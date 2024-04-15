BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Don’t Own These 30 Products, You’re Basically Telling Me You Don’t Know How To Cook

    If you've been struggling to mince garlic cloves, let us introduce you to the electric garlic chopper.

    by
    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A 7-in-1 Instant Pot that is basically the Swiss Army Knife of kitchen gadgets. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, it sautés and browns, it can make yogurt, steam, and warm things up *takes a breath*. You're going to use this to cook all of your favorite dishes and try tons of new recipes.

    An egg timer so you can ensure that your eggs are perfectly cooked to your liking every time, whether you like 'em hard-boiled or with a runny yolk in the middle. Just place the timer in the water with your eggs, and as the timer heats up, the red face will change color to indicate the eggs' progress.

    A magnetic kitchen measurement chart to help speed up your baking process. No more shouting across the room, "Hey Alexa, how many ounces are in a pound?" Just keep this on your fridge and glance over at it any time you need a quick conversion.

    1. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest so you can make sure that your scrambled eggs don't have any crunchy shell pieces lurking in them. Plus, you can set your spatula on it so you don't get egg goo all over your counter.

    the spoon rest
    before and after photo of messy egg on left and clean egg on right
    Amazon

    Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories. 

    Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors).

    2. An "Adjust-A-Cup" measuring cup to eliminate your need for owning a drawer full of various measuring cups. Thanks to the adjustable dispenser, you can use this single cup to accurately measure liquids and powders without having to dig out different cups and spoons. It has pint, cup, ounce, and millimeter markings on the outside, making conversions super easy as well. 

    A tall measuring cup with a plunger base that has measurements up to two cups
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the Adjust-A-Cup in action. 

    Promising review: "You can't beat this for measuring things like honey and molasses. No more wasting what you can't get out of a regular measuring cup and wondering what the effect of all that stuff left behind is on the accuracy of your measuring." —Herman Ross

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    3. A hand-powered chopper — all you have to do is toss in chunks of fruits, veggies, herbs, nuts, etc., and tug on the cord. Congrats, meal prep time just got ~sliced~ in half!

    reviewer using veggichop to chop onions
    chopped onion after chopping with veggichop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    See it in action here

    Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia

    Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (available in three colors).

    4. Or a 4-in-1 veggie chopper that'll make you feel like you could compete in MasterChef every time you use it. It'll chop, julienne, spiralize, and slice vegetables to perfection — while also being soooo much faster than using a regular old knife. Plus, the built-in storage container holds everything so you don't have to worry about dropping and spilling things as you transfer them to the pot or pan. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. 

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in four colors and four styles).

    5. A set of gravity-activated grinders so you can avoid the twisting, turning, shaking, and fumbling that goes along with regular old salt and pepper shakers. Now you can season your dishes with fresh grounds just by simply tipping these futuristic tools over and letting gravity do its thing! 

    reviewer showing the two shakers next to each other
    reviewer showing the gravity shaker in use
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Watch this TikToker use these automatic grinders while cooking here!

    Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon

    Get the set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors as well as a single grinder).

    6. A pre-seasoned Lodge cast-iron skillet that's a must-have for anyone who takes their cooking seriously. Unlike a traditional nonstick skillet, this will help give your food extra crisp and flavor, especially as you use it over time.

    The cast-iron with a breakfast hash in it
    amazon.com

    Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

    Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

    Get it from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in eight sizes).

    And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.

    7. A handheld knife sharpener so you no longer have to deal with old, dull knives that can barely cut through bread. This will ensure your knives last longer, and it's a much cheaper solution than replacing them.

    Hand using the sharpener
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow! I was going to buy some whet stones to sharpen my knives but I know I’d be too lazy to use them. Then I saw this gadget advertised on BuzzFeed and though I’d try it for the price. It works exactly as stated. It won’t restore knicked blades but it sharpens amazingly good. Knives that I’ve had for years I was able to sharpen and cut with ease." —Amazon Customer

    My colleague loves this lil' guy, saying it "totally ~transformed~ my hodgepodge of a knife collection, and probably saved my clumsy self from lots of close calls with dull knives." Read her full KitchenIQ knife sharpener review.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.32+ (available in four colors).

    8. An Always Pan that'll look nice in your kitchen (so it's totally okay if you forget to put it away), help you cook TONS of yummy meals, and be much easier to clean than your old, worn pots and pans. And speaking of which, this baby was designed to replace 10 (!!!) traditional pieces of cookware. You can use it to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, and more! An icon.

    the pan in lavender
    Strainer lid over pot on stove showcasing its multi-use for cooking tasks like boiling and steaming
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Not only is this pan extremely pretty, it's also versatile! I am far from a chef (pasta is pretty much my go-to), but all of the different functions of this encourage me to try more things. And my favorite feature is probably how easy it is to clean! Whether I'm cooking eggs, chicken, veggies, or whatever, the cleanup is always quick and easy. I never have to leave it to soak for hours or struggle to scrape food off of it. It just wipes clean with a sponge every time! And for someone who doesn't have a dishwasher, an easy after-dinner cleanup means a lot to me. Most of my other pots and pans are old and cheap, but now that I have this I hardly need to use anything else.

    Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China.

    Get it from Amazon for $150+ (available in two sizes and 

    Check out our Always Pan review to read more about why our team loves it so much.

    9. A meat tenderizer so you can improve the taste and texture of even the cheapest cut of meat from your local deli. Using this will increase the absorption of marinades and help reduce cooking times.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing really works great. Takes only seconds to tenderize any kind of meat. I've used on pork, beef, and chicken and the results are these meats cook and taste so much better after being tenderized with this. Many people ask about dishwasher-safe. I have used it for a while and always put it in the dishwasher and it's fine. It's plastic and stainless-steel so I don't think the dishwasher can hurt it." —5280

    Get it from Amazon for $20.96+ (available in two styles and four colors).

    10. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker — I mean, who wouldn't love to eat their favorite fruits in ice cream form?! In only a few minutes, you can turn frozen fruit into soft serve without any added preservatives or fats. But, if you do want to sweeten it up, plenty of reviewers have added things like Monk Fruit to the mix.

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $31.69.

    11. A 3-in-1 burger press because it'll give a serious upgrade to one of your go-to summer BBQ foods. Not only can you use it to make the regular burger-making process easier, but it can also be used to *stuff* your burgers with cheese, onions, bacon, and other deliciousness.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Really well-made product. It is sturdy and works great, I foresee this lasting for quite some time. It is very easy to use and can make stuffed burgers as well as regular burgers. I also bought the paper sheets recommended because then I can buy ground beef on sale and shape and freeze my own hamburger patties. It saves quite a bit of money to do it this way as opposed to buying already made ground beef patties, not to mention the taste is sooooo much better!" —deborah

    Get it from Amazon for $10.39.

    12. An Instant Pot air fryer that'll seriously change the way you cook forever. It can roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate food, and it works faster than an oven or regular fryer does while tasting just as good (or better, tbh).

    Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

    Check out my colleague's Instant Pot Air Fryer review and I can basically guarantee you'll want one before you even finish the article.

    Promising review: "After listening to dozens of clients and friends talk about their air fryers, I decided it was time to bite the bullet so to speak. Consumer Reports' rave reviews led me to the Instant Vortex Plus. I LOVE LOVE LOVE ❤️ IT! Everything seems to taste better cooked in an air fryer. Even salmon is more moist and flavorful. Plus food cooks more quickly than traditional oven or fryer methods. The Vortex is large capacity so it’s easy to cook two or more types of food at the same time. Do it...you won’t regret it!" —Rosanne Heideman

    Get the 6-qt. version from Amazon for $129.95 (available in four other styles).

    13. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets to save you so much time on Googling how long to cook all of your favorite frozen foods that are gonna be tossed into that bad boy.

    Reviewer holding the sheet, which includes cook times for foods like chicken nuggets, french fries, apple chips, bacon, vegetables, and more
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl

    Get them from Amazon for $7.45+ (also available in white).

    14. Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning you can sprinkle on chicken, fish, eggs, veggies, bagels (of course), and almost anything else that needs a boost of flavor.

    Samantha Wieder / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    My colleague swears by this simple mixture of sea salt, onion, and garlic. Check out her Everything But The Bagel Seasoning review for more deets.

    Promising review: "Wow! Buy this. Just stop reading reviews and buy it now. Makes any dish better. I bought this over a week ago and have since used it on avocado toast, roasted veggies, crisped chickpeas, potato soup, grilled fish...just about everything!!! So delicious and no chemicals — just pure seasoning. I give 6 stars!" —agora1031

    Get it from Amazon for $7.05.

