Make Presidents' Day Weekend Count — Get These 28 Stylish Things On Sale *Now* So You Don’t Pay Full Price *Later*

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A neutral oversized blazer for 50% for a chic and sophisticated wardrobe staple that'll have you ready to crush any meeting at a moment's notice.
2. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for up to 33% off with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!
3. A seamless padded bralette for 25% off that's comfy and supportive, making it perfect for lounging around the house, wearing under your fave T-shirt, or even styling as a crop top.
4. A sleeveless halter bodysuit for 44% off — the fact that it's under $20 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.
5. A pair of Levi's popular ribcage jeans for 40% off you're going to want to ditch all of your other jeans for. They're versatile, comfortable, and ready to be worn every other day.
6. A chic midi dress for 50% off perfect for wearing to any spring weddings you have on your calendar.
7. A pair of lace-up combat boots for 38% off that are about to become your go-to shoe for basically every season.
8. A gauze button-up shirt for 50% off you won't regret adding to your closet because it's perfect for meetings and interviews but will also look *so cute* layered underneath a sweater vest.
9. A chunky ribbed cardigan for up to 29% off — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect wintery colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??
10. A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers for 49% off, which feature a memory sock liner that molds to your foot for ultimate comfiness. They are so lightweight it'll feel like you're walking on a cloud (hence the name).
11. A cashmere turtleneck for 70% off, a never-go-out-of-style wardrobe staple that you def need to grab while it's on sale. It's cozy *and* it's the perfect piece to wear to work, whether you actually go into an office or you WFH.
12. A classic Hanes sweatshirt for up to 26% off you can buy oversized to wear with your favorite leggings or bike shorts while you sip some wine and scroll through dating apps.
13. A velvet mini dress for 35% off so you can feel like a literal doll for your next date night. I mean, how adorable is this going to look with some platform heels??
14. A pair of fleece wide-leg pants for 50% off — we won't tell if you wear these for three days in a row as soon as you get them in the mail. Your new favorite sweatpants have arrived.
15. A classic Levi's denim jacket for up to 60% off you can wear as is or make your own with patches and pins galore.
16. A printed quilted puffer for up to 70% off because it'll make you stand out from the crowd on days when it's below freezing outside, but you still want to feel like a fashion influencer.
17. A *stunning* slip dress for up to 64% off you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
18. A vegan suede jacket for 40% off that feels soft and looks luxurious. This is the perfect way to elevate any T-shirt and jeans look. And the fact that it'll help keep you warm is just a bonus.
19. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 50% off that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is your adorable oyster!!!
20. A stylish laptop backpack for 20% off perfect for taking with you as a daily work bag or while traveling. It's sturdy, has multiple interior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and a trolley sleeve to attach it to your luggage.
21. A classic long-sleeve crew neck shirt for up to 50% off that you're going to want in multiple colors so you can wear it almost every day. Good thing it's less than $15!
22. A six-pack of gold-plated earrings for 35% off to take pretty much any outfit to the next level. These are basically the perfect everyday earrings — versatile, lightweight, and adorable.
23. An abstract bodycon dress for 40% off for colorful fashionistas who are always looking for something fun and bold to add to their wardrobe.
24. A roomy duffel bag for up to 27% off that's just as handy on a weekend trip as it is on a trip to the gym — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
25. A dotted puff-sleeve sweater for 30% off because it'll pair nicely with jeans, slacks, or a flowy skirt. This top is perfect for starting the transition into spring attire.
26. A Fossil watch for 39% off if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.
27. A Nike fleece cardigan for 30% off that's the perfect combo of fashionable + cozy. If you love trendy streetwear or you're just always adding soft and comfy things to your closet, then this is for you.
28. A backless one-piece swimsuit for up to 50% off if you have a spring break trip coming up and you're looking for something stylish, supportive, and comfy to pack. Wear it on the beach all day, and then just throw some flowy pants on over it when you're ready to go out to eat.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.