1. A well-loved "defunk" spray that uses lightweight tonic and plant extracts to neutralize odors from your hair and scalp, ensuring that your head smells like lavender and chamomile no matter how many days it's been since your last wash.
Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned company that was acquired by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural-hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.
Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!" —Loe55
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A box of Blk & Bold coffee pods, which are certified fair-trade, reviewer-loved, and sure to help you have a ~bold~ start to your day. It's time to upgrade your morning routine with a coffee that's smooth, creamy, and flavorful without leaving that bitter aftertaste.
Blk & Bold Coffee was founded by childhood friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. They pledge 5% of their profits to initiatives that support workforce development, sustain youth programming, and eliminate youth homelessness.
Promising review: "I was a dark roast drinker and decided to try this brand. This is, hands down, the best medium-roast coffee I've ever purchased. The taste is strong, yet there is no bitter aftertaste. You can't go wrong with this coffee. This is the ONLY coffee that I purchase now." —MzRoss
Get a box of 32 pods from Amazon for $25.50 (available in three roasts and boxes of 60). Or get a box of 20 pods from Target for $21.99 or from Blk & Bold for $18.49.
3. Or some Golde matcha powder formulated with superfoods that contain L-Theanine and antioxidants to help give you a gentle boost of energy (without any artificial ingredients).
BTW one serving of Pure Matcha contains about 72 grams of caffeine per serving, which is the same amount as a shot of espresso! So, if you're looking for a coffee alternative, this may be just the thing!
Golde specializes in superfood-based products. It was founded in 2017 by Trinity Mouzon Wofford and her partner, Issey, in Brooklyn.
Promising review: "I *love* this matcha. I've been making my own matcha lattes at home to save myself from spending $7 on lattes at cafes that aren't nearly as good as the ones I can make myself now! This matcha has a slightly sweet, grassy flavor that isn't bitter or too earthy. It pairs perfectly with a touch of honey and oat milk. The price for the quantity and quality of matcha is also astounding (I am a fan of the 100g bags on their site, too). My friends literally ask me to make them lattes instead of going out for coffee. And I love supporting a small business that is woman- and minority-owned. Making my matcha is a little ritual that makes me feel good all around!" —Keith Boden
Get it from Amazon for $28+ (available in two sizes).
4. A Pat McGrath SatinAllure Lipstick so you can revamp your lipstick collection with a gorgeous new signature shade (great for all skin tones!) that's hydrating and comfortable for everyday wear.
Pat McGrath Labs is a woman-owned makeup brand. Not only does she make incredibly beautiful products, but she also became the first makeup artist to receive a damehood!
Promising review: "Lives up to the hype! The rich pigmentation and smooth application make it a standout choice. The long-lasting formula adds a touch of luxury to your makeup routine, and the vibrant berry shade is perfect for various occasions. Overall, fantastic lipstick that delivers both style and quality." —francesca1010
Get it from Sephora or from Pat McGrath Labs for $30 (available in 18 shades).
5. A velvet armchair that'll have all your guests asking, "Where did you get that?!" It's large and cozy, making it perfect for reading, watching a movie, or even taking a quick nap.
Albany Park is a family-owned furniture company founded by former NFL player Darryl Sharpton and his wife, Jessica Sharpton.
Promising review: "I purchased the Park armchair and ottoman as a gift to myself. I wanted to create my own cozy reading nook. I got them both in olive velvet. The chair is very roomy and comfortable. I did a lot of searching for the perfect chair before I settled on Albany Park. I made the right decision!" —Sarah T.
Get the rust velvet chair from Albany Park for $699 (originally $819; available in seven color and fabric options and two leg finishes).
6. A thick sweatshirt with a satin-lined hood for anyone who loves to wear a hood, but worries about their hair getting frizzy. The high-grade satin helps promote moisture retention in your hair and protects it against breakage — while also keeping you cozy and warm.
Kin Apparel is a Black woman-owned brand founded by haircare content creator Philomina Kane. Her hoodie line is inspired by her Ghanaian culture and her passion for natural haircare.
Get it from Kin Apparel for $59.99 (originally $79.99; available in unisex sizes XS–3XL).
7. A lavender faux croc print Macbook laptop cover so even your computer can be a fashionable accessory. Plus, it'll help to keep it safe from dings and scratches.
Chic Geeks is a woman-owned small business that specializes in practical (but pretty!) tech accessories.
