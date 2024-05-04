1. A WD-40 pen for a super duper convenient way to lubricate hinges and loosen rusty parts, so your old doors around the house can finally stop squeaking like you're inside of a scary movie.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A Tub Topper that uses suction cups to adhere to the lip of your bathtub, creating SO MUCH extra space for your little one's collection of bath toys and products. Plus, it also acts as a splash guard! Bath time with a little one just got a whole lot better.
Promising review: "Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over. My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (available in two colors).
3. A peel-and-stick faux ceramic tile backsplash so you can accent areas of your home in a beautiful, classic tiled look. It'll brighten up the room and look like you hired a professional!
Promising review: "This turned out great! I feel like I have a new kitchen. So I read a lot of the reviews on this item and took in all the tips others offered. I sanded my wall first (I had textured paint, just sanded the area where I was applying the backsplash). Cleaned wall the night before so it would dry well. I used an adhesive spray. Measured and marked where to line up just to make sure it all went on straight as possible. As others said, It takes PATIENCE! My first two took a couple of tries (be careful — once applied, if you pull off you will pull off paint). But once I got going it went well. Spent a couple of hours applying this. But well worth the time spent. I plan on purchasing more of a different design to put in my bathroom." —H Adkins
Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six styles).
4. A TikTok-famous detachable showerhead with three spray settings and a natural filtration system that'll totally make you want to spend more time in the shower. It's relaxing, assists you in getting a deeper clean, and it's easy to install — you really can't go wrong!
Promising review: "This showerhead is awesome! I didn’t want to give into 'TikTok made me buy it,' but it’s worth it! My body can feel the difference in the water quality! So worth it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four styles).
5. A 16-color toilet night light so you can pee in peace in the middle of the night without stubbing your toe or waking up your partner. And it honestly just looks really cool.
6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape. Plus, you don't even have to scrub! Just leave the spray on for 8–12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and four sizes/quantities).
7. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 140,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
8. Some glossy marble contact paper to transform a countertop or DIY almost any hard surface that needs an upgrade. You'll feel very independent and accomplished after using it, and your space will automatically look more expensive. ✨
Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project of covering my ugly pink bathroom vanity in marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! Update: my vanity still looks great a couple months later! I decided to do my table top in my laundry room and it looks great too!" —Natalie Evans
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in six sizes).
Read our marble contact paper deep dive to learn more about why people love it so much!
9. A power scrubber brush so you can remove any of that hard-to-clean grossness that's caked up on your stove, shower, or floor. It may take some time and effort now, but that just means you can put it off for a while afterward.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
BTW, each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six styles).
10. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder because it's about time your paper towel rolls stop floating around the countertops and tables. This will help clear up some space — and prevent your paper towel roll from getting all soggy after it was accidentally set on the wet kitchen counter.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors).
11. A slim cutlery organizer tray for a compact way to keep your silverware sorted and easy to find. It takes up half the drawer space that most cutlery trays do, and it even has little icons on it, so there is no confusion when you go to grab a fork.
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! it’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.