    15. And speaking of Trader Joe's, their Everything But The Elote Seasoning if you're constantly on the hunt for some good Mexican street corn. Thanks to this mix of salt, chili pepper, cheese, chipotle, and cumin, you can make your own at home — and test it on a bunch of other snacks and dishes, like popcorn!

    Trader Joe's

    Promising review: "You have to try this if you’re a fan of Mexican street corn. Oh dear god it is everything. I have tried it on scrambled eggs, sautéed vegetables and deviled eggs. Yum. The smoky buttery cheesy flavor is amazing." —ALEspo

    Get it from Amazon for $7.49.

    16. A 7-in-1 Instant Pot that is basically the Swiss Army Knife of kitchen gadgets. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, it sautés and browns, it can make yogurt, steam, and warm things up *takes a breath*. You're going to use this to cook all of your favorite dishes and try tons of new recipes.

    The Instant Pot
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This has seriously been a lifesaver!! I love all the different options and that you can cook things that would generally take lots of preparation and time very quickly. One of my favorite things to make in this is FROZEN CHICKEN! Yup! No need to defrost for hours. Just dump in some chicken breasts with flavoring of your choice (salsa, BBQ sauce, etc) and turn it on. Cooks in about 15 minutes depending on your chicken size. Then you just shred and eat :) It's also very easy to make soups and stews and a quick baked potato in 15 minutes too! It's also super easy to clean and the variety of different buttons makes it easy to cater the cooking as you need it." —Fahmida Ali

    Get the six-quart version from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in three- and eight-quart sizes).

    17. A ~Guac-Lock~ because it'll help you preserve your precious guacamole. This clever container pushes the air out to prevent it from browning. Now, you can enjoy your delicious batch of homemade guac for longer than just one morning!

    youtube.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love guacamole, but I'm the only person in my house who will eat it. Making guacamole for one is a waste of time, but making a standard recipe always ended up being a waste of guacamole. Enter the GuacLock. This DISHWASHER-SAFE (!!!!) kitchen gadget truly delivers! To be honest, I was skeptical and didn't expect much. I made guacamole three days ago and have enjoyed it every night since. No gross brown color. No off taste. On day three it was just as fresh as the day it was made. I've shared this product on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat; I feel like all of my friends need to know about this one. If you're actually reading reviews and trying to decide whether or not to add this to your cart. Stop. Just do it! You won't regret this purchase." —Allison Ingle

    Get it from Amazon for $31.79.

    18. And a dishwasher-safe Oxo avocado slicer — basically, if you're always buying and eating avocados, then you need this. It'll help you quickly remove the pit and then slice it up perfectly with ease. Let's guac and roll!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve owned mine for over three years now and use it regularly at home. The knife is more than sharp enough to cut an avocado in half quickly and easily but not sharp enough to cut skin. I’ve let my 10-year-old granddaughter use it all the time since she was 7. Pitting couldn't be easier or safer: three slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades grab the pit, and the finger hole allows you to push it out easily. My blades are still fine after three-plus years. Then in one fast easy motion I have seven even slices of avocado ready for my sandwich or salad. I didn’t even need to scrape it out with a spoon." —Tony C

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49.

    19. An egg timer so you can ensure that your eggs are perfectly cooked to your liking every time, whether you like 'em hard-boiled or with a runny yolk in the middle. Just place the timer in the water with your eggs, and as the timer heats up, the red face will change color to indicate the eggs' progress.

    egg shaped timer in a pot with eggs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is the bomb.com. Seriously, buy one. You won't regret it. Works the first time and every time after that. I was slightly concerned when I first got it out the package. The lines that tell you how hard or soft the egg will be cooked were really hard to see. Nothing like the videos I had seen. Never fear, toss it in the pot of water, and voila! Easy to see the lines!" —gunmetalgreen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.38.

    20. A jar of za'atar — it's a Middle Eastern spice blend of thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil you'll be adding to all your dishes for an added flavor explosion that's savory, tangy, and nutty.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Z&Z is a family-owned small business that specializes in mouthwatering spices.

    Promising review: "This za'atar is the best quality I have found. I've also found that the balance of sumac and thyme to be just right. This instantly spices up my boring meal prep food and I put it on my chicken, meats, salads, yogurt, or just in olive oil — basically it makes everything taste so much better. I highly recommend it!" —TC

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).

    21. A handheld garlic press for anyone who has ever debated if a recipe really needs garlic because you didn't feel like mincing it (guilty). This sturdy, ergonomic tool will help you add fresh garlic to your meals with ease.