If You Don’t Own These 30 Products, You’re Basically Telling Me You Don’t Know How To Cook

1. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest so you can make sure that your scrambled eggs don't have any crunchy shell pieces lurking in them. Plus, you can set your spatula on it so you don't get egg goo all over your counter.
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action.
Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors).
2. An "Adjust-A-Cup" measuring cup to eliminate your need for owning a drawer full of various measuring cups. Thanks to the adjustable dispenser, you can use this single cup to accurately measure liquids and powders without having to dig out different cups and spoons. It has pint, cup, ounce, and millimeter markings on the outside, making conversions super easy as well.
Check out a TikTok of the Adjust-A-Cup in action.
Promising review: "You can't beat this for measuring things like honey and molasses. No more wasting what you can't get out of a regular measuring cup and wondering what the effect of all that stuff left behind is on the accuracy of your measuring." —Herman Ross
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A hand-powered chopper — all you have to do is toss in chunks of fruits, veggies, herbs, nuts, etc., and tug on the cord. Congrats, meal prep time just got ~sliced~ in half!
See it in action here.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (available in three colors).
4. Or a 4-in-1 veggie chopper that'll make you feel like you could compete in MasterChef every time you use it. It'll chop, julienne, spiralize, and slice vegetables to perfection — while also being soooo much faster than using a regular old knife. Plus, the built-in storage container holds everything so you don't have to worry about dropping and spilling things as you transfer them to the pot or pan.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in four colors and four styles).
5. A set of gravity-activated grinders so you can avoid the twisting, turning, shaking, and fumbling that goes along with regular old salt and pepper shakers. Now you can season your dishes with fresh grounds just by simply tipping these futuristic tools over and letting gravity do its thing!
Watch this TikToker use these automatic grinders while cooking here!
Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon
Get the set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors as well as a single grinder).
6. A pre-seasoned Lodge cast-iron skillet that's a must-have for anyone who takes their cooking seriously. Unlike a traditional nonstick skillet, this will help give your food extra crisp and flavor, especially as you use it over time.
7. A handheld knife sharpener so you no longer have to deal with old, dull knives that can barely cut through bread. This will ensure your knives last longer, and it's a much cheaper solution than replacing them.
8. An Always Pan that'll look nice in your kitchen (so it's totally okay if you forget to put it away), help you cook TONS of yummy meals, and be much easier to clean than your old, worn pots and pans. And speaking of which, this baby was designed to replace 10 (!!!) traditional pieces of cookware. You can use it to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, and more! An icon.
Not only is this pan extremely pretty, it's also versatile! I am far from a chef (pasta is pretty much my go-to), but all of the different functions of this encourage me to try more things. And my favorite feature is probably how easy it is to clean! Whether I'm cooking eggs, chicken, veggies, or whatever, the cleanup is always quick and easy. I never have to leave it to soak for hours or struggle to scrape food off of it. It just wipes clean with a sponge every time! And for someone who doesn't have a dishwasher, an easy after-dinner cleanup means a lot to me. Most of my other pots and pans are old and cheap, but now that I have this I hardly need to use anything else.
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China.
Get it from Amazon for $150+
Check out our Always Pan review to read more about why our team loves it so much.
9. A meat tenderizer so you can improve the taste and texture of even the cheapest cut of meat from your local deli. Using this will increase the absorption of marinades and help reduce cooking times.
10. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker — I mean, who wouldn't love to eat their favorite fruits in ice cream form?! In only a few minutes, you can turn frozen fruit into soft serve without any added preservatives or fats. But, if you do want to sweeten it up, plenty of reviewers have added things like Monk Fruit to the mix.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $31.69.