26 Pairs Of Shoes You’ll Wear So Much, Your Other Shoes Are Gonna Be Jealous

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Puma sneakers that are timeless and versatile, perfect for throwing on with leggings and a T-shirt or a casual dress. They have a laid-back vibe while also making any relaxed look feel more put-together.
Promising review: "I wanted a new pair of 'go with everything' plain white sneakers and these definitely are a fantastic choice. The insole is super comfortable and cushioned. They are comfortable right out of the box; no need to break them in. These sneakers look super cute with leggings, jeans, shorts, skirts, etc." —Lee
Get them from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 12 colors).
2. Or some New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers, which basically everyone is obsessed with right now. Reviewers loveee how supportive and versatile they are. These have become a favorite for everything from trips to Disneyland to 12-hour work shifts.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library
Get them from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).
3. Steve Madden platform sandals that'll transport you straight to the '90s from the moment you slip them on. You're gonna look like the sixth member of the Spice Girls — in the *best* way.
4. A pair of cult-fave Allbirds wool sneakers made from renewable materials for a comfy, fashionable, and planet-friendly sneaker you'll no doubt want to slip on every time you leave the house.
These sneaks are made from ZQ-certified Merino wool, which meets the highest standards of animal welfare, environmental care, and social sustainability, according to the Allbirds website.
Promising review: "This is the first pair of shoes I have owned that don’t need a 'break in.' I always get blisters on the back of heel with new shoes. I wore these without socks and no blisters. The wool fabric is so soft and conforms to your feet. Loved this shoe so much… l ordered another pair in a different style." —Theresa B.
Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in women's sizes 5–11 and nine colors).
5. Crocs Classic Clogs because when you slide these on, you'll instantly realize what all the hype is about. Not only are they basically the most comfy shoes EVER, but they can also be customized with tonsss of fun charms.
Psst — there are lots of different styles of Crocs (like slides, flats, and sandals). You can check those out and pick up any charms for your shoes at the Crocs store on Amazon.
Promising review: "Love Crocs! My old pair is getting smooth on the bottom which makes them unsafe to wear when it's wet so I bought a new pair. Love the color and they last forever. My first pair is over 10-years-old and I still wear them!" —Carey
Get them from Amazon for $36.46+ (available in sizes 4–19 and dozens of colors).
6. A pair of relaxed Ozweego Adidas so you can officially pull off the "dad sneaker" trend like the cool kids. Plus, they're very lightweight, flexible, and just all-around comfy.
These are some of my favorite pairs of sneakers! I own two pairs. Check out my full review of the Adidas Ozweego sneakers.
Promising review: "I love the style and it is super comfortable. Also the level of detail are amazing. It is just overall a really cute and comfortable wearable pair of shoes." —demdem22
Get them from Adidas for $96+ (available in sizes 6–15 and six colors).
7. Birkenstock slides because they're lightweight, have adjustable straps, and a super soft footbed. Trust us, these sandals are popular for a reason — you're going to want to wear them every day.
Promising review: "I had been eyeing the sandcastle color for a while, and I wish I had gotten these sooner. Incredibly comfortable and wearable, you can dress them up or down. I’m going on vacation soon, and these are so versatile that I think I’ll only bring these and a pair of heels." —Free People Customer
Get them from Free People for $140+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and 10 colors).
8. Comfy pumps with a low block heel, nonslip outsole, and adjustable strap, making them ideal for wedding season. They'll look great with basically any style dress, and you'll actually be able to dance all night in them.
Promising review: "Super duper cute heels. I wore these for my wedding. I could not find a pair of shoes that looked good with my outfit *and* were comfortable enough to wear all afternoon/evening. I took a chance on these and they arrived just in time two days before the wedding. They fit perfectly, and because of the sturdy heel and ankle strap they were comfortable and easy to walk in. I wore them through the outdoor ceremony and photos, dinner and dancing, and then out to drinks afterwards and my feet did not complain." —Geneva Thompson
Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 20 colors).
9. Reebok Women's Club C 85 vintage sneakers because they never go out of style, and they even look cool after you get them dirty! It's true, I don't make the rules.
Reviewers note to buy these in a size up from your usual shoe size. And Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Here's why one of my colleagues loves them:
"I have these sneakers and am obsessed with them. They're super comfortable, so comfortable in fact that I wore them to the marathon that is Taylor Swift's The Eras tour. They're easy to get on and off, never hurt the back of my ankles or my toes, and look cute with a variety of outfits." —Heather Braga, BuzzFeed Shopping editor
Promising review: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at Urban Outfitters but they didn't have my size. Obviously, I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend!" —Alli J
Get them from Amazon for $59.94+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 15 styles).
10. Slip-on sneakers so you can easily throw them on and be out the door on mornings when you're in a rush. They'll keep your feet comfy all day long, even if you have to do a lot of walking or standing throughout the day.
Promising review: "I got these shoes and liked them even more than I thought I would. The print is good, the fabric is soft, but even better, the insoles are way more comfortable than I thought they would be. They're the most comfortable shoes I've ever bought. It's like walking on a cloud and my heels never hurt when wearing these, unlike all other shoes. They're a good fit, they look cute with denim, they're really comfortable, and the price is pretty fair for the quality. I love these shoes and will likely buy more in this style." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $25.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in five colors).
11. Ballet flats for anyone in their balletcore era. 🩰 When you're dressed to impress, but heels just aren't the move, these are the perfect comfy substitute. Or, if you do insist on wearing heels, you can easily throw these in your bag and slip them on later.
Promising review: "These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip flops, or sneakers. And I have to say, these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking. I'm so glad I bought several colors and will probably buy more!" —CaliGirl89
Get them from Amazon for $7.40+ (most cost $23.70; available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and 21 colors).