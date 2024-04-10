37 Things You Should Finally Try For Yourself

1. A lawn repair formula to help you fix up any dirt patches in your backyard that could use some extra help. Thanks to this mix of mulch, soil, and seeds, those pesky urine or digging spots in your yard will be lush and green for your next outdoor gathering.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
2. The Clean Ball, which will collect the crumbs and lint gathering in the bottom of your go-to tote bag. And it's reusable! Just take it apart, rinse it under water, and drop it back in your bag.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse, this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
3. A teeth-whitening pen to help you remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and wait just 30 minutes to see results. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
4. A cute pair of open-toed handmade braided huaraches crafted with genuine leather so you can complete your carefully curated spring and summer wardrobe. They do run small, so be sure to size up, but even people with wide feet LOVE them!
Artesanías Camila is a Carthage, Texas-based shop from Blanca Olivera. All of their Mexican-inspired huaraches, bags, hats, and apparel are handmade.
Promising review: "These shoes are so beautiful! I can't wait to start wearing them in the warmer weather. Also, I have very wide and big feet and have trouble finding cute shoes like these. But, these bad boys fit me perfectly and I love them! Thank you for my beautiful sandals!" —Amanda Long
5. An inflatable pool because you don't have to book a fancy vacay in order to lounge in the sun this summer. Even if your backyard is on the small side, this will help you cool off and relax. Just grab some lemonade and your Kindle and prepare to spend hours outside.
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4" and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up to much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
6. And a ruffle V-neck one-piece sure to be your go-to swimsuit this season. It's so adorable (and comfortable) that you're going to be wearing it every chance you get!
Promising review: "This swimsuit is sexy, comfortable, and affordable. Love it. Would give it 10 stars. Bought it in red and olive." —Holly
7. A grout paint pen to turn that icky brown color between your tiles into a bright, clean white. Your floors will look brand-new again — without a bunch of tedious scrubbing. Plus, the formula is water-based and non-toxic.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! After over 10 years of the grout not being cleaned, and a botched repair job, the bathroom floor in this house looked horrendous. Two pens covered the entire bathroom floor, with plenty left over in the second pen, even with applying two to three layers (which you will definitely need as the paint is a bit thin and also absorbs into the grout). Super easy to apply, works exactly like a regular paint marker. Be sure to press the pen tip on a separate (thick) cloth to activate it before actually using on the grout so you don't end up with a huge mess on the tile when the paint floods out at first. If you see the first side of the tip is getting frayed, just pull it out and turn it around to the other side." —regalle
8. A headrest hook so your bag doesn't keep spilling on the car floor every day on your way to work.
Promising review: "These hooks work great and function exactly the way I had hoped for! I actually turned them around and use them for the front of the seat, rather than the back. These hooks have solved the dreaded 'bag dump' when you have to break suddenly. No more lunch spilling all over the inside of my work bag!!" —KLGS
9. A mold and mildew remover because those tubs and showers can get gross within the blink of an eye. Just apply this gel on the surface, let it sit for 6–8 hours, and rinse it off — no scrubbing required!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
10. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel — it gives pro pedicurists a run for their money. The extra strength gel helps remove stubborn calluses and dead skin and smooths rough patches that you probably thought were just a permanent part of your feet at this point. Just soak your dogs in warm water, dry 'em off, apply the gel for 5–10 minutes, rinse, and use a pumice stone or foot file to finish the job.
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine
11. An all-natural oven scrub you can use to get rid of the gross crispies and baked-on spills that may or may not have been accumulating since you moved in. Plus, the handmade cleaning product also comes with a metallic scrubber to help get the job done.
Everneat is a small biz based in Connecticut that specializes in sustainable cleaning products.
Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono
