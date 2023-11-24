24 Black Friday Deals On Versatile Things You'll Reach For Again And Again

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. 50% off a pair of vintage-style high rise jeans that are sure to become your new go-to denim. Reviewers love how easy they are to style for multiple occasions, while being super comfy!
2. 41% off *The Amazon Coat*, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, many of us have this coat and LOVE it.
3. 50% off a midi sweater dress — wear it with heels and gold jewelry for your office holiday party or throw it on with some boots for lunch and shopping with the girls.
4. Up to 42% off a weekender bag that'll come in handy for any frequent traveler — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep your kicks away from your clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it'll fit neatly on top of your roller bag.
5. 60% off (plus take an extra 20% off your purchase) a vegan leather mini skirt, because it's going to look so chic with some black tights and your favorite sweater.
6. 47% off, plus an extra 10% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!
7. 53% off a Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket for that classic denim look, but with a little extra warmth and coziness. It'll go with almost anything in your closet and serve as the perfect laying piece.
8. 44% off a pair of Offline By Aerie High Waisted Crossover Leggings, which thousands of reviewers are obsessed with for their fit and feel. At only $25 each, you might as well stock up!
9. 33% off a Lululemon fleece belt bag so you can carry your daily essentials in style, while also being hands-free. With one exterior pocket and one interior pocket, you can keep your phone, keys, wallet, and chapstick secure and easily accessible.
10. 21% off (plus 30% off your entire purchase) a pair of popular balloon cargo pants from Urban Outfitters. Wear them with a crop top or an oversized hoodie, either way you're gonna look like a streetwear influencer.
11. Up to 40% off classic Crocs so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to). Reviewers say as soon as they put them on, they don't want to wear their regular shoes anymore.
12. 43% off, plus an extra 25% off, a black shoulder bag sure to be your new everyday staple for work, errands, meetings, dates, and more.
13. 30% off a pair of never-go-out-of-style Everlane boots to be the cherry on top of almost every outfit you wear during the colder months. Wear them with jeans, dresses, or skirts for the ultimate city chic vibe.
14. Or 35% off a pair of Toms leather boots, because they're water-resistant, durable, comfy, cute, and versatile — basically everything you'd want in a pair of shoes.
15. 30% off at turtleneck wide leg jumpsuit you can accessorize so many different ways for a sleek, yet effortless ensemble.
16. 50% off a Klassy Network Racerback Bramisuit — a double lined bodysuit with built-in padding so you can go braless and still feel supported. This is the perfect base layer for wearing under blazers, jackets, sweaters, or on its own.
17. 20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei you'll want to pair with everything from wedding looks to brunch 'fits.
18. Up to 50% off a Levi's faux leather jacket to replace the cheap one you bought a few seasons ago that's totally falling apart — and add one to your wardrobe that'll last for years.
19. 30% off a pair of cult-fave perfectly compressive Airlift Winter Warm High-Waisted Alo Leggings that reviewers love for feeling like a ~regular~ legging while still having a thin lining to keep them cozy all winter long.
20. Or 30% off a pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings — literally *hundreds* of reviewers compare them to Lululemon, thanks to their four-way stretch, convenient pockets, and delightful comfiness.
21. 50% off a soft Old Navy quarter-zip you'll want to snuggle up in every single day during the fall and winter. Wear it while you're lounging around or while you're out for a crisp morning jog.
22. 50% off a classic French Terry hoodie so you can finally stop wearing your ex's. You'll be reaching for this simple wardrobe staple for workouts, hangouts, naps, and more.
23. 49% off a Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.
24. 30% off a pair of low top Converse sneakers you can rock with everything from your favorite jeans to casual dresses.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.