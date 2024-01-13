Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    33 Things That'll Help You Get Ready In Basically Half The Time

    Air-dry hair cream, a bracelet fastener, and more products that'll help you hack your morning routine.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A microfiber towel, because it's super absorbent, anti-frizz, and cuts your hair-drying time in half — without adding extra heat damage. Plus, it keeps your wet hair out of your face while you do your makeup.

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist) and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after shower, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max) and I feel relieved that I don’t have to carry the weight of a full towel around! The button is nicely placed and it’s easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" —Ana Davis

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 15 color choices and packs of three).

    2. Or a scrunchie-towel hybrid that'll absorb excess water in your hair and keep it out of your way while you go about the rest if your morning routine.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors).

    3. A wrinkle releaser and fabric-freshening spray for mornings when you really don't have time to iron, but the only shirt that matches your shoes is all crumpled up in the back of your drawer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple of times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." —Kayla

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.94 (available in various scents and sizes).

    4. A body sponge that comes prefilled with body wash so all you have to do it grab it and give your body a quick scrub-a-dub, minus all the fumbling with clunky bottles.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "If I could give more stars, I would. Love this sponge. It is a nice little scrubby with the best smelling suds. Best of all, when used daily, it makes your skin extra smooth. I use it all over, especially my arms that had started to look a bit crepey...I'll be 70 this year. But, with use of this sponge, my arms look and feel wonderful." —jj

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in 11 formulas).

    5. A coconut shea hair cream perfect for those of us who like to just throw a product in our natural hair and go. The soft-hold styler leaves curls looking moisturized and fluffy, without unwanted frizz. And the ingredients, which include coconut oil, shea butter, aloe, and avocado oil, help to protect hair against protein loss.

    model with curly hair holding the product jar
    Amazon

    Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned small business founded by Jasmine Lawrence in 2004.

    Promising review: "This product is excellent when it comes to moisturizing . Made my hair feels healthy and very manageable. Used it for twist and braid out and I am satisfied with the outcome. It does exactly what it says. It provides a soft hold and unlike some hair products, it does not make hair stiff and hard. Will be repurchasing and highly recommend this product." —Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $16.70.

    6. A pack of oil-absorbing sheets that are made with natural bamboo charcoal to help eliminate that forehead oiliness on-the-go.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but haven't gotten around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne which I have the scars to show for) and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne." —Noopur D.

    Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three formulas).

    7. A tinted lip balm so you can give your lips a subtle hint of red while hydrating *at the same time* when you don't have the extra time to apply your balm, liner, and lipstick.

    Heartspring/Etsy

    Heartspring is a small Etsy shop based in Santa Monica, California.

    Promising review: "I’m actually obsessed!! The color is even more gorgeous than I thought it would be, plus it’s moisturizing. All my close girlfriends have asked what I’m wearing on my lips when I use it. Highly recommend!" —Jacy

    Get it from Heartspring on Etsy for $10.

    8. An extremely popular Maybelline BB cream to help even out your skin tone, brighten, smooth, and hydrate with a more lightweight formula than most foundations. It even has SPF 30 to protect you from harmful rays. It's basically multiple steps wrapped up into one.

    Reviewer wearing Maybelline Dream BB Fresh
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? So perfect for my 39-year-old mixed dry/oily skin. Definitely provides sun protection, moisture, and gentle color correction all in one with no issues ... Definitely cuts redness and blends away pigmentation issues without looking like makeup. Adds a healthy glow without being too shiny or too matte. Sheer but buildable coverage, and easy to apply and even re-apply mid-day without streaking or cakey-ness or making skin look flakey. Does not gather in fine lines and pores like others i have tried. My new holy grail." —H V

    Get it from Amazon for $7.73+ (available in four shades).

    9. An air-dry leave-in cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter that'll help curly and wavy textures dry quicker, without adding heat. No crunchiness, just hydrated and defined natural hair.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    10. The Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer to assist you in getting the perfect blowout in *half* the time. More than 260,000 reviewers swear by this!

    Reviewer showing result of using Revlon one-step hair dryer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is baby fine and thin, and most hair dryers cause me to get nasty split ends and breakage. I bought this on a whim, and the difference between this and my high-end dryer has been phenomenal! I have more volume in less time than it takes my usual routine. Plus, I've had much less breakage as well. To style, I use a volumizer and heat protector, then flip my hair over and blow-dry upside down. When I'm finished and flip my head back over, vavoom! Big hair!" —Trisha Rutherford

    Get it from Amazon for $39.87 (available in various colors and sizes).

