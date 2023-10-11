The 10 Best Style Deals To Shop Before Fall Prime Day Ends

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Up to 41% off THE Amazon Coat, because if you don't have one yet then you're def missing out! Over 19,000 reviewers love it (as well as multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team). It's super cute, super warm, and on a super good deal.
2. Up to 76% off a seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
3. Up to 65% off select Crocs (including up to 55% off these tie-dye beauties) so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when you need to).
4. Up to 62% off a Levi's denim jacket, because we love a good staple we can throw on over just about any outfit.
5. Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire to keep you supported without digging in. You'll want to wear this every day! And the mesh panel is a pretty touch.
6. Up to 53% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers sure to be your new go-to kicks. Not only are they cute and versatile, but they're extremely comfy and lightweight, too! The Cloudfoam memory sockliner molds to your foot to make it feel like your walking on actual clouds.
7. Up to 63% off a ribbed workout set that come complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra to match. Will you be working out in this set? Who knows!? Will you be comfy and cute while strutting around livin' life? 100%.
8. Up to 60% off a mini hoodie dress perfect for cuddling up on the couch in or pairing with your fave kicks for a daytime adventure in your city.
9. Up to 52% off Calvin Klein undies so you can stock up on comfier-than-comfy bralettes and all the boxer-briefs your heart desires.
10. Up to 43% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings, because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
