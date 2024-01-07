Skip To Content
    35 Products That'll Basically Turn Your Life Into An "After" Photo In 2024

    These useful products will help you feel more organized, clean, and put-together all year long.

    by
    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Daniel Boan
    by Daniel Boan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A beloved nourishing cream to assist fragile nails and help them avoid splitting, chipping, peeling, and cracking. They'll be stronger in no time — and they'll smell like coconuts.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My natural nails are horrible! They are and thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my finger tips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94.

    2. A foot file so you can scrape off the dead skin and callouses to make your feet soft and smooth again. No more snagging your socks with your dry heels.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" —JMart

    Get it from Amazon for $7.96.

    3. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969

    Get a three-count from Amazon for $5.87 (also available in a pack of nine).

    4. A jar of super moisturizing cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin. It's unscented, non-greasy, and loved by more than 70,000 reviewers!

    amazon.com

    For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $10.10 (also available in multipacks).

    5. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Beef...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator. Say goodbye to under-eye bags.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    amazon.com

    Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!

    Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cake-y feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo, BuzzFeed Shopping contributor 

    Get it from Amazon for $6.44+ (available in 18 shades).

    6. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $8.20.

    7. A tub of internet-famous The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    8. A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains in your bathroom, on your patio, and more. And you don't even have to scrub! Just spray the area and watch the stains (and musty odors) vanish.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three sizes and a two-pack).

    9. A descaling solution for an effective way to finally remove the mineral buildup and limescale from your coffee machine or espresso maker. It'll help extend the life of your machine and improve the taste of your coffee.

    Reviewer before-and-after photo of mineral deposits removed from electric kettle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.99.

    10. A pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets that'll make your favorite cups and mugs look brand new again, so you'll actually want to use them without being grossed out.

    Reviewer before, during, and after images of a thermos using the tablets
    amazon.com

    These are biodegradable and odor-free.

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.

    11. A super gentle medicated dog shampoo — it'll help your pupper have a healthier coat and their skin will be less dry, flaky, and oily.

    Reviewer photo showing results of using medicated shampoo on dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur is now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms

    Get it from Amazon for $8.96 (also available in a larger size).

    12. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers to make your kid's coffee table art project ~magically~ disappear. Just wet the sponge with water and wipe the surface down — that's it!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $12.95.

    13. This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo you'll love if you constantly stress over dandruff, itchiness, and flaking. The ketoconazole in the formula binds to your hair's natural protein to kill off the dandruff and keep your scalp healthy.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88.

    14. This cruelty-free lengthening mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!

    And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    15. These natural green tea blotting sheets made to help eliminate that T-zone oiliness on-the-go. They can be used with or without makeup on and will give your face a nice, soothing refresh.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but didn't get around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets, and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these, I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne, which I have the scars to show for), and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne. As you can see, it truly removes all of the oil and keeps it that way for several hours. Very cute design, too, and really easy to use and keep anywhere with you. Amazing price for what it does. If you're hesitating to buy it, just go for it!" —Noopur D.

    Get a pack of 100 sheets from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three formulas and various pack sizes).

    16. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your dishwasher and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean machine will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.

    17. An all-natural oven scrub you can use to get rid of the gross crispies and baked-on spills that may or may not have been accumulating since you moved in. Plus, the handmade cleaning product also comes with a metallic scrubber to help get the job done.

    Everneat/Etsy

    Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in cleaning products.

    Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 or from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    18. A set of bestselling dividers to keep your socks paired, undies sorted, and prevent your bras from getting crushed and damaged.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).

    19. A leave-in conditioning spray formulated with coconut oil and argan oil to help all hair textures minimize frizz for up to 48 hours. Just spritz your hair with this for added shine, smoothness, and a pleasant scent. Some reviewers say it makes brushing out tangles easier too!

    Model showing before-and-after results of using the spray, which made their hair look more smooth and less frizzy
    Briogeo

    Briogeo is a Black woman-founded business.

    Promising review: "Smooth and hydrated hair. 💓 Instantly, yes. I have struggled to find a leave in that doesn't make my hair feel greasy afterwards, actually hydrates my hair, and is using effective ingredients. It smells amazing. I do appreciate that it is reasonably priced as well. Well done. 👏" —Chrispydao

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes) or from Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    20. A pack of thin velvet hangers so you can fit more into your closet and not worry about all of your shirts sliding off right after you just finished putting your laundry away.

