    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Don't Move At A Glacial Pace: Shop The 67 Best Style Deals Before Fall Prime Day Ends

    Great deals never go out of style, and these wardrobe staples and on-trend pieces are no exception.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect autumnal colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

    Price: $22.45+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors)

    2. Or 28% off (plus an extra 20% off) a pullover sweater with a cute collar and two snap buttons, because it's the perfect top for feeling put-together while also being extra comfy. The soft knit material is great for layering so you can wear it all throughout the year.

    reviewer wearing the sweater in beige with leggings
    amazon.com

    Many reviewers say it has more of an oversized, boxy fit. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful color and material. Feels like something you would buy from upscale store. Does run very big. Bought a medium and I was swimming in it. However, I kept the size since it looked so cute with skinny jeans, tucked in by the front zipper. The blue is gorgeous!" —Kim Vacc

    Price: $38.99 (originally $53.99; available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors)

    3. Up to 41% off THE Amazon Coat, because if you don't have one yet then you're def missing out! Over 19,000 reviewers love it (as well as multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team). It's super cute, super warm, and on a super good deal.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $149.99+; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles)

    4. And up to 50% off a children's version of the coat so your mini can be warm and snug, just like you!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't normally spend over fifty bucks for a kids coat, but this was an exception. I own two of the 'Amazon Coats' and I truly love them. They are the best coats I have ever owned. I was happy when they came out with a kid version and in great colors. They are just as warm and just as well-made as the adult version. I know many people have sized up, if you want a couple of seasons wear, I would size up two. Bought for a six-year-old and the 8–9-year-old fit perfectly, too perfect. Sized up again and I love the fit!" —C. Gillespie

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $139.99; available in sizes 6 years–5T and10 colors)

    5. Up to 27% off a highly-rated pair of high-waisted leggings, because they have pockets (!!!), they're super soft, they're not see-through, and you'll want to wear them ALL the time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these yoga pants. They feel like they let my skin breathe, unlike some of the others I own....in case you’re wondering they aren’t see through. I did pay attention to another review about washing instructions which I thought might be a deal breaker, but I gave them a shot I have had no issues when washing on gentle and air drying. Now that I’ve given them a few wash-and-wear test runs I need to order more. One pair is not enough." —V. H.

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors)

    6. Up to 65% off a knit moto jacket for all kinds of layering needs this fall...and beyond.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Feels like a sweatshirt, looks like a blazer. Very stretchy, very comfy, good weight." —Whitney McKee

    Price: $17.28+ (originally $49.90; available in women's sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    7. 47% off a Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

    Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

    Price: $80 (originally $150)

    8. Up to 61% off a crewneck sweater that's oversized enough to wear with leggings because in fall, sweaters, leggings, and boots are the ultimate outfit combo. Seriously, you may just want to add a couple of colors to your cart now so you can have them in rotation in your wardrobe.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got influenced by someone on TikTok for this sweater. It wasn’t really in my budget, but I bought it anyway and already know it will be my favorite sweater for the rest of the year. It’s heavy!!! Feels expensive. I will buy another color on payday." —nkmoyer1

    Price: $24.99+ (originally $63.99; available in sizes XS-XL and in 32 colors and styles)

    9. 20% off, plus an extra 10% off a spacious travel-friendly backpack — it's TikTok-famous for a reason: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate compartment for wet items!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport.

    The backpack in black unzipped to show internal pockets and capacity
    Amazon

    And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats! I have this backpack and have now traveled with it several times — it's really great!

    Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

    Price: $33.83 (originally $46.99)

    10. Up to 50% off a Hanes full-zip sweatshirt you're gonna love throwing on this fall almost every time you step out the house to run a few errands.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a sweatshirt that was a bit on the lighter side, as all of my others are thicker and can sometimes be too much insulation for the fall months. This is great for those days that are slightly colder, but not freezing. I went apple picking with my girlfriend with the temperature being in the mid-fifties and this was perfect. Durable material and fits exact to my size. Very happy with this." —Mikey_Man_X

    Price: $12.03+ (originally $24; available in men's sizes S–3XL and 11 colors)

    11. Up to 41% off a crossover one-piece swimsuit truly meant to be shown off on a tropical vacay with your besties. The unique straps and waist are actually a mesh detail for a cute peek-a-boo moment.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Don’t buy this if you are trying to fade into the background. I saw it in TikTok and fell into the trap and ordered it…only this time…I’m a freaking goddess. This thing is not only beautiful…it makes me feel like it’s me that’s beautiful. Yeah, I said that. This bathing suit is my bestie. Don’t buy it…unless you want to feel sexy and powerful." —Kimberly

    Price: $28.49+ (originally $47.99; available in sizes 4–18 and 49 colors/styles)

    12. Up to 50% off a set of TikTok-popular matte hair claws so you can effortlessly throw your hair up while working or studying without compromising your cute outfit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

    Price: $6.98+ for a set of eight (originally $13.99+; available in 14 quantities and color combos)

    13. 20% off a six-pack of gold-plated earrings so you'll have a pair to wear (almost) every day of the week. They'll take pretty much any outfit to the next level.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As someone who doesn't wear a lot of jewelry, I love these earrings! They're very lightweight and don't weigh down my ears so I feel like I'm not even wearing anything. Really cute, recommend!" —brittany

    Price: $13.58 for six pairs (originally $16.97; also available in silver)

    14. Up to 40% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators so you can unleash your inner Maverick.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these sunglasses. Lightweight, stylish, versatile for every season, and comfortable." —Fanny A

    Price: $132.60+ (originally $221; available in three sizes and 25 styles)

    15. Or up to 36% off oversized square sunnies exuding high-end vibes at a far more appealing price, plus polarized lenses with UV 400 protection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam

    Price: $12.79+ (originally $18.99+; available in 13 colors).

