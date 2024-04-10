37 Things You Should Finally Try For Yourself

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! After over 10 years of the grout not being cleaned, and a botched repair job, the bathroom floor in this house looked horrendous. Two pens covered the entire bathroom floor, with plenty left over in the second pen, even with applying two to three layers (which you will definitely need as the paint is a bit thin and also absorbs into the grout). Super easy to apply, works exactly like a regular paint marker. Be sure to press the pen tip on a separate (thick) cloth to activate it before actually using on the grout so you don't end up with a huge mess on the tile when the paint floods out at first. If you see the first side of the tip is getting frayed, just pull it out and turn it around to the other side." —regalle

Get a white pen from Amazon for $5+ (available in two widths).