BTW one serving of Pure Matcha contains about 72 grams of caffeine per serving, which is the same amount as a shot of espresso! So, if you're looking for a coffee alternative, this may be just the thing!

Golde specializes in superfood-based products. It was founded in 2017 by Trinity Mouzon Wofford and her partner, Issey, in Brooklyn.

Promising review: "I *love* this matcha. I've been making my own matcha lattes at home to save myself from spending $7 on lattes at cafes that aren't nearly as good as the ones I can make myself now! This matcha has a slightly sweet, grassy flavor that isn't bitter or too earthy. It pairs perfectly with a touch of honey and oat milk. The price for the quantity and quality of matcha is also astounding (I am a fan of the 100g bags on their site, too). My friends literally ask me to make them lattes instead of going out for coffee. And I love supporting a small business that is woman- and minority-owned. Making my matcha is a little ritual that makes me feel good all around!" —Keith Boden

Get it from Amazon for $28+ (available in two sizes).