    16. Up to 30% off a pack of Amazon Essentials camisoles, because they're one of those clothing items that we all need — and have likely been holding on to our old, ripped, stained ones for way too long. Layer these under shirts or sweaters, sleep in them, wear them on their own... they're a must-have.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "When they said Amazon essential, they were definitely not lying. Genuinely my favorite camisoles. They’re perfect for wearing under your clothes or even on their own with a flannel or cardigan on top. They don’t feel cheap and the white isn’t as see-through as other white items I own (but still does show color). I love that the straps are adjustable, it makes it so that I can have a higher neckline... Genuinely one of my best purchases, I wear them practically all the time." —Sarah

    Price: $17.40+ (originally $24.90; available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 style/color varieties)

    17. Up to 45% off a tracksuit set — it's comfy enough to wear as pajamas, but stylish enough to rock while shopping, hanging out, or going for a crisp morning walk.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Extremely comfortable and cute. It fits great. I’m going to buy a couple more colors! I would definitely recommend this if you need comfy loungewear." —Bobbi Coleson

    Price: $25.97+ (originally $46.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 17 designs)

    18. Up to 48% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims — the fact that it's under $30 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

    Promising review: "Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra. Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." —Dawn E.

    Price$18.89+ (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors). 

    19. And up to 37% off a popular Shaperx seamless bodysuit with more than 13,000 5-star reviews. It has compression, but it's still comfortable to wear all day. It's great as a base layer, but many reviewers like to wear it as a top on its own too.

    three different models wearing the black bodysuit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can’t live without it! This is my secret weapon. I am obsessed and would wear them everyday. I have two now and want more! They really really snatch you and smooth everything out! I can even wear it without a bra and I am DD! I wear it under everything for a super snatched and smooth look. The only thing is, one of hinges came undone on one of them in the dryer and so now I can only fasten one hinge in the crotch area instead of two so the one loose one will sometimes poke me, which is uncomfortable. But overall, great quality and worth the money!" —Nykia

    Price: $30.38+ (originally $47.99; available in sizes XXS/XS–4XL/5XL) 

    20. Up to 26% off a slightly cropped half-zip pullover for those wildly fluctuating temps Mother Nature just looooves to throw at us sometimes (like, make up your mind, pls). This trendy piece makes the perfect throw-on layer for jeans or shorts, and reviewers even compare it to a pricier Lululemon option!

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord (that's her above on the left) says: "I own this in the Aqua Green and the Pink and could NOT be more obsessed with them. I don't think I took them off for the entirety of winter, fall, and spring — I either wore them under my jackets or to work out in the cold. They're so snuggly, soft, and well-made. My favorite thing though is probably all the fun, readily available colors they have in addition to the neutrals. Also, not to be a traitor because I LOVE Lululemon, but once this goes through the wash the fabric of this is so much cozier than their version."

    Promising review: "Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

    Price$31.99 (originally $39.99+; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors). 

    21. Up to 41% off a lovely puff-sleeve mini dress that'll look adorable with tights in the fall and your favorite tennis shoes come spring.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Um okay this is my new favorite dress. I just got it and I already wore it for date night and it was so cute and comfy all night. The skirt of the dress has an extra layer of lining underneath so it’s not see-through at all, and the top part of the dress has elastic on the back so it’s nice and fitted without being uncomfortable. Definitely recommend!" —Kaitlin

    Price: $27.29+ (originally $45.99+; available in sizes women's XS–XXL and 17 styles)

    22. Up to 40% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers you should keep by your bed so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors)

    23. Up to 55% off a pair of textured leggings that are so comfy, over 24,000 reviewers gave them 5-star ratings. And reviewers are raving about how well it accentuates their ~assets~.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These leggings are so comfortable. I bought many of them in different colors to workout in and they last and don’t fade. I love them and would love to have more for everyday workout sessions and for loungewear at home. They are a great fit and stretch." —Beaufolz

    Price: $13.44+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes S–4XL and 27 colors)

    24. Or up to 43% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings, because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman

    Price: $16.49+ (originally $21.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).

    25. Up to 30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats for those days when heels just aren't happening. And they come in so many designs!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

    Price: $17.40 (originally $24.90; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 26 colors)

    26. Up to 76% off a seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Lewis Fam

    Price: $13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)

    27. Up to 74% off a long blazer if you need a cute outerwear option to style over your slew of tees and tanks. This also looks incredibly chic over a sweatshirt!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

    Price: $19.31+ (originally $74.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

    28. Up to 20% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in once you see how chic it looks and how perfectly it fits your on-the-go essentials without feeling bulky. The chevron stitching and zipper tassel details also make it look way more luxe than its low price tag would let on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought several of these purses in a variety of colors and absolutely love them. They are lightweight, vibrant colors that match everything I wear, and have several zippered and non-zippered pockets inside and outside of the purse. The main pocket is tall and wide so you can fit a larger phone and wallet in it, and the chevron stitching really elevates the look of the purse, making it feel more expensive than it really is. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the colors of this purse but this teal color is my favorite one." —Erica

    Price: $14.95+ (originally $27.50; available in 25 colors)

    29. Up to 30% off a variety of highly-rated jeans, whether you like 'em cuffed, distressed, or both!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Y’all! These are my new favorite pair of jeans. I am very apprehensive about buying jeans online because I need to try them on first. I went ahead and went for it because worst case they don’t fit and I return them. The size seems to be accurate. They have exceeded expectations! They’re stretchy and comfy. Mine hit right under my belly button, but I have a very short torso. I’ll be singing the praises of these jeans for awhile." —BrittanyDuBroc

    Price: