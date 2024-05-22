BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Make Memorial Day Weekend Count — Get These 27 Stylish Things On Sale *Now* So You Don’t Pay Full Price *Later*

    Revamp your wardrobe *and* save some money while doing it with deals at Steve Madden, Aerie, Amazon, Adidas, and more.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A relaxed cotton T-shirt for 50% off because everyone needs this versatile staple in their wardrobe.

    model in a short sleeve white tee
    J. Crew

    Promising review: "Oversized, but in a cute way! Love how cool this pima cotton feels, and I think it will stay nice and dry in the super hot summer months. Fan of the colors too." —michellepdx

    Get it from J. Crew for $24.50 (originally $49.50; available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at J. Crew here.

    2. A popular Columbia hiking boot for 58% off that you can take on all those summer adventures you've got planned. Reviewers are shocked at how comfy, waterproof, and durable they are, especially at such a lower price than most other hiking boots, and since they're on sale, it's even more of a steal!

    The hiking boots with red laces on a wet, rocky trail
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Of all the (many, many) boots I tried on for a trip to Iceland, these were the most comfortable, and sturdiest-feeling of the lot. And after hiking across streams, under waterfalls, and through hurricane-force-driven snow with them, I'm happy to report they kept my feet warm (but not swampy), and the waterproofing worked 100%. Add in the fact that they're reasonable price-wise, and these are and will be my go-to boots going forward." —Cool Kid Stuff

    Get them from Amazon for $42 (originally $100; available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 16 colors).

    3. A sleeveless mini dress for 50% off so you can have a go-to dress for the office that won't have you dripping sweat during your morning commute.

    Person wearing a sleek, knee-length dress and strappy sandals, holding a clutch bag
    Banana Republic Factory

    Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $45 (originally $90; available in sizes 0–18 and in five colors). 

    Shop the rest of the deals at Banana Republic Factory here

    4. A sleeveless halter bodysuit for 31% off — the fact that it's under $20 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

    Promising reviews: "Saw these on a TikTok video and I took a chance. The sherbet orange one looks just like the picture and it’s double-layered material so it’s not see-through. It’s smooth material and lays flat. Will def buy more." —Amazon Customer

    "These bodysuits are so cute! I got this recommendation from TikTok and I’m glad I purchased it. Very soft buttery feel. I can wear a L, but I opted for an M so I wouldn't have to wear a bra and I’m so glad I did, wasn’t tight or uncomfortable feeling at all." —Kyla

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).

    5. A pair of square-toe Mary Janes for 25% off for anyone looking to add a bit of balletcore to their wardrobe.

    Rothy's

    Enter promo code ROTHYS25.

    Promising review: "I love these. The color is great, and the fit is perfect. Will look super cute with a pair of jeans and a white tee. Very comfy." —PAMELA C.

    Get them from Rothy's for $119.25 (originally $159; available in sizes 5–13 and in 10 colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Rothy's here.

    6. A silk tee set for 29% off that'll have you feeling oh so luxurious at bedtime. Plus, it's cute enough to wear outside of the house too!

    Lunya

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set!! It’s so comfortable and soft. Perfect for pajamas and just lounging around the house." —Breanne K. 

    Get it from Lunya for $148.50 (originally $198; available in sizes XS–2XL and eight colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Lunya here

    7. A charming puff-sleeve tiered maxi dress for 39% off sure to have everyone complimenting you, whether you're out to brunch, wandering the Farmer's Market, or on vacation in a picturesque European town.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. I have it in two colors and would have gotten more while it was on a flash sale had I realized how much I’d love it. My friend got one and she’s tiny enough she needed a belt to make it not look like a sack on her because they don’t have XS." —heather

    Get it from Amazon for $36.98+ (originally $60.99; available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors)

    8. A pair of flowy shorts for 25% off that are made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking material. They have a hidden pocket, a crossover waistband, and they come in tons of color options. Basically, you're going to want a few pairs to rock all summer long.

    Aerie

    Promising review: "Ridiculously comfortable. High waist does not roll! I’ve done cardio and a lifting class in them and they don’t ride up, bunch up, or cut in. Love them!" —Anonymous

    Get it from Aerie for $41.21 (originally $54.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and available in 13 colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Aerie here.

    9. A darling two-strap high-heeled sandal for 40% off to pair with jeans, dresses, and skirts for a super chic look. Wear 'em for weddings, happy hour, date night, and more!

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s feet wearing black heeled sandals with a double strap design. They are standing on a wooden floor, near a gold-colored edge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fit true to size. They look great and so far are comfortable. I love the wide heel! Aside from looking cute, the wide heel is also easier to walk on." —jhamilton

    Get them from Amazon for $32.94 (originally $54.99, available in sizes 5–13 and 38 colors).

    10. A flare mini dress for 40% off perfect for wearing to any summer weddings you have on your calendar.

    Person in a sleeveless sundress with ruffled straps and gathered waist, holding a woven handbag
    Eloquii

    Use code EQLOVEIT at checkout. 

    Get it from Eloquii for $65.70 (originally $109.50; available in sizes 14–32 and two colors). 

    Shop the rest of the deals at Eloquii here

    11. A classic Hanes sweatshirt for up to 53% off you can buy oversized to wear with your favorite leggings or bike shorts while you sip some wine and scroll through dating apps.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby

    Get it from Amazon for $9.80+ (available in men's sizes S–5XL and 25 colors).

    12. A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers for 49% off, which feature a memory sock liner that molds to your foot for ultimate comfiness. They are so lightweight it'll feel like you're walking on a cloud (hence the name).

