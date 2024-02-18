40 Products With Before & After Pics That’ll Basically Make Your Eyes Pop Out Of Your Head Like A Looney Tune

1. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner reviewers absolutely love for removing stains and messes from carpets, furniture, and car interiors. It has a strong spray and suction and a 48 oz. tank to help you tackle big projects. And don't let the fact that it's small and portable fool you, this little green cleaning machine is pow-er-ful!
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
2. A pet ear cleanser for a gentle, nontoxic way to keep your doggo's ears clean, especially if they have enough wax in there to make a candle!
3. A compact rechargeable hair trimmer, which can be used on dry skin without shaving cream, to step in for anyone who is sick of waxing or shaving in the shower (and the skin irritation that can come along with it). This will give you a quick, smooth shave without pain!
Promising review: "I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are. I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thus unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.97.
4. A tattoo balm and aftercare cream to help moisturize your ink and enhance its vibrancy. It's useful for both old and new tats, colored art or just black ink, *and* it'll work for all skin tones, too.
Mad Rabbit is a Black-owned small biz founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor who specialize in all-natural products to heal, protect, and enhance tattoos.
Promising reviews: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward
"This stuff is the best! My girlfriend bought this before but I didn’t like the scent she had, but the spreadability of this was to die for. When I found out they had different scents I was so excited. I want to get more tattoos just so I can put it all over my body. 🤣" —Iris Kotico
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in two scents).
5. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo infused with tea tree, jojoba, and argan oils to help with hair loss and prevent dandruff.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I [don't love] the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $10.76.
6. A mattifying dry shampoo powder to dab on your roots anytime your hair is looking a bit too greasy for your liking, but you don't have time to wash it. The ultra-fine, hypoallergenic powder works to absorb oil, sweat, and dirt from your hair, making it look more fresh and voluminous.
BTW, this is cruelty-free!
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil free for several days at a time. It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo." —Bad Girl
Get it from Amazon for $18.
7. Or a jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 140,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your most stubborn stains don't stand a chance!
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A piercing bump solution to help reduce the size, hardness, and redness of that annoying keloid that is stealing the attention away from your cute new piercing. It's formulated with jojoba, grape seed, rose, and other oils to help gradually decrease pesky bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan C.
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).