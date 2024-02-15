Skip To Content
Make Presidents' Day Weekend Count — Get These 28 Stylish Things On Sale *Now* So You Don’t Pay Full Price *Later*

Give your closet a refresh *and* save some money with deals at Nordstrom, Aerie, Amazon, Eloquii, and more.

Kayla Boyd
by Kayla Boyd

BuzzFeed Staff

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A neutral oversized blazer for 50% for a chic and sophisticated wardrobe staple that'll have you ready to crush any meeting at a moment's notice.

model in a tan blazer
Express

Get it from Express for $79 (originally $158; available in sizes XS–XL).

Shop the rest of the deals at Express here.

2. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for up to 33% off with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Don't forget to clip the coupon for the additional 10% off!

Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors).

3. A seamless padded bralette for 25% off that's comfy and supportive, making it perfect for lounging around the house, wearing under your fave T-shirt, or even styling as a crop top.

Aerie

Promising review: "I love this bralette so much! The color is so pretty and the fit is so comfortable. You could honestly get away with wearing it as a top!" —Aub673

Get it from Aerie for $22.46 (originally $29.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and available in six colors).

Shop the rest of the deals at Aerie here.

4. A sleeveless halter bodysuit for 44% off — the fact that it's under $20 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

Promising reviews: "Saw these on a TikTok video and I took a chance. The sherbet orange one looks just like the picture and it’s double-layered material so it’s not see-through. It’s smooth material and lays flat. Will def buy more." —Amazon Customer

"These bodysuits are so cute! I got this recommendation from TikTok & I’m glad I purchased it. Very soft buttery feel. I can wear a L but I opted for a M so I wouldn't have to wear a bra & I’m so glad I did, wasn’t tight or uncomfortable feeling at all." —Kyla

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).

5. A pair of Levi's popular ribcage jeans for 40% off you're going to want to ditch all of your other jeans for. They're versatile, comfortable, and ready to be worn every other day.

model in levi&#x27;s ribcage jeans
Nordstrom

Promising review: "Love love love. Run, don’t walk to get these. A hint of stretch for the booty, the perfect high waist and a great length make these A+++." —Steays

Get them from Nordstrom for $58.80 (originally $98; available in sizes 24–32).

Shop the rest of the deals at Nordstrom here.

6. A chic midi dress for 50% off perfect for wearing to any spring weddings you have on your calendar.

a model in the pink twist bodice dress
Eloquii

Use code EQOMG at checkout. 

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! It looks like the picture and has a comfy stretch so that it’s not too tight. Not to mention that the shoulder pads are everything!" —Niasimmie

Get it from Eloquii for $49 (originally $99.95; available in sizes 14–28 and four colors). 

Shop the rest of the deals at Eloquii here

7. A pair of lace-up combat boots for 38% off that are about to become your go-to shoe for basically every season.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $63.99; available in women's sizes 5.5–10 and four styles).

8. A gauze button-up shirt for 50% off you won't regret adding to your closet because it's perfect for meetings and interviews but will also look *so cute* layered underneath a sweater vest.

J Crew

Get it from J. Crew for $39.50 (originally $79.50; available in sizes XXS–3XL and three colors).

Shop the rest of the deals at J. Crew here.

9. A chunky ribbed cardigan for up to 29% off — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect wintery colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy but not hugely oversized fit. Well-made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

Get it from Amazon for $38.93+ (originally $54.90; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and seven colors)

10. A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers for 49% off, which feature a memory sock liner that molds to your foot for ultimate comfiness. They are so lightweight it'll feel like you're walking on a cloud (hence the name).

White Adidas running shoe on a plain background
Adidas

Use code BIGSALE at checkout.

Promising review: "On my feet for 8 hours at work and these shoes provide the support and comfort needed. They are not slip-resistant; however, they are well worth the purchase. I will likely buy another pair in a different color for errands." —bdot87

Get them from Adidas for $38 (originally $75; available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors).

Shop the rest of the deals at Adidas here.

11. A cashmere turtleneck for 70% off, a never-go-out-of-style wardrobe staple that you def need to grab while it's on sale. It's cozy *and* it's the perfect piece to wear to work, whether you actually go into an office or you WFH.

Everlane

Promising review: "I had my eye on this sweater for a while and am so glad I made the purchase. It fits great, looks great, and is super comfortable and chic." —Kwish

Get it from Everlane for $74 (originally $248; available in sizes XXS–XL and five colors).

Shop the rest of the deals at Everlane here.

12. A classic Hanes sweatshirt for up to 26% off you can buy oversized to wear with your favorite leggings or bike shorts while you sip some wine and scroll through dating apps.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby

Get it from Amazon for $13.08+ (available in men's sizes S–5XL and 28 colors). 

13. A velvet mini dress for 35% off so you can feel like a literal doll for your next date night. I mean, how adorable is this going to look with some platform heels??

Urban Outfitters

Promising review: "I love how it hugs the figure without being too tight, the length is perfect on me and doesn't ride up, and I'm not feeling the need to wear shorts or even a bra? Love love loveeeee!" —braineats

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $44.99 (originally $69; available in sizes XS–XL and four colors).

Shop the rest of the deals at Urban Outfitters here.

14. A pair of fleece wide-leg pants for 50% off — we won't tell if you wear these for three days in a row as soon as you get them in the mail. Your new favorite sweatpants have arrived.

model in black drawstring pants
Forever 21

Promising review: "Love these pants so much! After I wore the first pair, I went online and bought the other 2 colors. I’m 5’6 and the length is perfect! I’ll be wearing these ALL fall." —Hannah O.

