25 Cleaning Products To Help You Finally Clean The Gross Things In Your Home You’ve Been Avoiding Looking At

1. A flexible coil brush to remove lint from all of the hard-to-clean, lint-collecting spots around the house — such as your vents, in the dryer, and behind the appliances. I know you haven't looked in those spots in a whileeee, but it's time.
2. An Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner, because I’m willing to bet $5 that you haven’t cleaned your toilet tank this year (I mean same, but we’re not talking about me here). This strong citric acid formula can remove hard-water deposits, rust, and other stains in your toilet tank with very little effort on your part (you don't even have to scrub!!).
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
3. A drain snake clog remover covered in tiny hooks to grab all of the hair and build-up that's been stopping your sink or tub from draining properly. It's tough, yet flexible so you can get down in there and yank out all the grossness. No more standing in a puddle of dirty water during your shower!
Promising review: I have tried everything I could think of to unclog my tub drain, all the nasty chemicals, plunging, auger, and then I came across these plastic strips with evil teeth LOL. They arrived today, didn't come with instructions, not that you really need any. I worked and worked and pulled out the horrific, nasty, slimy hair clog. It even pulled out a plastic razor cap (thank you teenage daughters). Mind you, that clog didn't come out in one full piece (gag), but in many pieces at first, the appetizers if you will. Finally, the main course reared its ugly head. Gross. These things work and work well. A little elbow grease and will power and voilà. My tub drain completely drains now. I couldn't be happier!" —GaPeach
4. A three-pronged duster, because it's very likely that your blinds are, well, gross. Those things just love to collect dust! No worries, this handy tool will help you clean them much more efficiently.
The duster comes with five microfiber sleeves so you can take care of all your windows at once before giving the sleeves a good wash.
Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. We can now do all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." —R.D.
5. A descaling solution for an effective way to finally remove the mineral buildup and limescale from your coffee machine or espresso maker. It'll help extend the life of your machine and improve the taste of your coffee.
Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore
6. A clever humidifier tank cleaner to help minimize that yucky slime and buildup that collects in the water tank. Each little fishy will assist in keeping your humidifier clean for up to 30 days.
7. A set of Bottle Bright tablets that'll make your favorite cups and mugs look brand new again, so you'll actually want to use them without being grossed out.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug; I tried everything — bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING — and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING, AMAZING, AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
8. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your dishwasher and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean machine will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
9. A pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber that's *way* more effective and efficient than a toilet brush. No one enjoys sitting on a yucky toilet and this will get rid of tough hard water stains, rust, calcium buildup, and more.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary125
10. An all-purpose scrubber kit — it comes with three different brushes you can attach to your drill and use to remove any of that hard-to-clean grossness that's caked up on your stove, grill, shower, or floor. What would have taken you hours to scrub can now be accomplished in minutes, so no more avoiding it! You're welcome.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51, and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand-scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes, AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
11. A carpet spot remover to finally get rid of that spaghetti stain on your living room carpet. You may have tried to cover it up with the end table, but it's time to get rid of it for good. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
12. The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray great for removing grease, dirt, and stains from hard surfaces. Reviewers have used this to clean their cabinets, walls, fridge, shower, sink, and jewelry! We love a multitasking queen.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
13. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape. Plus, you don't even have to scrub! Just leave the spray on for 8–12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy, yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
