    24 Black Friday Deals On Versatile Things You'll Reach For Again And Again

    Tons of fashion brands offering some of the lowest prices of the year, so here are the best picks you’ll actually wear all the time.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. 50% off a pair of vintage-style high rise jeans that are sure to become your new go-to denim. Reviewers love how easy they are to style for multiple occasions, while being super comfy!

    model wearing high rise jeans in black
    Madewell

    Enter promo code LETSGO.

    Promising review: "This is my fourth pair of Madewell jeans. I love this style and fit. I love the color too. I can dress them up a bit for work and do casual with a tee or sweatshirt. Madewell jeans are the only jeans I wear where I don't want to take them off and change into leggings the instant I get home :). They are so comfortable." —AJ10

    Get them from Madewell for $49.75 (originally $99.50; available in standard, petite, and tall sizes 23–33 and plus size 14W–28W and six washes).

    2. 41% off *The Amazon Coat*, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, many of us have this coat and LOVE it.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors).

    3. 50% off a midi sweater dress — wear it with heels and gold jewelry for your office holiday party or throw it on with some boots for lunch and shopping with the girls.

    model wearing the sweater dress in muted purple
    Eloquii

    Plus, get an extra 10% off 2+ items with code EQBLACKFRIDAY.

    Promising review: "Ribbed, heavy weight sweater dress perfect for the approaching cooler weather. True to size and true color as depicted in the picture. I bought the dress in both colors. Very satisfied customer." —PAMELA M

    Get it from Eloquii for $49.97 (originally $99.95; available in sizes 14/16–26/28 and two colors).

    4. Up to 42% off a weekender bag that'll come in handy for any frequent traveler — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep your kicks away from your clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it'll fit neatly on top of your roller bag.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $35.99+; available in two sizes and 43 colors/designs).

    5. 60% off (plus take an extra 20% off your purchase) a vegan leather mini skirt, because it's going to look so chic with some black tights and your favorite sweater.

    Banana Republic Factory

    The extra 20% off applies at checkout.

    Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $34 (originally $85; available in sizes 0–18 and two colors).

    6. 47% off, plus an extra 10% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99 (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors; click the coupon for the extra discount).

    7. 53% off a Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket for that classic denim look, but with a little extra warmth and coziness. It'll go with almost anything in your closet and serve as the perfect laying piece.

    model wearing the jacket
    Levi's

    Promising reviews: "I love my jacket, it's so stylish on me. The fit is great and true to size. I purchased the black in a medium... Looks good with a lot of my pants and jeans, dressed up or down." —MoWeb

    Get it from Levi's for $49.99 (originally $108; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors). 

    8. 44% off a pair of Offline By Aerie High Waisted Crossover Leggings, which thousands of reviewers are obsessed with for their fit and feel. At only $25 each, you might as well stock up!

    A model in the crossover waist leggings in gray
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I seriously loveee these leggings! I first bought them two years ago and they’ve held up so so good! So I was ecstatic to see them on sale! AND I looove that there’s a 'short' option! Being 5”3 is funny when I always have extra leggings bunched at my ankle lol. These fit so perfectly!" —sho02

    Get them from Aerie for $25 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and six colors).

    9. 33% off a Lululemon fleece belt bag so you can carry your daily essentials in style, while also being hands-free. With one exterior pocket and one interior pocket, you can keep your phone, keys, wallet, and chapstick secure and easily accessible.

    Lululemon

    Get it from Lululemon for the $39 (originally $58; more colors are available in the larger size, which is on sale too).

    10. 21% off (plus 30% off your entire purchase) a pair of popular balloon cargo pants from Urban Outfitters. Wear them with a crop top or an oversized hoodie, either way you're gonna look like a streetwear influencer.

    two models wearing the cargo pants in tan
    Urban Outfitters

    The 30% discount appears when added to cart.

    Promising review: "Goes with everything and easily adjustable! Warm and perfectly baggy. And it's nice to be able to tighten the ends of the pant legs for when it’s raining." —breadisbrown

    Get them from Urban Outfitters for $59 (originally $75; available in sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors). 

    11. Up to 40% off classic Crocs so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to). Reviewers say as soon as they put them on, they don't want to wear their regular shoes anymore.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get them from Amazon for $30+ (originally $49.99 available in sizes 6 women/4 men–15 women/13 men and dozens of colors) and shop all the Croc deals here

    12. 43% off, plus an extra 25% off, a black shoulder bag sure to be your new everyday staple for work, errands, meetings, dates, and more.

    model wearing the crossbody black bag
    Coach Outlet

    Promising review: "It's the perfect bag for everyday use. Big enough to fit my larger wallet and cell phone." —Pebbles

    Get it from Coach Outlet for $149.25 (originally $350). 

    13. 30% off a pair of never-go-out-of-style Everlane boots to be the cherry on top of almost every outfit you wear during the colder months. Wear them with jeans, dresses, or skirts for the ultimate city chic vibe.

