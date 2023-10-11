BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    The 10 Best Style Deals To Shop Before Fall Prime Day Ends

    Time is ticking — you don't want to miss these major deals on Calvin Klein, Crocs, Levi's, and *the* Amazon coat.

    by Kayla Boyd

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. Up to 41% off THE Amazon Coat, because if you don't have one yet then you're def missing out! Over 19,000 reviewers love it (as well as multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team). It's super cute, super warm, and on a super good deal.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $149.99+; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles)

    2. Up to 76% off a seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Lewis Fam

    Price: $13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)

    3. Up to 65% off select Crocs (including up to 55% off these tie-dye beauties) so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when you need to).

    The pale tie dye crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love love love Crocs and anything tie-dye and these did not disappoint. I work in a daycare and they’re easy to slip on and off when needed, keep my feet comfortable, and best of all, they’re actual Crocs for the fraction of the cost of going into a store and purchasing them." —Jenn

    Get the tie-dye ones for $24.99+ (originally $54.99) and shop all the Crocs deals here.

    4. Up to 62% off a Levi's denim jacket, because we love a good staple we can throw on over just about any outfit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    And check out more deals from Levi's — including their popular ribcage jeans.

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

    Price: $34.14+ (originally $89.50; available in sizes XS–4X and eight styles — not all styles available in all sizes)

    5. Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire to keep you supported without digging in. You'll want to wear this every day! And the mesh panel is a pretty touch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best inexpensive bra for the summer. Super breathable and comfortable. It's really soft, which was surprising. Perfect underwire. My boobs do not fall out when I bend over. Just amazing." —Cyndi

    Price: $19.94+ (originally $48; available in sizes 34B–42DD and 10 colors)

    6. Up to 53% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers sure to be your new go-to kicks. Not only are they cute and versatile, but they're extremely comfy and lightweight, too! The Cloudfoam memory sockliner molds to your foot to make it feel like your walking on actual clouds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers say they run a bit small, so you may want to size up.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shoes. They're not supportive enough for running, but for everything else, they're comfortable, light, and easy to slip on. I had a knee sprain and am recovering and these shoes are perfect to get around in. They're not clunky AT ALL...almost like slippers. I love them and for the price, will buy more. They do run small tho." —Desen Fulmer

    Price: $34.97+ (originally $75; available in sizes 5–11 and 38 colors/styles)

    7. Up to 63% off a ribbed workout set that come complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra to match. Will you be working out in this set? Who knows!? Will you be comfy and cute while strutting around livin' life? 100%.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those “TikTok made me buy it” purchases 😂 I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer

    "Found this on TikTok and expected it to not be worth the hype. I was totally wrong! Would buy it in every color." —CJ

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $53.99; available in sizes XS–L and in 22 colors).

    8. Up to 60% off a mini hoodie dress perfect for cuddling up on the couch in or pairing with your fave kicks for a daytime adventure in your city.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is really nice. It looks good, very soft, looks great with leggings. Sometimes I wear it as a cover up over my swimsuit when leaving the pool." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $15.95+ (originally $39.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 14 colors)

    9. Up to 52% off Calvin Klein undies so you can stock up on comfier-than-comfy bralettes and all the boxer-briefs your heart desires.

    Amazon

    Get the bralette for $18+ (originally $30), the boxer-briefs for $44.99 (originally $89.50), and shop all the deals here.

    10. Up to 43% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings, because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman

    Price: $16.49+ (originally $21.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

