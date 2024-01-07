37 Super Effective Beauty Products That May Have Been Flying Under The Radar

1. An easy-to-use guide wand and eyeliner duo to make eyeliner application a breeze! The wand is easy to hold and steadies the hand so you can pull off fierce eye looks like a pro — even when you're in a rush!
2. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric — a winning combination that can be applied to your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, and underarms to help restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and help give your skin an even glow.
Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
3. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you’ve been searching for. We thought SpongeBob kept Gary around for the company, but now I’m convinced he did it to keep his skin poppin’. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
4. A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin.
5. A tube of The Lip Bar's three-in-one tinted skin conditioner designed to hydrate your skin like a moisturizer, smooth your complexion, and add protection from the sun with SPF 11. It's so easy to use, it'll be your new one-and-done beauty fave.
6. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo infused with tea tree, jojoba, and argan oils that can help with hair loss and prevent dandruff.
7. A First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help get rid of any rough or bumpy skin patches that you've been trying to smooth out. Reviewers with keratosis pilaris swear by this!
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use one to two times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use CeraVe rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend it to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sidney
Get it from Amazon for $12.