    Everlane

    Promising review: "The heel height and square toe are perfect for creating great style yet practicality/comfort for those of us who want a boot that has it all. I wear a 6.5 and the boots (in black) were a tiny bit snug at first but with their buttery soft leather, they soon adapted to perfection. I also loved that I purchased them on sale!!" —lkbs

    Get them from Everlane for $193 (originally $275; available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).

    14. Or 35% off a pair of Toms leather boots, because they're water-resistant, durable, comfy, cute, and versatile — basically everything you'd want in a pair of shoes.

    tan, beige, and black leather boots
    Toms

    Use code CYBER at checkout. 

    BTW, reviewers suggest going up a half size!

    Get them from Toms for $90.97 (originally $139.95; available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    15. 30% off at turtleneck wide leg jumpsuit you can accessorize so many different ways for a sleek, yet effortless ensemble.

    model wearing the black jumpsuit
    Rebdolls

    Rebdolls is a Latin female-founded small biz that believes all women deserve amazing fashion. All of their styles are available in women's sizes S–5X.

    Get it from Rebdolls for $41.93 (originally $59.90; available in sizes S–5X).

    16. 50% off a Klassy Network Racerback Bramisuit — a double lined bodysuit with built-in padding so you can go braless and still feel supported. This is the perfect base layer for wearing under blazers, jackets, sweaters, or on its own.

    Klassy Network

    Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business known for their Brami (bra + cami) tops and dresses, as well as loungewear, glasses, and scrunchies.

    Promising review: "I’m in love with with Klassy’s tops and the bodysuits are just as good. They’re comfortable and do a great job of lightly smoothing... I’ll certainly be purchasing more and telling my girlfriends about this brand." —Ashley L.

    Get it from Klassy Network for $15 (originally $45; available in sizes XXS–3XL and in six colors).

    17. 20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei you'll want to pair with everything from wedding looks to brunch 'fits.

    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    I loveeee this bag! I use it all the time for both special occasions (I was at a wedding in the pics above) and regular days out and about. It's stylish, great quality, and is an easy way to elevate an outfit. Check out our JW Pei handbag review post for more styles we love!

    Get it from JW Pei for $63.99+ (originally $79.99+; available in 34 colors).

    18. Up to 50% off a Levi's faux leather jacket to replace the cheap one you bought a few seasons ago that's totally falling apart — and add one to your wardrobe that'll last for years.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed! This is the most comfortable leather jacket I have ever worn! It fits perfectly and is nice and roomy. It has a very high-quality feeling! 10/10" —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $43.93+ (originally $79.99+; available in women's sizes XS–4X and in 39 colors).

    And check out all the winter essentials on sale from Calvin Klein, Levi's and more here.

    19. 30% off a pair of cult-fave perfectly compressive Airlift Winter Warm High-Waisted Alo Leggings that reviewers love for feeling like a ~regular~ legging while still having a thin lining to keep them cozy all winter long.

    Alo

    Check out a TikTok of the leggings in action.

    Promising review: "I love these! I live in the northeast and gave up on buying lined leggings because they never stretch and most brands make a terrible fit. These have plenty of stretch like normal yoga pants but have a thin, soft lining on the interior that adds substantial warmth. They look great on! I bought two more pairs :)." —Gwen

    Get them from Alo for $96 (originally $138; available in women's sizes XXS–L and three colors).

    20. Or 30% off a pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings — literally *hundreds* of reviewers compare them to Lululemon, thanks to their four-way stretch, convenient pockets, and delightful comfiness.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+), and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

    "Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero

    Get them from Amazon for $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 33 colors/patterns).

    21. 50% off a soft Old Navy quarter-zip you'll want to snuggle up in every single day during the fall and winter. Wear it while you're lounging around or while you're out for a crisp morning jog.

    Old Navy

    Promising review: "So soft and comfy! I'm very picky with my quarter-zip sweaters but I love this one so much, and the color is my favorite!" —anonymous

    Get it from Old Navy for $24.99 (originally $49.99; available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors).

    22. 50% off a classic French Terry hoodie so you can finally stop wearing your ex's. You'll be reaching for this simple wardrobe staple for workouts, hangouts, naps, and more.

    model wearing a simple black hoodie
    Forever 21

    Get it from Forever 21 for the $14.99 (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–XL and two colors). 

    23. 49% off a Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

    Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

    Get it from Amazon for $76.05 (originally $150).

    24. 30% off a pair of low top Converse sneakers you can rock with everything from your favorite jeans to casual dresses.

    Converse

    Promising review: "Nice neutral colored canvas makes this a versatile complement to various looks/ensembles. Great deal on this quality classic." —Finn Allan S.

    Get them from Converse for $34.98+ (originally $85; available in women's 5/men's 3–women's 15/men's 13 and seven colors).

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.