tanks. This also looks incredibly chic over a sweatshirt!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

    Price: $19.31+ (originally $53.93+; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

    22. Up to 20% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in once you see how chic it looks and how perfectly it fits your on-the-go essentials without feeling bulky. The chevron stitching and zipper tassel details also make it look way more luxe than its low price tag would let on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought several of these purses in a variety of colors and absolutely love them. They are lightweight, vibrant colors that match everything I wear, and have several zippered and non-zippered pockets inside and outside of the purse. The main pocket is tall and wide so you can fit a larger phone and wallet in it, and the chevron stitching really elevates the look of the purse, making it feel more expensive than it really is. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the colors of this purse but this teal color is my favorite one." —Erica

    Price: $14.95+ (originally $27.50; available in 25 colors)

    23. Up to 30% off a variety of highly-rated jeans, whether you like 'em cuffed, distressed, or both!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Y’all! These are my new favorite pair of jeans. I am very apprehensive about buying jeans online because I need to try them on first. I went ahead and went for it because worst case they don’t fit and I return them. The size seems to be accurate. They have exceeded expectations! They’re stretchy and comfy. Mine hit right under my belly button, but I have a very short torso. I’ll be singing the praises of these jeans for awhile." —BrittanyDuBroc

    Price: $31.99+ (originally $39.99+; available in sizes 0–26, including select petite sizes, and 28 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)

    24. Or up to 40% off Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.

    A reviewer showing the back of the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thank you Gen Z for bullying this Millennial into trying straight leg jeans! These are so stinkin comfortable. I’m never changing. These fit like a dream. They hit about 1” above my belly button and are super cute on the booty. Love them!" —Brooke

    Price: $47.70+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39)

    25. Up to 49% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers in case you're looking for the *perfect* WFH shoe. They come in the cutest colors, and can be worn indoors and outside.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I have these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick them when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages, but they also make great pool/beach slides!

    FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.

    Promising review: "These slides are—and I mean this in the best way—marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B

    Price: $20.39+ (originally $39.99+; available in sizes 4–16 and 17 colors)

    26. 26% off a pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers say are very similar to the ones by Spanx (plus, these have thousands of 5-star ratings!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This is the lowest price they've been in at least 30 days!

    Promising review: "Omg!! Literally the best! Sizing was perfect, I’m 5’2 165 lbs and ordered a medium and it’s true to size. Thick, not see through, it’s EXACTLY like spanx. I had a pair of the spanx one and lost it, don’t know where it is and ordered these last minute for my vacation and i was shocked at the quality for the price. Buy it! You will not regret it!" —Boca Doce Baking

    Price: $58.91 (originally $79.99; available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors)

    27. Up to 48% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts suitable for all activity levels, from running to lounging.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "High-waisted, nice pockets, and very comfy! Will order more colors! Fits great! Good quality! TikTok made me buy lol!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $13.99+ (originally $26.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors — not all colors available in all sizes)

    28. Up to 53% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers sure to be your new go-to kicks. Not only are they cute and versatile, but they're extremely comfy and lightweight, too! The Cloudfoam memory sockliner molds to your foot to make it feel like your walking on actual clouds.

    amazon.com,