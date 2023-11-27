Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Cyber Monday Deals On Versatile Things You'll Reach For Again And Again

    You’d get a great cost per wear on these anyway, and it’ll be even lower thanks to these smart savings at Madewell, Levi's, Aerie, Lululemon, and more.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. 56% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is your adorable oyster!!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

    "I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

    Get it from Amazon for $15.39 (originally $35; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and dozens of colors)

    Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!

    2. Up to 41% off *The Amazon Coat*, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, many of us have this coat and LOVE it.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (originally $151.99+; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors).

    3. Up to 42% off a weekender bag because it'll come in handy for any frequent traveler — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep your kicks away from your clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it'll fit neatly on top of your roller bag.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (originally $49.99+; available in two sizes and 41 colors/designs).

    4. 60% off (plus take an extra 20% off your purchase) a vegan leather mini skirt, you could pair with some black tights and your favorite sweater, and together you'll look super chic.

    Banana Republic Factory

    The extra 20% off applies at checkout.

    Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $34 (originally $85; available in sizes 0–18 and two colors).

    5. Up to 46% off a cable knit sweater dress with a slit and waist tie to have you looking polished in the office, stylish at happy hour, and cozy at home.

    model wearing the sweater dress in apricot
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great quality. Fits really well. The royal blue color is perfect. I am using this dress for my work baby shower. It is stretchy enough to use as a maternity dress." —Jennifer Franklin

    Get it from Amazon for $30.09+ (originally $55.99; available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors) 

    6. Or 35% off an oversized turtleneck sweater dress you can rock with anything from knee-high boots and a belt to sneakers and a beanie.

    model wearing the sweater dress in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The fabric is great quality, the sweater is very warm but not itchy. Just long enough to be a dress, but not too long. Fits perfectly to size. Can dress it up. Super cozy, I’d get every color if I could!" —Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $39.19 (originally $59.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).

    7. Up to 60% off a pair of vintage-style high rise jeans that are sure to become your new go-to denim. Reviewers love how easy they are to style for multiple occasions, while being super comfy!

    model wearing high rise jeans in black
    Madewell

    Enter promo code CYBER at checkout. 

    Promising review: "This is my fourth pair of Madewell jeans. I love this style and fit. I love the color too. I can dress them up a bit for work and do casual with a tee or sweatshirt. Madewell jeans are the only jeans I wear where I don't want to take them off and change into leggings the instant I get home :). They are so comfortable." —AJ10

    Get them from Madewell for $39.80+ (originally $99.50+; available in standard, petite, and tall sizes 23–33, plus size 26W and 28W, and in six washes).

    8. Up to 47% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99 (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors). Enjoy an extra 10% off of the reduced price when you clip the coupon!

    9. 53% off a fleece-lined Levi's Trucker Jacket for that classic denim look, but with a little extra warmth and coziness. It'll go with almost anything in your closet and serve as the perfect layering piece.

    model wearing the jacket
    Levi's

    Promising reviews: "I love my jacket, it's so stylish on me. The fit is great and true to size. I purchased the black in a medium... Looks good with a lot of my pants and jeans, dressed up or down." —MoWeb

    Get it from Levi's for $49.99 (originally $108; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors). 

    10. 44% off a pair of Offline By Aerie High Waisted Crossover Leggings, which thousands of reviewers are obsessed with for their fit and feel. At only $25 each, you might as well stock up!

    A model in the crossover waist leggings in gray
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I seriously loveee these leggings! I first bought them two years ago and they’ve held up so so good! So I was ecstatic to see them on sale! AND I looove that there’s a 'short' option! Being 5”3 is funny when I always have extra leggings bunched at my ankle lol. These fit so perfectly!" —sho02

    Get them from Aerie for $25 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and six colors).

    11. 84% off a midi black dress from Asos to ensure you always have the perfect LBD in your closet that can be dressed up or down at a moment's notice.

    model in a sleeveless  black dress
    Asos

    Enter promo code SAVE for the extra 20% off.

    Get it from Asos for $3.45 (originally $22.99; available in sizes 16–26).

    12. 33% off a Lululemon fleece belt bag so you can carry your daily essentials in style, while also being hands-free. With one exterior pocket and one interior pocket, you can keep your phone, keys, wallet, and chapstick secure and easily accessible.

    Lululemon

    Get it from Lululemon for the $39 (originally $58; more colors are available in the larger size, which is on sale too).

    13. 21% off (plus 40% off your entire purchase) a pair of popular balloon cargo pants from Urban Outfitters. Wear them with a crop top or an oversized hoodie, either way you're gonna look like a streetwear influencer.

    two models wearing the cargo pants in tan
    Urban Outfitters

    The 40% off discount appears when added to cart.

    Promising review: "Goes with everything and easily adjustable! Warm and perfectly baggy. And it's nice to be able to tighten the ends of the pant legs for when it’s raining." —breadisbrown

    Get them from Urban Outfitters for $59 (originally $75; available in sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors). 

    14. Up to 40% off classic Crocs so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to). Reviewers say as soon as they put them on, they don't want to wear their regular shoes anymore.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get them from Amazon for $29.98+ (originally $49.99 available in sizes 4 women/2 men–19 women/17 men and dozens of colors) and shop all the Croc deals here

    15. 43% off, plus an extra 25% off a black shoulder bag sure to be your new everyday staple for work, errands, meetings, dates, and more.

    model wearing the crossbody black bag
    Coach Outlet

    Promising review: "It's the perfect bag for everyday use. Big enough to fit my larger wallet and cell phone." —Pebbles

    Get it from Coach Outlet for $149.25 (originally $350 — get this price with the extra 25% off added to your cart). 

    16. 30% off a pair of never-go-out-of-style Everlane boots to be the cherry on top of almost every outfit you wear during the colder months. Wear them with jeans, dresses, or skirts for the ultimate city chic vibe.

    Everlane

    Promising review: "The heel height and square toe are perfect for creating great style yet practicality/comfort for those of us who want a boot that has it all. I wear a 6.5 and the boots (in black) were a tiny bit snug at first but with their buttery soft leather, they soon adapted to perfection. I also loved that I purchased them on sale!!" —lkbs

    Get them from Everlane for $193 (originally $275; available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).

    17. Or 35% off a pair of Toms leather boots, because they're water-resistant, durable, comfy, cute, and versatile — basically everything you'd want in a pair of shoes.

    tan, beige, and black leather boots
    Toms

    Use code CYBER at checkout. 

    BTW, reviewers suggest going up a half size!

    Get them from Toms for $90.97 (originally $139.95; available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    18. Up to 35% off a slightly cropped half-zip pullover for those wildly fluctuating temps Mother Nature just looooves to throw at us sometimes (like, make up your mind, pls). This trendy piece makes the perfect throw-on layer for jeans or shorts, and reviewers even compare it to a pricier Lululemon option!

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord (that's her above on the left) says: "I own this in the Aqua Green and the Pink and could NOT be more obsessed with them. I don't think I took them off for the entirety of winter, fall, and spring — I either wore them under my jackets or to work out in the cold. They're so snuggly, soft, and well-made. My favorite thing though is probably all the fun, readily available colors they have in addition to the neutrals. Also, not to be a traitor because I LOVE Lululemon, but once this goes through the wash the fabric of this is so much cozier than their version."

    Promising review: "Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

    Get it from Amazon for $27.74+ (originally $42.99+; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).

    19. Up to 50% off select colors of Natori Bliss Perfection bras, aka the best bras ever, according to me. The T-shirt ready fit + the flirty lace + tons of color options = your new everyday bra is here.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Finally a T-shirt bra that covers the delicate parts under a T-shirt and doesn’t give me a third boob. Meaning the bra modestly covered my large chest and works well under T-shirts or shirts where you need some type of coverage for thin material to not show your nips. I have bought almost every color. Soft and comfortable to wear all day!!!" —nonamereviewnoname

    Get it from Nordstrom for $35+ (originally $70; available in sizes 30B–38G and in 14 colors and prints).

    20. 20% off a six-pack of gold-plated earrings so you'll have a pair to wear (almost) every day of the week. They'll take pretty much any outfit to the next level.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As someone who doesn't wear a lot of jewelry, I love these earrings! They're very lightweight and don't weigh down my ears so I feel like I'm not even wearing anything. Really cute, recommend!" —brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $13.58 for six pairs (originally $16.97).

    21. 50% off a Klassy Network Racerback Bramisuit — a double lined bodysuit with built-in padding so you can go braless and still feel supported. This is the perfect base layer for wearing under blazers, jackets, sweaters, or on its own.

    Klassy Network

    Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business known for their Brami (bra + cami) tops and dresses, as well as loungewear, glasses, and scrunchies.

    Promising review: "I’m in love with with Klassy’s tops and the bodysuits are just as good. They’re comfortable and do a great job of lightly smoothing... I’ll certainly be purchasing more and telling my girlfriends about this brand." —Ashley L.

    Get it from Klassy Network for $22.50 (originally $45; available in sizes XXS–3XL and in six colors).

    22. Up to 52% off a Levi's faux leather jacket to replace the cheap one you bought a few seasons ago that's totally falling apart — and add one to your wardrobe that'll last for years.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed! This is the most comfortable leather jacket I have ever worn! It fits perfectly and is nice and roomy. It has a very high-quality feeling! 10/10" —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $43.93+ (originally $89.99+; available in women's sizes XS–4X and in 39 colors).

    And check out all the winter essentials on sale from Calvin Klein, Levi's and more here.

    23. 30% off a pair of cult-fave perfectly compressive Airlift Winter Warm High-Waisted Alo Leggings that reviewers love for feeling like a ~regular~ legging while still having a thin lining to keep them cozy all winter long.

    Alo

    Check out a TikTok of the leggings in action.

    Promising review: "I love these! I live in the northeast and gave up on buying lined leggings because they never stretch and most brands make a terrible fit. These have plenty of stretch like normal yoga pants but have a thin, soft lining on the interior that adds substantial warmth. They look great on! I bought two more pairs :)." —Gwen

    Get them from Alo for $96 (originally $138; available in women's sizes XXS–L and three colors).

    24. Or 30% off a pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings — literally *hundreds* of reviewers compare them to Lululemon, thanks to their four-way stretch, convenient pockets, and delightful comfiness.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+), and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

    "Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero

    Get them from Amazon for $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 22 colors/patterns).

    25. 49% off a gorgeous and shockingly affordable crossbody bag with THREE!!! strap options: skinny faux leather and thick nylon crossbody straps and a chain handle. That means it can go from dressy to casual ASAP. Plusssss, the faux snakeskin is so on-trend.

    Aldo

    Get it from Aldo for $29.98 (originally $58).

    26. 50% off a soft Old Navy quarter-zip you'll want to snuggle up in every single day during the fall and winter. Wear it while you're lounging around or while you're out for a crisp morning jog.

    Old Navy

    Promising review: "So soft and comfy! I'm very picky with my quarter-zip sweaters but I love this one so much, and the color is my favorite!" —anonymous

    Get it from Old Navy for $24.99 (originally $49.99; available in sizes XS–4X and four colors).

    27. 50% off a classic French Terry hoodie so you can finally stop wearing your ex's. You'll be reaching for this simple wardrobe staple for workouts, hangouts, naps, and more.

    model wearing a simple black hoodie
    Forever 21

    Get it from Forever 21 for the $14.99 (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–XL and two colors). 

    28. 49% off a Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

    Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

    Get it from Amazon for $76.05 (originally $150).

    29. 30% off a pair of low top Converse sneakers you can rock with everything from your favorite jeans to casual dresses.

    Converse

    Use code CYBERWEEK — and psst, the code also works on colors that are already on sale, so you can get an *additional* discount!

    Promising review: "Nice neutral colored canvas makes this a versatile complement to various looks/ensembles. Great deal on this quality classic." —Finn Allan S.

    Get them from Converse for $34.98+ (originally $85; available in women's 5/men's 3–women's 15/men's 13 and seven colors).

    30. Up to 58% off for a layering turtleneck from Eloquii — reviewers love it because it's super soft and breathable.

    Eloquii

    Promising review: "This is one of those tops where you put it on for the first time and go, 'Oh, I need this in every color!' Highly highly highly recommend. It feels so light and smooth and not itchy." —Geyonce

    Get it from Eloquii for $25 (originally $54.95+; available in sizes 14/16–30/32 and nine colors).

    31. 44% off a pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts that are *deep breath* squatproof! Breathable! Brushed, buttery soft!! And stay the heck PUT while you're working out (or if you're just wearing 'em under dresses to avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment). Oh, not to mention...they have sneaky side pockets ;).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" —Kazandra

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $24.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL and dozens of colors).

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.