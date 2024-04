If You Don’t Own These 30 Products, You’re Basically Telling Me You Don’t Know How To Cook

Not only is this pan extremely pretty, it's also versatile! I am far from a chef (pasta is pretty much my go-to), but all of the different functions of this encourage me to try more things. And my favorite feature is probably how easy it is to clean! Whether I'm cooking eggs, chicken, veggies, or whatever, the cleanup is always quick and easy. I never have to leave it to soak for hours or struggle to scrape food off of it. It just wipes clean with a sponge every time! And for someone who doesn't have a dishwasher, an easy after-dinner cleanup means a lot to me. Most of my other pots and pans are old and cheap, but now that I have this I hardly need to use anything else.

Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China.

Get it from Amazon for $150+