    A photo of a full closet using plastic hangers next to a photo of the same closet with more space when using the velvet hangers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." —ChristineSD

    Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $20.45 (also available in 50- and 100-packs and in 10 colors).

    21. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner guaranteed to scrape the grossness from your tongue that you probably didn't even realize was there (which can also help get rid of stinky breath).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanb

    Get it from Amazon for $7 (also available in packs of two or 12).

    22. A jetted tub cleaner so you can get the junk out of your tub and actually be able to have a nice, relaxing bubble bath. There can be plenty of dirt and dead skin cells hiding in those jets and they have no business sticking around. Simply run your water, pour in some cleaner, and start your jets.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using jetted tub cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    23. A carpet cleaner to once and for all make that huge spaghetti stain in the middle of your living room carpet ~disappear~. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!

    A photo showing red food stains completely removed from a carpet and walls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady that goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in multipacks).

    24. A shower door cleaner so you can finally get rid of the soap scum and hard water stains and make it so that the place where you clean yourself is, well, clean.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a non abrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP

    Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

    25. A grout paint marker to turn that icky brown color between your tiles into a bright, clean white. Your floors will look brand-new again — without a bunch of tedious scrubbing. Plus, the formula is water-based and nontoxic.

    amazon.com

    This won't clean your grout but it'll make it look brand-new.

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" —Jenelle

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in wide tip).

    26. A stain remover, because those tubs and showers can get gross within the blink of an eye. Just apply the gel on the surface, let it sit for 7–8 hours, and rinse it off — no scrubbing required!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand new bathroom. I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this mornings. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." —Bianca Green

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    27. Heavy-duty cleaning wipes to help you quickly and easily clean up grease, oil, dirt, ink, makeup, food, and more on pretty much any surface. No need to take a chunk of time out of what you're doing to hunt down the mop, broom, cleaning sprays, etc.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think these wipes are made out of magic because they can clean just about anything with very little effort! One wipe cleaned my ENTIRE BATHTUB, including the hard water buildup and some residual soap scum. The wipe stayed wet for the entire use, and there was absolutely no sweating involved. I hate cleaning but I was so pumped about the tub, I took wipe #2 to my hood vent and good golly, it's like it's brand-new. I've told everyone I know to buy these." —JenM

    Get a 40-pack from Amazon for $8.97 (also available in a pack of 90 and various other pack options).

    28. A Clorox ToiletWand cleaning kit, which includes a wand, caddy, and six disposable refills, for you to eliminate the germs and stains from your toilet without having to reach down in there or touch anything gross. The scrub pads are preloaded with cleaner, so it's both convenient and effective.

    A dirty toilet next to a completely clean toilet after using the disposable cleaning wands
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98 (also available with 16 refills).

    29. A gas range cleaning spray that'll cut through grease with just a simple spray and wipe. Now you don't have to dread when your partner cooks, knowing that they never clean up the grease splatters. This will make it extra easy!

    amazon.com

    "This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyway, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe." —Daniel

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.96.

    30. This jewelry cleaning stick to restore your bling and have it looking like it did when it was first purchased.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using jewelry cleaning pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" —KFray

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.94.

    31. A bestselling and surprisingly inexpensive argan oil hair mask that'll strengthen and restore weak and damaged hair. It'll make your locks look shiner, feel healthier, and it can also improve natural hair growth.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." —Melissa

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    32. A broom for pet and human hair basically guaranteed to make all of your floors look brand spanking new. The 100% natural rubber brush picks up pet hair like a magnet and easily removes hair from carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" —Janielle

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    33. A wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray for mornings when you really don't have time to iron, but you really need to wear THAT specific shirt.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." —Kayla

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $20.58 (available in three scents and three sizes).

    34. A food container lid organizer, because that messy drawer or cabinet makes it basically impossible to find the lid you need on the first try. This will make them all visible and easily accessible. You don't have to live in chaos!

    Before and after image of reviewer&#x27;s messy drawer full of lids now completely organized
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five sizes/designs).

    35. And an all-purpose scrubber kit — it comes with three different brushes you can attach to your drill and use to remove any of that hard-to-clean grossness that's caked up on your stove, grill, shower, or floor. What would have taken you hours to scrub can now be accomplished in minutes! You're welcome.

    before and after of a dirty bathtub compared to it looking white and clean again
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six bristle stiffnesses).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.