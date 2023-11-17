42 Random Products That Will Make Your Home A Happier Place To Live

1. A mini donut maker that'll allow you to treat yourself to yummy donuts whenever the craving hits. There are tons of different recipes and toppings to try — my mouth is watering just looking at the review pics!
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home. Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great! Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." —JoshH
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two designs).
2. A rainbow Cuisinart knife set fully equipped with non-stick color coating, matching blade guards, and ergonomic handles. Not only will the bold colors look super cute in your kitchen, but color coding also helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination while you're prepping different foods.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A bunch of small macaron boxes that can be used to store small jewelry, pills, office supplies, or even just for decor on your coffee table or bookshelf. And the colors are SO pretty!
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A set of terrazzo wall decals for an easy way to create an artsy accent wall. Just peel and stick these in whatever spacing you prefer and you'll have a professional-looking design job in no time. This is also a great idea for renters who don't want to risk damaging their walls with wallpaper or paint.
Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up) but I like that right now bc they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes
Get it from Amazon for $10.89 (available in five styles).
5. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can hang near a window and enjoy some colorful light specs all over your room when the sun hits it. I mean, nothing provides a quick serotonin boost like lil' rainbows!
6. A stunning floral coaster for the prettiest coffee table accent you ever did see. It'll protect the surface from those dreaded rings, while also adding a whimsical touch to the room.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim).
7. A pack of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" that infuse fertilizer and micronutrients into your plants so they can bounce back after you forgot to water them for... um... let's just say, a bit too long. Now people can actually be impressed by your plant parenting skills.
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $9.95. There is also a version for orchids.
8. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker, because who wouldn't love to eat their favorite fruits in ice cream form?! In only a few minutes, you can turn frozen fruit into soft serve, without any added preservatives or fats. But, if you do want to sweeten it up, plenty of reviewers have added things like Monk Fruit to the mix.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.79.
9. A jar of fade-proof front door paint you can use on both interior and exterior doors (and shutters) that are made of wood or metal. Give your front porch some personality with a fun shade of yellow or green. Or just give it a nice refresh with a more neutral shade, like black or white.
10. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add a whimsical touch to your home decor. If you grew up believing in fairies and pixie dust, then this is the perfect thing to sprinkle a little bit of that magic into your adult home. ✨
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher so you can continue on your journey to make your home a Smart House — yes, like the one from Disney Channel. Just position the SwitchBot on any device with an on/off switch, like your lights, fan, computer monitor, coffee maker, etc. Then you can simply control everything with an app or hook it up to a smart device.
This device works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and IFTTT. Many reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "Super great! Comes with clear instructions, the mobile app is clear and well designed and it's super easy to set the whole thing up. Honestly I'm really happy with the product. Now I don't have to get up all the time when I inevitably forget to turn the lights off. I can just hit the button on my phone and VOOP the little arm comes out and presses the switch!" —Noah R.
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in white and black).
12. A handy weekly cleaning checklist printable that'll help you break down your cleaning tasks into different days of the week so your space can stay clean, without it feeling super overwhelming. Plus, you'll feel accomplished checking things off every day.
Creative Type Store is a woman-owned, Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in designer printables to make life easier.
Promising review: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule, but felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" —Erin Brie
Get it from Creative Type Store on Etsy for $4.19.