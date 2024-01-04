28 Inexpensive Cleaning Products With Beyond Impressive Results

1. A wine-stain removing spray for when you get a little too excited while watching Love Is Blind and some of your pinot noir gets on your favorite throw pillow. Not only does this remove wine stains, but it'll also work on coffee, fruit punch, ink, and pet accidents.
Wine Away is a woman-owned business that was founded by Staci Wanichek (the CEO), and her mom, Cheryl, over 20 years ago.
Promising review: "Amazing cleaning power in one small bottle. When my friend told me she'd heard of this product from her wine group, I realized immediately this is something I can use even for non-wine-related spills. And immediately upon receiving this stain remover, I had the opportunity to spritz a spray on my placemat where someone had accidentally gotten some gel marker pen ink smeared all over it. With just a few quick sprays, I was able to wash the placemat, and it came out of the wash looking clean and fabulous! Food stains have also come out of the placemat just as easily, and I'm just delighted to have such a powerful cleanser available for those unplanned moments when the next stains occur. Highly recommended!" —Cynthia Sue Larson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. The viral ChomChom pet hair remover roller — it’s going to collect so much fur from your furniture, you’ll basically have enough to make a fur coat. I’m not sure why Cruella de Vil was stealing puppies when she could have just used one of these bad boys.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. An Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner, because I’m willing to bet $5 that you haven’t cleaned your toilet tank this year (I mean same, but we’re not talking about me here). This strong citric acid formula can remove hard-water deposits, rust, and other stains in your toilet tank with very little effort on your part (you don't even have to scrub!!).
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $10.27.
4. And a pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber you will want to get your crusty-looking throne sparkling clean again.✨ No one enjoys sitting on a yucky toilet and this will get rid of tough hard water stains, rust, calcium buildup, and more.
Check out the pumice stone in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary125
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in packs of two).
5. An all-purpose scrubber kit — it comes with three different brushes you can attach to your drill and use to remove any of that hard-to-clean grossness that's caked up on your stove, grill, shower, or floor. What would have taken you hours to scrub can now be accomplished in minutes! You're welcome.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51, and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand-scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes, AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six bristle stiffnesses).
6. A beloved interior cleaner that'll have your car looking like it did before your kids basically destroyed the backseat. This spray will work on leather, vinyl, plastic, carpet, cloth, glass, and wood (!!!) so you can efficiently get rid of the stains, fingerprints, and grime causing you stress.
Promising review: "This does exactly what I wanted — clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors. I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc., without leaving any streaky residues or strong odors, good or bad. After things settled my car looked and smelled new again!" —T. Porter
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
7. A tennis shoe cleaner — it'll transform even your most rough-looking pair of shoes and help them become presentable again. It even comes with a brush for scrubbing the dirt away. It's time to restore those those Retro Air Jordans you've had since high school back to their former glory.
Promising review: "I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now, and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them — now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy it again when I run out of my bottle." —Romario
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
8. A carpet spot remover to finally get rid of that spaghetti stain in the middle of your living room carpet. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. An Angry Orange pet odor and stain eliminator for anyone tired of putting all that work into decorating an aesthetically pleasing apartment just for it to continuously smell like your roommate's cat. You deserve a space that smells as good as it looks! Spray this on your carpet, tile, couch, and more to replace the smell of urine with a fresh, citrusy scent and finally get rid of those stains on your carpet.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again, this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in, I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape. Plus, you don't even have to scrub! Just leave the spray on for 8-12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy, yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and multipacks).
11. Or a fume-free bathroom cleaner made with plant-based ingredients that can get soap scum off your shower door, grime off your tiles, makeup off your countertop, and more.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try to clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. Came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large." —Amber Erwin
Get it from Amazon for $7.49 (also available in multipacks).