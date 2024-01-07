45 Cheap TikTok Products That Will Make A Big Difference In Your 2024

1. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and wait just 30 minutes to see results. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
2. A set of affordable and super popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds, because it's really time for you to trade in those free earbuds you've been using since your last Delta flight. These are waterproof and have over 200,000 reviewers raving about them. Plus, they come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to give you a nice dramatic lash, because sometimes that's all you need to feel fabulous — and who really wants to deal with the struggle of putting on false lashes?
This mascara is my all-time favorite! Although, that is not my face above — it is my coworker's! So, as you can see, we're all pretty big fans over here. It really makes my eyes pop and it's SO affordable! Plus, it's gluten-free and cruelty-free. Check out my full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more deets!
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal meant to encourage you to explore your feelings. It features different questions and thought experiments to help you both learn about yourself and let go of certain things. It's time for some much needed ~inner healing~ and we're so proud of you for it!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
5. A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors...you name it!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising reviews: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
"I saw this product on TikTok and the reviews were great so I said okay let me check it out! And trust me, I have no regrets! It really worked! It’s really a miracle." —Venn
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that'll help you finally eliminate that annoying grass stain from your favorite pants. Whether it's a fresh or set-in stain, this spray will make it disappear — just spritz, wait at least 15 minutes (tougher stains may take longer), and wash it like normal.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7. A set of exfoliating gloves to clean and exfoliate layers of dead skin and other impurities from your body’s surface. You can use it with your favorite soap or shower gel, and there are three different textures available so you can choose what works best for your skin type.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three textures, various colors, and multipacks).
8. A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks formulated to be highly pigmented, long-lasting, waterproof, and non-sticky. The reviewers are absolutely raving about the fact that this super affordable set is so much better than top name brand lipsticks.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color set options).
9. A set of resistance bands, which includes a light, medium, and heavy resistance band so you can cater your workouts to your needs (legs, abs, booty, and more!!). Whether you're in your living room or at the gym, these will help ensure you feel accomplished afterwards.
Plus, it comes with a booklet to help get you started!
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised. I actually saw this product recommended on TikTok and I had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable and the level of stretch is perfect. I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" —Josie Chavez
Get it from Amazon for$12.72+ (available in three color combos).
10. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it works to gently exfoliate your pores and extract blackheads, whiteheads, and other buildup. It's unscented, alcohol-free, and paraben-free, so people with sensitive skin love it!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
11. A car vacuum cleaner so crumbs, dirt, and pet hair don't have to have a permanent home in your vehicle. This will make the constant messes from your kids, pets, or friends much easier to get rid of — without the need to pay for a full car detail.
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. The cord attaches to the 12v aux outlet.
Promising reviews: "So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well." —Ken
"This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. Two kids + snacks in a mini van = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong, and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up Goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
12. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because last night's Thai takeout was good the first time around, but no one wants to smell those leftovers permeating from the drain days later.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.