    11. OR! A wet-to-straight hair straightener with steam vents so you can straighten your damp hair without having to take the extra time to thoroughly blow-dry it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m pleasantly surprised by this straightener! My trusty Chi finally died after seven-plus years and I really didn’t feel like forking out a ton to replace it. When I found this one, the 'wet to straight' feature seemed too good to be true, but I wanted to give it a shot because of the good reviews and extremely reasonable price. It really does work! I notice it does take a little longer than straightening dry hair (which was expected) but it’s really awesome to not have to wait until my hair is completely dry to style it. Even if it only lasts me a year I would feel as though I got my money’s worth and would gladly purchase again!" —SBCG

    Get it from Amazon for $20.70 (available in two sizes).

    12. A bracelet holder that'll help you deck yourself out in your fave accessories without almost breaking them or having to run around the house trying to find someone to help you when you're in a hurry. 

    someone using the product to put on a bracelet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these. My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception, so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." —Cat Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).

    13. A leave-in conditioning spray, which basically does it all in one small bottle — it conditions, detangles, provides heat protection, prevents breakage, hydrates, smooths, softens, controls frizz, boosts shine, and strengths locks! *takes a breath* DANG, that is a lot!

    Model holding two bottle of Mane Club NYC One Hit Wonder spray
    Mane Club NYC

    Mane Club is a small business specializing in cruelty-free, vegan hair products.

    Promising review: "I have fine hair that tangles very easily and has little to no volume. This stuff is a dream when it comes to untangling my hair. It is lightweight and does not weigh my hair down. Plus it smells fantastic!" —Caela D.

    Get it from Mane Club for NYC for $10.

    14. An automatic toothpaste dispenser that holds the whole family's toothbrushes, toothpaste, and cups. Now you don't have to waste time taking off and putting back on the toothpaste cap. Why does that feel like such a tedious process when you're in a rush??

    Model holding toothbrush up to automatic toothpaste dispenser
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps; insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voilà! Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

    15. A lotion designed specifically for wet skin perfect for using after a quick morning shower because you apply it while your skin is still wet. It saves a few minutes and locks in the hydration your skin needs.

    Amazon

    "I 👏LOVE 👏THIS 👏STUFF. No, I don't think you understand, I'm obsessed. So my skin is naturally pretty dry, and my allergies tend to make it even more itchy and irritated in the spring and winter. Unfortunately, I hate body lotion. I know I need it, but I despise the greasy and sticky feeling most of them leave behind. I randomly stumbled upon this on Amazon and was immediately intrigued by the fact that you apply it to wet skin and lightly towel-dry afterwards.

    It takes a few uses to get over the strange sensation of applying lotion directly to wet skin, but once you do, it's a game changer. Once you rub it on and then lightly pat dry, it feels like the lotion has immediately absorbed and leaves you with a soft but lightweight level of moisture. It's honestly pure magic and has become a permanent staple in my post-shower routine." —Daniel

    Get it from Amazon for $13.49.

    16. A detangling brush that'll easily glide through hair and remove knots without making you cry in the process.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising Review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Eric Phan

    Get it from Amazon for $11.49+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).

    17. A hair-finishing stick made of natural plant-based ingredients that can help turn that slept-in bun into a perfectly presentable hairstyle in seconds.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this product blew my expectations away! I’ve always suffered from messy ponytails (thank you, baby hairs) but not anymore. I’m able to wear my hair in a pony to work without it looking messy and unprofessional." —Shannon Hurley

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    18. Or an edge control gel to help quickly lay edges and baby hairs for a sleek look without the flaking and residue.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and non-greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $4.47+ (available in various scents and sizes).

    19. A well-loved "defunk" spray that uses lightweight tonic and plant extracts to neutralize odors from your hair and scalp, ensuring that your head smells like lavender and chamomile no matter how many days it's been since your last wash.

    Model holding bottle of Defunk Hair Odor Neutralizing Tonic
    Amazon

    Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman–owned company that was acquired by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural-hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.

    Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!" —Loe55

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    20. Or a fragrant mist to spritz all over your hair and body for a fresh smell that'll totally trick people into thinking you had time to shower in the morning.

