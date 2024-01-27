33 Problem-Solving Travel Products That May Help If You’re Feeling A Bit Nervous About Your Next Trip

1. A portable door lock for anyone who gets a little nervous about sleeping in a hotel room or an Airbnb. It attaches to any regular door without causing damage. The extra security can help ease your mind so you can get some rest, especially if you're solo traveling.
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I went on a solo trip to Europe and Africa and used the door lock to boost security. The lock fits and secures the lock. It's very easy to use. I would just suggest you watch the video and practice at home before your holiday." —Jaye
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in a two- and four-pack)
2. An Apple AirTag so you can keep track of your luggage and not have to worry about it getting lost or going missing while you're hopping between layovers or traveling during the busy season.
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly recommends them:
"Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so."
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My Friends app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (also available in a four-pack for $99).
3. A compact wheeled bag to help you avoid annoying baggage fees and the stress that comes along with checking a bag. It can fit under your seat, which means it qualifies as a personal item, so you won't even have to pay for a carry-on. (I'm looking at you Spirit!!) It can also help calm your nerves about your phone dying, thanks to its built-in USB port.
Promising review: "I bought this strictly to avoid the baggage fees on Spirit Airlines for a three night trip. Despite the reviews, I was nervous up until I walked on the plane with it. LOL. It has a lot of pockets and the wheels are underneath; it rolled great. There are YouTube videos on how to pack with this particular bag. That did help. As you can see from the photo, it fits! Nevertheless, if you have long legs (I'm 5'4"), you won't have a lot of room to stretch out, but that should be expected with an underseat carry-on." —Duchess
Get it from Amazon for $51.72+ (available in four colors).
4. Or a spacious weekender bag that's very much giving modern day Mary Poppins. It can fit shoes, clothes, your laptop, toiletries, and more! It has two water bottle holders, an exterior zip pocket (great for easily accessing your wallet or passport), and a luggage handle pass-through (that's also a pocket). No need to stress about fitting all your necessities in your personal item!
As if that were't enough, it's also made of 100% recycled polyester!
Promising review: "How did I ever travel without this weekender? I brought this as my carry-on piece on a 17-day trip to London, and it is CLUTCH. I'm telling you, buy it yesterday!! I got the lightest color, and it's incredibly durable, so many pockets inside and out, super spacious inside, many straps to choose from to carry, and looks sleek. I was concerned about the price at first, but it's worth every single penny. I love how the passthrough on the outside that holds this bag onto the handle of your luggage can be zipped closed to use as another pocket. My favorite travel purchase of 2021!" —LAinFlight
Get it from Everlane for $95 (available in five colors).
5. And if you need some more space but refuse to check a bag, Away's popular The Carry On, which is designed with a durable shell, hidden laundry bag, a TSA-approved combination lock, 360-degree wheels, and interior compression (so you can pack more things *wink*). Basically, it's the Beyoncé of luggage.
Promising review: "I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. From being able to charge up my iPhone at the airport or on the train traveling from Rome to Florence, it worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes. Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." —Keith H.
Get it from Away for $275+ (available in seven colors).
6. Plus, a set of packing cubes if you're someone who tends to overpack because you're worried about having backup outfits for your backups. These will help you fit more into your suitcase, while also keeping your clothes and items organized and separated.
Each set comes with a small, medium, large, and extra-large cube, a shoe bag, a laundry bag, a toiletry bag, and an accessories bag.
Promising review: "I'm not sure how I got this far in life without using these to organize my suitcase. Never going back to the old way! They kept my business trip clothes wrinkle-free, and the sizes were perfect for cordoning off socks and underwear, skirts and dresses, business suit, etc. Even comes with instructions on how to maximize space with folding your clothes. I can't emphasize enough how having a well-organized suitcase makes traveling so much less stressful (for me anyway). This was a game changer." —Meghan Peterson
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 12 colors).
7. Flushable toilet seat covers that basically every germaphobe needs to keep on hand. Now, you can avoid the instant panic of going into a public restroom that doesn't have any. And you won't have to do the infamous squat and hover.
8. A smart "Pack this!" checklist if you're constantly nervous about forgetting something important. This will help you pack with confidence for your next journey.
Promising review: "I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind of trip, from a simple vacation across state lines, to a business trip, to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" —Alyssa Kauffman
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in three styles).
9. A set of Sea Bands for anyone concerned about getting sick on your upcoming cruise. They are designed to use acupressure to help relieve nausea — and unlike other remedies, these are reusable and don't have any side effects.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I’ve always been kind of sick. I throw up on long car rides, I can’t read in the car, I get horrible migraines 24/7, etc. Recently I changed medications and because of that, my migraines came back with a vengeance. Thinking there was nothing I could do I kind of gave up, until, I was looking at BuzzFeed and saw this in their recommended. I thought it could help with any car sickness that I would get but man I was not giving these enough credit! Since I have bought them I wear them ALL. THE. TIME. I wear them in and out of the car, to bed, and just around the house. I no longer feel nauseous and my migraines are almost non existent. Whoever invented these are a freaking god! I don’t know think I could ever live without these! BUY THESE!! They're so worth it." —JohnDz
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.53.