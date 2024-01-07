If You Always Hit The Snooze Button, Here's 29 Things To Help You Get Ready Quickly In 2024

1. A microfiber towel, because it's super absorbent, anti-frizz, and cuts your hair-drying time in half — without adding extra heat damage. Plus, it keeps your wet hair out of your face while you do your makeup.
2. Or a scrunchie-towel hybrid that'll absorb excess water in your hair and keep it out of your way while you go about the rest if your morning routine.
3. A body sponge, which comes prefilled with body wash so all you have to do it grab it and give your body a quick scrub-a-dub, minus all the fumbling with clunky bottles.
4. A pack of oil-absorbing sheets that are made with natural bamboo charcoal to help eliminate that forehead oiliness on-the-go.
5. A dry shampoo foam to instantly refresh hair between washes. It's a super-quick and easy way to make your hair look presentable without water, brushing, or leftover residue.
6. A tinted lip balm so you can give your lips a subtle hint of red while hydrating *at the same time* when you don't have the extra time to apply your balm, liner, and lipstick.
7. An extremely popular Maybelline BB cream to help even out your skin tone, brighten, smooth, and hydrate with a more lightweight formula than most foundations. It even has SPF 30 to protect you from harmful rays. It's basically multiple steps wrapped up into one.
8. An air-dry leave-in cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter that'll help curly and wavy textures dry quicker, without adding heat. No crunchiness, just hydrated and defined natural hair.
9. The Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer to assist you in getting the perfect blowout in *half* the time. More than 260,000 reviewers swear by this!
Promising review: "My hair is baby fine and thin, and most hair dryers cause me to get nasty split ends and breakage. I bought this on a whim, and the difference between this and my high-end dryer has been phenomenal! I have more volume in less time than it takes my usual routine. Plus, I've had much less breakage as well. To style, I use a volumizer and heat protector, then flip my hair over and blow-dry upside down. When I'm finished and flip my head back over, vavoom! Big hair!" —Trisha Rutherford
Get it from Amazon for $39.89 (available in four styles).
10. OR! A wet-to-straight hair straightener with steam vents so you can straighten your damp hair without having to take the extra time to thoroughly blow-dry it.
11. A bracelet holder that'll help you deck yourself out in your fave accessories without almost breaking them or having to run around the house trying to find someone to help you when you're in a hurry.
Promising review: "I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these. My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception, so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." —Cat Mom
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors and two-packs).
12. A leave-in conditioning spray, which basically does it all in one small bottle — it conditions, detangles, provides heat protection, prevents breakage, hydrates, smooths, softens, controls frizz, boosts shine, and strengths locks! *takes a breath* DANG, that is a lot!
Mane Club is a small business specializing in cruelty-free, vegan hair products.
Promising review: "I have fine hair that tangles very easily and has little to no volume. This stuff is a dream when it comes to untangling my hair. It is lightweight and does not weigh my hair down. Plus it smells fantastic!" —Caela D.
Get it from Mane Club for NYC for $10.