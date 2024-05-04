BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    49 Home Improvement Products You Probably Didn’t Realize How Much You Need

    These things will help you transform the look of your garage door, fix squeaky hinges, organize your junk drawers, and so much more.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A WD-40 pen for a super duper convenient way to lubricate hinges and loosen rusty parts, so your old doors around the house can finally stop squeaking like you're inside of a scary movie. 

    reviewer using the pen on a door hinge
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. A Tub Topper that uses suction cups to adhere to the lip of your bathtub, creating SO MUCH extra space for your little one's collection of bath toys and products. Plus, it also acts as a splash guard! Bath time with a little one just got a whole lot better. 

    A bathtub filled with bubbles, featuring floating toys on the edge, in a bathroom setting for a shopping article
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over. My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" —Brianna

    Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (available in two colors).

    3. A peel-and-stick faux ceramic tile backsplash so you can accent areas of your home in a beautiful, classic tiled look. It'll brighten up the room and look like you hired a professional! 

    Open kitchen shelving with white tile backsplash
    Fireplace before and after with updated tiling
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This turned out great! I feel like I have a new kitchen. So I read a lot of the reviews on this item and took in all the tips others offered. I sanded my wall first (I had textured paint, just sanded the area where I was applying the backsplash). Cleaned wall the night before so it would dry well. I used an adhesive spray. Measured and marked where to line up just to make sure it all went on straight as possible. As others said, It takes PATIENCE! My first two took a couple of tries (be careful — once applied, if you pull off you will pull off paint). But once I got going it went well. Spent a couple of hours applying this. But well worth the time spent. I plan on purchasing more of a different design to put in my bathroom." —H Adkins

    Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six styles).

    4. A TikTok-famous detachable showerhead with three spray settings and a natural filtration system that'll totally make you want to spend more time in the shower. It's relaxing, assists you in getting a deeper clean, and it's easy to install — you really can't go wrong! 

    reviewer holding blue shower head
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This showerhead is awesome! I didn’t want to give into 'TikTok made me buy it,' but it’s worth it! My body can feel the difference in the water quality! So worth it." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four styles). 

    5. A 16-color toilet night light so you can pee in peace in the middle of the night without stubbing your toe or waking up your partner. And it honestly just looks really cool.

    reviewer's toilet light glowing in purple
    the toilet light's 16 color options
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this toilet light! I have one in every bathroom now. It is such a conversation piece. Everyone that comes to my house loves it! We love that we don’t have to turn on the lights at night to go to the bathroom." —K Carbo

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape. Plus, you don't even have to scrub! Just leave the spray on for 8–12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean.

    A dirty shower with a yellow floor
    The shower floor all clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and four sizes/quantities).

    7. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 140,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29.

    8. Some glossy marble contact paper to transform a countertop or DIY almost any hard surface that needs an upgrade. You'll feel very independent and accomplished after using it, and your space will automatically look more expensive. ✨

    the roll of marble contact paper
    reviewer's before-and-after shots using the marble contact paper on a bathroom sink
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project of covering my ugly pink bathroom vanity in marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! Update: my vanity still looks great a couple months later! I decided to do my table top in my laundry room and it looks great too!" —Natalie Evans

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in six sizes).

    Read our marble contact paper deep dive to learn more about why people love it so much!

    9. A power scrubber brush so you can remove any of that hard-to-clean grossness that's caked up on your stove, shower, or floor. It may take some time and effort now, but that just means you can put it off for a while afterward.

    Reviewer using the brush to clean grime out of a tub
    one of the brushes attached to a drill next to a shower pane with half still fogged up and the other super clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments. 

    BTW, each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!). 

    Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six styles).

    10. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder because it's about time your paper towel rolls stop floating around the countertops and tables. This will help clear up some space — and prevent your paper towel roll from getting all soggy after it was accidentally set on the wet kitchen counter.  

    The metal bar roll holder attached to the side of a wall by a kitchen sink
    The holder installed under a cabinet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors). 

    11. A slim cutlery organizer tray for a compact way to keep your silverware sorted and easy to find. It takes up half the drawer space that most cutlery trays do, and it even has little icons on it, so there is no confusion when you go to grab a fork. 

    slim silver organizer in drawer with cutlery slid into it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! it’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    12. Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner reviewers absolutely love for removing stains and messes from carpets, furniture, and car interiors. It has a strong spray and suction and a 48 oz. tank to help you tackle big projects. And don't let the fact that it's small and portable fool you, this little green cleaning machine is pow-er-ful! 