Promising review: "I received my lavender faux crocodile MacBook case recently and I am in love! The color is so lovely — the perfect pop of a purple hue that will fill you with joy and happiness each time you lay your eyes on it. I highly recommend it and look forward to getting a pop of pink next!" —Tracey George
Get it from Chic Geeks for $76 (originally $95; available in 10 sizes).
8. A lemongrass leave-in conditioner spray that uses natural ingredients, like aloe vera juice, to lock moisture in your hair and help strengthen hair follicles. It's infused with essential oils to help smooth hair and give it a fresh lemony scent.
Alikay Naturals is a woman-owned brand sold in retailers all over the world. The brand uses Caribbean-inspired ingredients to create not only natural hair products, but vulva care products, baby products, candles, and more.
Promising review: "I use this leave-in on my short, natural, course, kinky hair. This leave-in made my hair soft and manageable. My hair was moisturized and there was a shine." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
9. A durable denim apron with adjustable waist ties for anyone who loves to cook, garden, paint, and more. It'll keep your tools handy, help keep your clothes clean, and last for years!
Mi Cocina is a small business that ethically sources and produces their goods in the USA. Part of every sale supports environmental preservation.
Promising review: "I bought this for a Christmas present for one of my aunties who cooks ALL the time! It arrived promptly, well-packaged, and looking fabulous!! The material is sturdy, yet chic and so far has held up to match her pace in the kitchen. The pockets are super versatile and useful, and the waistband adjusts nicely — so she never has to worry about covering over her fashionable outfits. The denim look is classic and matches all the time! I love it and she loves it!! I definitely recommend it." —Adenieki
Get it from Amazon for $80 or from Mi Cocina for $85 (available in two washes).
10. A sleek-stainless steel kitchen knives set that comes with a clear holder and a knife sharpener because it'll do the job SO much better than those dull knives you've had since you first moved out on your own and it'll look nice on your counter.
Karibe is a New Jersey-based cookware company founded by Vernon Williams in 2018.
Promising review: "This is the most beautiful knife set I’ve ever seen and the knives are also precise and sharp. I love how slim the set is, it fits perfectly on my countertop in a modern way." —Amber Heyward
Get it from Karibe for $79.99.
11. A bottle of Bread Beauty Supply's hair oil for a simple way to give your curls and coils anti-greasy gloss and softness on the daily. You can apply it straight out of the shower so it can dry shiny and frizz-free, or apply it between washes. It's made of a silicone-free oil blend that won't harm your natural hair.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020. I'm a big fan of their products! Check out my thoughts on their creamy deep conditioner (it's #4 on the list).
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and live in dry Cali heat. Not many things work for me. This product was gifted to me and I decided to try it because, why not. Imagine my surprise when it turned out to be one of the best things to ever put in my hair. Without over-gushing, everything feels better with this oil. My twist-outs with this oil alone are lighter and moisturized. I don’t have to reapply unless I want to... it seems to really last and make my hair feel soft. Pair with aloe gel, it’s been a revelation. Thank you for making this!" —4cMeChillin
Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in two sizes), from Sephora for $14+ (available in three sizes), or from Bread Beauty Supply for $24.
12. A pet body spray for smelly fur babies that seem to get their stench back approximately 10 minutes after they just had a bath. This hydrating spray is water-based, vegan, and safe for dogs and cats.
The Bark Shoppe is a small business based in New York City. They have a physical location in Harlem if you live nearby and your pet is in need of grooming or a training session. You can snag their pet care products and merch on their website if you're not local!
Get it from The Bark Shoppe for $19.99 (available in four scents).
13. A gorgeous set of colorful wine glasses that are seriously going to take your wine nights and dinner parties to another level. They're elegant, fun, and ready to give you a great excuse for buying a bottle of Pinot Grigio.
Founder Stephanie Summerson Hall named her small business after her grandmother, Estelle, who had a love for antiquing and collecting colored glass. The pieces are made by artisans in Poland.
Promising review: "Stunning glasses. I ordered the amber smoke color, which is absolutely beautiful. Love the size and shape of the glass, too. Came packaged very securely and neatly in a beautiful box with a very nice note inside from the company." —Wineglasses, Nordstrom customer
Get a set of six from Nordstrom (available in two colors), from Anthropologie (available in eight colors), or from Estelle Colored Glass (available in various color and mixed set options) for $185.