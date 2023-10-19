32 Products For Anyone Who Hates Living With Roommates But Wants To Keep The Peace

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape — and no has to argue about whose turn it is to clean it. Just leave the spray on for 8-12 hours and then rinse it with warm water.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and two sizes).
2. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can actually focus on work instead of being constantly distracted by your roommates blasting music or taking calls on speakerphone. And if more than one of you WFH sometimes, these are a MUST. Plus, they are waterproof and have over 230,000 reviewers raving about them.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
3. And a pair of wireless sleep headphones you can wear comfortably while drifting off to sleep to your lo-fi playlist or favorite podcast — as opposed to listening to your roomie and their friends gossip in the living room all night long.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 15 colors).
4. A TubShroom that you can put in your shower's drain to catch everyone's stray hairs and prevent them from clogging it up, yet again. No more standing in a puddle of dirty water while you try to clean yourself.
Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but this thing is so amazing I had to share. With every shower I take, I shed a TON of hair and (as you can see from the picture) stick it to the wall so that no hair goes down my drain. I thought this method was working out well but my drain was continuing to stop up. I figured it must be my sister's fault since I was so good about not letting any hairs go down the drain, but I went ahead ordered the TubShroom after seeing advertisements on Facebook. I got this thing and after only two showers, it collected a crap-ton of my hair that I didn't catch. It really is so easy to install and wipe away the hair, exactly like the videos. Awesome invention and I'm super happy with this purchase!" —Megan K.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six colors and a two-pack).
5. A dishwasher magnet to prevent your roomie from accidentally putting their dirty dinner plate in with all the clean dishes and then rerunning the whole thing... AGAIN.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $6.39 (available in four styles).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner so you won't smell a yucky, rotting aroma every time you go to do the dishes. This will fizz up with a bit of water and help to clean out all of the food residue from everyone's various meals.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
7. A soundproof door bottom that'll help block out extra noises coming from your roommate watching TV or hanging out in the living room when you're trying to work or relax. These self-adhesive strips are also helpful for blocking drafts, light, and pests.
Plus, you can get it in four different colors, so odds are one will approximately match your door (or you can paint over the white one).
Promising review: "I’m renting an apartment and my front door doesn’t brush up against the floor. There was about an inch gap which was annoying because it meant light, noise, and bugs could get in. Ever since I’ve installed this, I’ve had almost no bugs, no light, and so much less sound! It’s great. The sound blocking is especially amazing because my bedroom is near the front door and I hated hearing my neighbors conversations clear as day in the stairwell. It’s not totally noise cancelling but it’s so much better. It was easy to install — just needed scissors to cut it down to size. Then I wiped the area to clean it, waiting for it to dry, and stuck it on. It practically matches the color of the door so it doesn’t stand out at all. I’m very happy with this product!" —airazeady
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 130,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors... you name it! That way no one has to argue about where a stain came from or stress over losing part of the security deposit because of it.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used many different degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. *Plus* The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray, which is especially helpful for larger areas, and works to remove grease, dirt, and stains from hard surfaces. No more resenting your roommates when it's your turn to clean the kitchen and they've left splatters of sauce everywhere.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
Get it from Amazon for$4.99.
10. A six-outlet wall charger equipped with two USB fast-charging ports and a night-light. Now you don't have to start being passive aggressive towards each other over who gets to charge their phone when everyone is chillin' in the living room together.
11. A wall-mounted entryway organizer so there is a convenient place to leave mail and hang their keys, which will hopefully prevent them from scattering mail all over the counter or locking themself out of the apartment for the seventh time (not that you're counting or anything).
Beaver Lake Wood Co. an Arkansas-based, family-owned Etsy shop that specializes in home decor and storage products.
It comes with everything necessary for mounting! The back is installed with two sawtooth picture hangers and nails are included, so all you’ll need is a hammer!
Promising review: "So perfect! I love everything about this little key hook! It’s so much nicer than any of the ones I looked at on Amazon. The wood is absolutely beautiful and it’s super easy to hang (very solid too). 12/10 recommend :) thanks, guys!" —Avery Dolan
Get it from Beaver Lake Wood Co. on Etsy for $20.40+ (originally $24+; available in three sizes and in five colors).
12. A Pet House candle for anyone tired of putting all that work into decorating an aesthetically pleasing apartment just for it to continuously smell like your roommate's cat. You deserve a space that smells as good as it looks!
Promising review: "This product really works. In fact it is the only air freshener product I have tried that actually does. We live in interior Alaska where seven months of the year temperatures are such that opening windows to air out a house is not a viable option. This takes out all types of smells: cat litter box, cooking, wood smoke from the wood stove. And so many fragrances to choose from." —John B.
Check out BuzzFeed's review of the Pet House candle for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in 16 scents).
13. A pack of erasable, reusable food labels to stop your roommate from "accidentally" eating your leftovers again. Plus, they're microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "I love these! Writing is a little tough to erase but if you just use enough pressure when erasing it doesn't leave behind any 'ghosts.' Labels stay on through a number of dishwashes, and water/oil from your fingers doesn't make the writing fade/wipe off in the fridge. Great food labels. I use them differentiate my food from my roommate's." —Geeg
Get a pack of 70 from Amazon for $8.99.