    Model holding bottle of Pacifica Moonray Bloom Hair and Body Mist
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for something to spray on days I didn't wash my hair. This is WONDERFUL! It smells like the tropics. I just got it and already have had so many compliments." —Meredith Coartney

    Get it from Amazon for $10.19+ (available in nine scents).

    21. Coty Airspun loose face power with a lightweight finish that'll keep your makeup from smudging or budging. Over 75,000 reviewers are obsessed with it! Plus, it doesn't leave a white cast so you don't have to worry about it taking forever to blend.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's perfect!!! It comes with so much product, and the puff it comes with is pretty handy. The application is smooth. My makeup came out flawless. I set my makeup with this and worked out right after. THERE WAS NO SEPARATION, NO CREASING. This powder blessed me. GOD BLESS." —andrea

    Get the translucent powder from Amazon for $13.69 (available in three other shades).

    22. A refreshening clothing spray for those moments when you know it's almostttt time to wash your favorite sweatshirt, but you really wanna wear it that day.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great product. First time user, I travel alot for work. Wearing casual dress pants and sport jackets, dress shirt etc. I can spray and hang for 15 to 20 mins and the clothing looks great. The smell is nice and mild, and the wrinkle resistance lasts most of the day. Very impressed and will recommend in future." —Tech Guy1987

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a pack of three or four).

    23. A set of elastic lock laces, because who has time to tie their shoes?? Just add these to your everyday sneakers and you don't have to worry about dealing with those pesky laces in a hurry ever again.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe just how pumped I am over these shoelaces! They make me wanna slip my shoes off and on just because I can! They make my shoes more comfortable than I could have ever imagined (due to the elasticity). I have them set up to just the right amount of tightness to where I can just slip my shoes on and off without having to adjust them at all (and they are plenty tight). Welcome to the 21st century!" —dm925

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).

    24. A waterproof eyeliner stamp so you can create the perfect cat-eye without having to redo your entire eye look about five times before finally getting those wings even.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot ... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should.

    "Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out ... but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye ... again, it came out clean and perfect!" —LadyMeow

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).

    25. A bottle of Glossier's Perfecting Skin Tint lightly layers your face and doesn't take a bunch of blending time to get the job done! It's meant to even out discoloration and give you a dewy, skin-like finish without being as heavy as a traditional foundation.

    Glossier

    Promising review: "I have always stayed away from foundation because I could never get the color right, it was thick, felt gross on my skin, then would look too heavy. THIS IS AMAZING! I will forever purchase this. It’s light, smooth, and matches my skin. It doesn’t cake into my fine lines and makes my skin look perfect. It’s creamy and soft and moisturizes my skin without it feeling sticky." —Ot

    Get it from Glossier for $26 (available in 12 shades).

    26. A bestselling eyebrow pencil that'll allow you to have defined, natural-looking brows in seconds. Shape your brows with the precise teardrop tip on one end and quickly blend them out with the spoolie brush on the other end.

    Reviewer showing results of using Maybelline brow pencil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in. Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." —Shannon M Slape

    Get it from Amazon for $8.52+ (available in seven shades).

    27. An illuminating moisturizer to give your skin a beautiful natural glow that'll make you feel ~radiant~ even if it's the only thing you put on your face in the morning. It's infused with glycerin and shea butter for all day hydration.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product. It makes it look like you have a natural glow, without feeling heavy or looking cakey. Great for those with dry skin who can’t wear heavy foundation but want to smooth out their skin." —Jessica Giles

    Get it from Amazon for $12.57+ (available in four shades).

    28. A pack of 24K cooling, hydrating eye gels formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen to provide moisture and reduce puffiness and darkness under your eyes in about 20–30 minutes. Use them two to three times per week while you're relaxing at night or getting ready in the morning for the best results.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker

    Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $15.95 (also available in packs of 15 and 30).

    29. A breathable hair wrap you'll want in every color because it can complement your outfit and also save you on mornings when you're rushing and don't have time to deal with your hair. Just cover it up and call it a day!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material isn’t too thin and the size is great for head wrapping. I don’t feel like I’m running out of material and don’t need to add another scarf underneath to give me a fuller knot! Love it!" —Leah W

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in 13 colors).

    30. Or a pack of knotted stretchy headbands for a fast way to style your hair in the morning. Just give it a quick brush or throw a product in it (depending on your hair texture), pop this on, and you're out the door.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted and needed! Keeps my hair out of my face and in so many colors that will go with anything. Doesn’t slide off and not too tight." —Jojo96

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 16 color varieties).