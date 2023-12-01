53 Products With Before And Afters That Will Make You Want To Track Delivery

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that over 230,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?
Plus, it's also cruelty-, gluten-, and paraben-free!
I own it, LOVE it, and am always rebuying it! That's my face above. You can read my full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape. Plus, you don't even have to scrub! Just leave the spray on for 8-12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy, yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents and and two sizes).
3. A set of Goody's "corkscrew" spin pins, because one is the equivalent of using up to 20 (!!!) regular bobby pins. All you have to do is put your hair in a ponytail, pull it into a tight bun, and then spin the pins into place. Now, you've got a chic updo that took you way less time and effort. Plus, it'll stay snatched and secure throughout all of your daily shenanigans.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.89 (also available in a pack of two).
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you quickly remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and let it sit for one minute. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95 (also available in a four-pack).
5. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment for damaged, over-processed locks. It can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes, rinse, and you'll notice results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy, and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —curlyhead3
Check out our full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets (it's #1 on the list)!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.70.
6. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that'll help you finally eliminate that annoying grass stain from your favorite pants. Whether it's a fresh or set-in stain, this spray will make it disappear — just spritz, wait at least 15 minutes (tougher stains may take longer), and wash it like normal.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
This spray also works on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and blood!
Promising review: "Mom of four here, one of whom is just a month old. I found this product after searching for 'breast milk stain remover.' Nursing my prior kids taught me the woes of stains like this — never have I thrown out more clothes than when I was breastfeeding. In the last month this stuff has proved to be a miracle worker with all sorts of stains. We’ve used it on breast milk, baby poop, spit up, big kid poop, mud, grass, ketchup, balsamic vinegar, Sriracha, chicken dung and mustard. No stain has survived. I follow the instructions and spray the stain, then I load up my washer and set it on a delayed start. Sometimes I’ll spray and leave overnight. I haven’t had any issues with damage to clothes like other reviewers. With four kids and a need to keep their clothes nice to pass along, this stuff is a lifesaver. I’ll be stocking up!" —Kathleen
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7. The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray, which is great for removing grease, dirt, and stains from hard surfaces. Reviewers have used this to clean their cabinets, walls, fridge, shower, sink, and jewelry! We love a multitasking queen.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
Get it from Amazon for $4.89.
8. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help get rid of any rough or bumpy skin patches that you've been trying to smooth out. Reviewers with keratosis pilaris swear by this!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
9. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner reviewers absolutely love for removing stains and messes from carpets, furniture, and car interiors. It has a strong spray and suction and a 48 oz. tank to help you tackle big projects. And don't let the fact that it's small and portable fool you, this little green cleaning machine is pow-er-ful!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon.
Promising review: "This thing is magic. My car’s seats look nearly brand new after going to town with this little thing. You definitely have to let the spray sit for a little bit before you start scrubbing and vacuuming (for tough stains), but it works wonders! Easy to set up, use, and clean." —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $89.
10. A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller made of real volcanic stone that'll instantly soak up excess oil. It's reusable, washable, and perfect for on the go!
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. Is. It. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.52.
11. A popular allergy supplement soft chew for your pup with sensitive skin. These contain probiotics and other nutrients that can help improve immunity, digestion, and promote healthier skin and coat for your furry BFF.
Promising review: "I never write reviews but this one deserves it. My dog was compulsively licking herself and losing her hair. I had tried multiple other brands before Zesty Paws and none of them helped at all. Took her to the vet and after several hundred dollars of testing they had no idea what it could be. They didn't feel allergies could be THAT bad in a dog but all bloodwork and testing came back perfect. They told me to just keep watching her and hoped as the seasons changed so would the problem if it actually was allergies. Three seasons later and nothing had changed, it was actually getting worse. Finally tried these and WOW! She's been on these for a month and her hair is coming back and she isn't licking herself at all now. The first product to actually help! As others have said it does take a few weeks for a change to be noticeable, but when that change happens you won't be disappointed. Would definitely recommend when all else has failed!! Will be keeping her on these long term." —hgb
Get a set of 90 from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in four styles).
12. A heavy-duty grout cleaner to help you remove any beauty product residue, dirt, and stains from your ceramic or porcelain tile floor. Apply the cleaner directly to the grout, let it sit for 5–10 minutes, give it a light scrub, and then rinse with warm water. Trust me, it's called Grout-eez for a reason.
Promising review: "We moved into our house a year ago and I’ve been on a quest to clean the grout next to the stove ever since then. I’ve tried everything — store products, DIY solutions, Pinterest recommendations, you name it. As a last resort I got this and holy cow! I left it on for three minutes as a spot test at first and I could already see a huge difference. I then did two more rounds letting it sit for five minutes each. The scent's not bad, it was fine if I had the window open, it was just being down close to it that got me. Seriously, stop looking and buy this." —