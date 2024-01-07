35 Products That'll Basically Turn Your Life Into An "After" Photo In 2024

1. A beloved nourishing cream to assist fragile nails and help them avoid splitting, chipping, peeling, and cracking. They'll be stronger in no time — and they'll smell like coconuts.
2. A foot file so you can scrape off the dead skin and callouses to make your feet soft and smooth again. No more snagging your socks with your dry heels.
3. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.
4. A jar of super moisturizing cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin. It's unscented, non-greasy, and loved by more than 70,000 reviewers!
5. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Beef...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator. Say goodbye to under-eye bags.
6. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.
7. A tub of internet-famous The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!
8. A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains in your bathroom, on your patio, and more. And you don't even have to scrub! Just spray the area and watch the stains (and musty odors) vanish.
9. A descaling solution for an effective way to finally remove the mineral buildup and limescale from your coffee machine or espresso maker. It'll help extend the life of your machine and improve the taste of your coffee.
10. A pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets that'll make your favorite cups and mugs look brand new again, so you'll actually want to use them without being grossed out.
11. A super gentle medicated dog shampoo — it'll help your pupper have a healthier coat and their skin will be less dry, flaky, and oily.
12. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers to make your kid's coffee table art project ~magically~ disappear. Just wet the sponge with water and wipe the surface down — that's it!
13. This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo you'll love if you constantly stress over dandruff, itchiness, and flaking. The ketoconazole in the formula binds to your hair's natural protein to kill off the dandruff and keep your scalp healthy.
14. This cruelty-free lengthening mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?
15. These natural green tea blotting sheets made to help eliminate that T-zone oiliness on-the-go. They can be used with or without makeup on and will give your face a nice, soothing refresh.
16. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your dishwasher and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean machine will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!
17. An all-natural oven scrub you can use to get rid of the gross crispies and baked-on spills that may or may not have been accumulating since you moved in. Plus, the handmade cleaning product also comes with a metallic scrubber to help get the job done.
18. A set of bestselling dividers to keep your socks paired, undies sorted, and prevent your bras from getting crushed and damaged.
19. A leave-in conditioning spray formulated with coconut oil and argan oil to help all hair textures minimize frizz for up to 48 hours. Just spritz your hair with this for added shine, smoothness, and a pleasant scent. Some reviewers say it makes brushing out tangles easier too!
20. A pack of thin velvet hangers so you can fit more into your closet and not worry about all of your shirts sliding off right after you just finished putting your laundry away.
21. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner guaranteed to scrape the grossness from your tongue that you probably didn't even realize was there (which can also help get rid of stinky breath).
22. A jetted tub cleaner so you can get the junk out of your tub and actually be able to have a nice, relaxing bubble bath. There can be plenty of dirt and dead skin cells hiding in those jets and they have no business sticking around. Simply run your water, pour in some cleaner, and start your jets.
23. A carpet cleaner to once and for all make that huge spaghetti stain in the middle of your living room carpet ~disappear~. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!
24. A shower door cleaner so you can finally get rid of the soap scum and hard water stains and make it so that the place where you clean yourself is, well, clean.
25. A grout paint marker to turn that icky brown color between your tiles into a bright, clean white. Your floors will look brand-new again — without a bunch of tedious scrubbing. Plus, the formula is water-based and nontoxic.
26. A stain remover, because those tubs and showers can get gross within the blink of an eye. Just apply the gel on the surface, let it sit for 7–8 hours, and rinse it off — no scrubbing required!
27. Heavy-duty cleaning wipes to help you quickly and easily clean up grease, oil, dirt, ink, makeup, food, and more on pretty much any surface. No need to take a chunk of time out of what you're doing to hunt down the mop, broom, cleaning sprays, etc.
28. A Clorox ToiletWand cleaning kit, which includes a wand, caddy, and six disposable refills, for you to eliminate the germs and stains from your toilet without having to reach down in there or touch anything gross. The scrub pads are preloaded with cleaner, so it's both convenient and effective.
29. A gas range cleaning spray that'll cut through grease with just a simple spray and wipe. Now you don't have to dread when your partner cooks, knowing that they never clean up the grease splatters. This will make it extra easy!
30. This jewelry cleaning stick to restore your bling and have it looking like it did when it was first purchased.
31. A bestselling and surprisingly inexpensive argan oil hair mask that'll strengthen and restore weak and damaged hair. It'll make your locks look shiner, feel healthier, and it can also improve natural hair growth.
32. A broom for pet and human hair basically guaranteed to make all of your floors look brand spanking new. The 100% natural rubber brush picks up pet hair like a magnet and easily removes hair from carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.
33. A wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray for mornings when you really don't have time to iron, but you really need to wear THAT specific shirt.
34. A food container lid organizer, because that messy drawer or cabinet makes it basically impossible to find the lid you need on the first try. This will make them all visible and easily accessible. You don't have to live in chaos!
35. And an all-purpose scrubber kit — it comes with three different brushes you can attach to your drill and use to remove any of that hard-to-clean grossness that's caked up on your stove, grill, shower, or floor. What would have taken you hours to scrub can now be accomplished in minutes! You're welcome.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.