    An Adidas running shoe with a black knit upper, white laces, white midsole, and brown gum sole
    Adidas

    Use code SUMMER at checkout.

    Promising review: "On my feet for 8 hours at work and these shoes provide the support and comfort needed. They are not slip-resistant; however, they are well worth the purchase. I will likely buy another pair in a different color for errands." —bdot87

    Get them from Adidas for $38 (originally $75; available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Adidas here.

    13. A square-neck bralette for 40% off that's stretchy and breathable, perfect for your next yoga session.

    Backcountry

    Get it from Backcountry for $17.40 (originally $29; available in sizes S–XL and three colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Backcountry here.

    14. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for up to 47% off with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Don't forget to clip the coupon for the additional 10% off!

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors).

    15. An abstract bodycon dress for 40% off for colorful fashionistas who are always looking for something fun and bold to add to their wardrobe.

    A woman poses holding a bouquet of flowers, wearing a green lace button-up dress with pockets and white sandals, standing against a purple background
    Ashley Stewart

    Get it from Ashley Stewart for $41.70 (originally $69.50; available in sizes 10–36). 

    Shop the rest of the deals at Ashley Stewart here

    16. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 63% off that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is your adorable oyster!!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

    "I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (originally $39.98; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and dozens of colors).

    17. A short-sleeve sweater for 40% off because it'll pair nicely with jeans, slacks, or a flowy skirt. This top is perfect for sweater lovers who don't want to overheat as the weather warms up.

    A woman sits on a wicker chair wearing a white crochet top and lilac wide-leg pants. She is posing with one hand on her knee and looking at the camera
    Ann Taylor

    Get it from Ann Taylor for $53.70 (originally $89.50; available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Ann Taylor here

    18. A roomy duffel bag for up to 33% off that's just as handy on a weekend trip as it is on a trip to the gym — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.

    Two duffle bags on top of a suitcase highlighting the bag&#x27;s sleeve feature for secure attachment
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Saw someone buy this on TikTok and decided to grab it for myself! It is perfect size and lots of compartments to organize! It also has a pocket that you can slide over a handle for a suitcase for easy transportation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $29.99; available in various colors — not all colors on sale).

    19. A backless one-piece swimsuit for 50% off if you have a spring break trip coming up and you're looking for something stylish, supportive, and comfy to pack. Wear it on the beach all day, and then just throw some flowy pants on over it when you're ready to go out to eat.

    Kitty and Vibe

    This small biz makes swimsuits, PJs, and an adorable Play Dress with shorts underneath. The brand focuses on promoting self-love and better fits through — get this — bikini bottoms you can specifically order based on butt size!

    Get it from Kitty and Vibe for $59 (originally $118; available in sizes S–5XL and two colors).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Kitty and Vibe here.

    20. A crochet tie-front top and skirt set for 60% off that'll look so fabulous throw on over your swimsuit for your upcoming cruise.

    A model in a crochet outfit with a wavy pattern, featuring a short-sleeve crop top that ties in the front and a matching mini skirt
    Nasty Gal

    Get it from Nasty Gal for $37.60 (originally $94; available in sizes S–L).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Nasty Gal here

    21. A pair of platform thong wedges for 30% because the '90s are back and it's time for you to channel your inner Lizzie McGuire.

    A pair of feet wearing high-platform black flip-flops
    Forever 21

    Get them from Forever 21 for $20.99 (originally $29.99; available sizes 6–10 and two colors). 

    Shop the rest of the deals at Forever 21 here

    22. A bronze shoulder bag for 30% off that'll be a chic addition to everything from your evening dinner dresses to your favorite jeans and T-shirts.

    Model poses with a bronze handbag, wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and bronze high-heeled sandals
    Steve Madden

    Get it from Steve Madden for $62.97 (originally $89; available in five colors — not all colors on sale). 

    Shop the rest of the deals at Steve Madden here

    23. A pair of round Ray-Ban sunnies for 37% off because this go-to summer accessory is going to effortlessly take your daily 'fits to the next level.

    Black Ray-Ban oversized sunglasses with dark lenses
    Target

    Get them from Target for $105.70 (originally $168).

    Shop the rest of the deals at Target here

    24. A pair of wide-leg jeans for 40% off for a relaxed and timeless look that'll be the cure for any "I don't have anything to wear" kind of day.

    Person modeling high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and a sleeveless top
    Warp + Weft

    Use code MDW2024 at checkout. 

    Get them from Warp + Weft for $58.80 (originally $98; available in sizes 14–24 and six washes). 

    Shop the rest of the deals at Warp + Weft here

    25. A pair of lace-up combat boots for up to 21% off that are about to become your go-to shoe for basically every season.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

    Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (originally $46.99; available in women's sizes 5.5–10 and four styles).

    26. A Fossil watch for up to 47% off if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

    Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

    Get it from Amazon for $79.18+ (originally $150; available in nine colors and styles).

    27. A mini sling bag for 30% off that comes in fun prints to brighten your look, and it's the perfect size for carrying around all of your daily essentials (hands-free!!).

    Model wears a strapless dress and floral-patterned crossbody bag
    Vera Bradley

    Promising review: "I love this mini sling backpack. When I opened it, I thought it might be small, but I was very happy to see how much fits inside. It is perfect for everything. I love the beachy summery pattern." —Deborah

    Get it from Vera Bradley for $35 (originally $50; available in six details). 

    Shop the rest of the deals at Vera Bradley here