Get them from Forever 21 for $17.49 (originally $34.99; available sizes XS–XL and two colors). 

Shop the rest of the deals at Forever 21 here

15. A classic Levi's denim jacket for up to 60% off you can wear as is or make your own with patches and pins galore.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

Get it from Amazon for $35.73+ (originally $89.50+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–4X, and 10 styles).

16. A printed quilted puffer for up to 70% off because it'll make you stand out from the crowd on days when it's below freezing outside, but you still want to feel like a fashion influencer.

Backcountry

Get it from Backcountry for $38.70+ (originally $129; available in sizes XS–XL and three prints).

Shop the rest of the deals at Backcountry here.

17. A *stunning* slip dress for up to 64% off you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Get it from Amazon for $19.61+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors).

18. A vegan suede jacket for 40% off that feels soft and looks luxurious. This is the perfect way to elevate any T-shirt and jeans look. And the fact that it'll help keep you warm is just a bonus.

model wearing jacket in cream with jeans
Banana Republic Factory

Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $78 (originally $130; available in sizes XXS–XXL).

And shop the rest of the deals at Banana Republic Factory here

19. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 50% off that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is your adorable oyster!!!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising reviews: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (originally $39.98; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors).

20. A stylish laptop backpack for 20% off perfect for taking with you as a daily work bag or while traveling. It's sturdy, has multiple interior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and a trolley sleeve to attach it to your luggage.

Calpak

Promising review: "I receive so many compliments on this backpack!! I'm writing this review two years later, and it is still in great condition (all zippers still attached and no damage to the leather/straps). It is worth the price, in my opinion, if you're looking for a reliable/high-quality backpack. It fits my Macbook 13" and Lenovo Legion laptop 16" (snug fit). The structure of the backpack can be dented, so make sure to avoid putting heavy stuff on top of it." —Amy

Get it from Calpak for $110.40 (originally $138; select colors on sale).

Shop the rest of the deals at Calpak here.

21. A classic long-sleeve crew neck shirt for up to 50% off that you're going to want in multiple colors so you can wear it almost every day. Good thing it's less than $15!

Four models wearing various styles of classic pullover tops
Walmart

Promising review: "I love this long-sleeved soft and cozy top. It's elegant yet warm and easy to wear. I got several of the colors after I got one to try and decided I loved it enough that I needed different colors. I can wear it to work every day if I want." —Sassy42

Get it from Walmart for $13.99+ (originally $27.99; available in sizes S–2XL and 10 colors). 

Shop the rest of the deals at Walmart here

22. A six-pack of gold-plated earrings for 35% off to take pretty much any outfit to the next level. These are basically the perfect everyday earrings — versatile, lightweight, and adorable.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Don't forget to clip the coupon for the additional 5% off!

Promising review: "As someone who doesn't wear a lot of jewelry, I love these earrings! They're very lightweight and don't weigh down my ears so I feel like I'm not even wearing anything. Really cute, recommend!" —brittany

Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ for six pairs (originally $22.99; available in two sizes and in silver).

23. An abstract bodycon dress for 40% off for colorful fashionistas who are always looking for something fun and bold to add to their wardrobe.

model in a patterned midi dress with long sleeves, paired with strappy heels
Ashley Stewart

Get it from Ashley Stewart for $41.70 (originally $69.50; available in sizes 10–36 and tall or regular fit). 

Shop the rest of the deals at Ashley Stewart here

24. A roomy duffel bag for up to 27% off that's just as handy on a weekend trip as it is on a trip to the gym — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.

Two duffle bags on top of a suitcase highlighting the bag&#x27;s sleeve feature for secure attachment
Amazon

Promising review: "Saw someone buy this on TikTok and decided to grab it for myself! It is perfect size and lots of compartments to organize! It also has a pocket that you can slide over a handle for a suitcase for easy transportation!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (originally $29.99; available in various colors — not all colors on sale).

25. A dotted puff-sleeve sweater for 30% off because it'll pair nicely with jeans, slacks, or a flowy skirt. This top is perfect for starting the transition into spring attire.

model in a polka dot sweater and jeans, hands on hips, casual style
Ann Taylor

Get it from Ann Taylor for $66.15 (originally $94.50; available in sizes XXS–XXL).

Shop the rest of the deals at Ann Taylor here

26. A Fossil watch for 39% off if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

amazon.com, amazon.com

It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

Get it from Amazon for $91.01 (originally $150; available in eight other colors and styles).

27. A Nike fleece cardigan for 30% off that's the perfect combo of fashionable + cozy. If you love trendy streetwear or you're just always adding soft and comfy things to your closet, then this is for you.

model in a casual Nike sweatshirt and pants, with a simple, modern style
Asos

Get it from Asos for $63 (originally $90; available in sizes XS–2XL). 

Shop the rest of the deals at Asos here

28. A backless one-piece swimsuit for up to 50% off if you have a spring break trip coming up and you're looking for something stylish, supportive, and comfy to pack. Wear it on the beach all day, and then just throw some flowy pants on over it when you're ready to go out to eat.

Kitty and Vibe

This small biz makes swimsuits, PJs, and an adorable Play Dress with shorts underneath. The brand focuses on promoting self-love and better fits through — get this — bikini bottoms you can specifically order based on butt size!

Get it from Kitty and Vibe for $59+ (originally $118; available in sizes S–5XL and two colors).

Shop the rest of the deals at Kitty and Vibe here.

