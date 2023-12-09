33 Gifts That Are Actually Really Cool, Cute, Or Thoughtful And Can Be Conveniently Ordered On Amazon

1. A fill-in-the-blank book if your goal is to bring a tear to their eye. Fill it up with funny, sweet, thoughtful things about your relationship and don't forget to grab a tissue before you read through it together!
Promising review: "Absolutely loved this. It took a little bit of time to fill it out but it was fun reflecting back on the years. My friend absolutely loved it and said she'd treasure it always. I love how despite its small size, the pages are thick and it seems like it will last for the rest of her life and maybe beyond." —Lily
Price: $9.95+ (available in 13 topics)
2. A silver cuff with a hidden message perfect for a loved one who needs a little pick-me-up.
The bracelet above says, "You are enough." But, there are TONS of other motivating messages to choose from including: "Be amazing today," "Just keep swimming," and "Believe in you like I do."
Promising review: "I got this bracelet for a friend who was having a tough time. It is great quality and well made. The engraving is well done! Heavier than I thought it would be! Would order again! Thank you!" —HeatherMarie
Price: $12.97+ (available in over 100 designs)
3. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game perfect for anyone who loves a good game night. Kids and adults alike enjoy this game because it's easy to play and sure to get everyone laughing.
You deal all the cards out to your 2–4 players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Promising review: "Fun, clean, family-friendly game. Easy to learn and fun for all ages. Quick games so players can jump in and out or swap. Could easily extend the game with another pack of cards. Lots of laughs! Buying for Christmas gifts this year!" —W M
Price: $9.84
4. A stemless wineglass that'll make an a-meow-zing gift for any of your cat-loving colleagues.
Promising review: "This is made out of heavy glass, not plastic. It has been through the washer more than a dozen times and the engraving is still intact and looks as great as it did from day one. Got this for my cat-loving wife for Christmas. Success! Always a winner for that cat-lover in your life, including yourself." —Arrr Matey
Price: $16.99
5. A ridiculously cute Groot flower pot for your friend who cried with you throughout Avengers: Endgame.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this!! My mom got this for me for a late Christmas gift, along with a ton of cute succulents to pick from to plant in my new baby Groot. He is so cute and I can't get over it! I planted two alien-like succulents in them because they reminded me of space and The Guardians of the Galaxy." —Susan Larson
Price: $9.99 (available in two designs)
6. The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz, a ~magical~ cookbook that'll allow the Potterhead on your list to properly dine like a witch or wizard at Hogwarts.
It includes more than 150 easy-to-make recipes, tips, and techniques. It'll teach them how to make everything from treacle tart (Harry's favorite dessert), to Molly Weasley's meat pies, to pumpkin pasties (from the Hogwarts Express cart).
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS. I'm no master chef, but this cookbook might change that: I might even become a master wizard chef! Anyways, the recipes are phenomenal. The book has a bunch of cute references, and my younger siblings go crazy whenever I make something from this book. I most recently made the meat and potato pies, which can be found on page 44." —Tigerlily
Price: $13.39
7. A super soft pair of fuzzy slippers with memory foam insoles to give to anyone who just loves to be cozy at home. They'll probably never want to take these things off. In fact, you may want to grab a second pair for yourself!
Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support... omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG
Price: $14.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors)
8. A keychain bracelet that has a card holder so they can keep their keys, ID, and cash handy and easily accessible. This stylish bracelet is much cuter than a basic lanyard.
Promising review: "Bought two bracelets in the denim blue for my teenage granddaughters. They love them and actually said they will wear them out and use them for shopping and when they are driving and don’t want to take a purse. You can fit your drivers license, credit card, and some cash. Teens are hard to buy for and I came off a winner here!" —Fashionista Grandma
Price: $6.99+ (available in 27 colors)
9. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give their skin the glow they've been searching for. If you're shopping for someone who is always learning about new beauty products on TikTok, then look no further! This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Price: $14.98
10. A 14-piece rose gold makeup brush set that's great for makeup beginners or those who can do a contour way better than you ever could. This set has almost everything they'll need and it'll look fabulous on their vanity.
The bristles are vegan and cruelty-free, made of durable synthetic fiber that's soft and silky! This set will fulfill pretty much all of your makeup needs, including a blending brush, eyebrow brush, eyeshadow brushes, as well as ones suited for eyeliner, contouring, blush, and more.
Promising review: "I am a makeup brush fanatic! I own Sigma and Sephora and It Cosmetics brushes, as well as Elf and Real Techniques. I love quality, not brand labels. This is one of the best makeup brush sets I own. There are lots of thick soft hairs in the brush that help to create a smooth flawless looking finish. The handle and ferrule are made of nice materials and lend the brushes the perfect balance of weight right where you need it." —Christina
Price: $9.99
11. A ridiculously delightful boba tea pencil holder perfect for holding their supplies for class, homework, or bullet journaling. This will be a cute and organized way to keep pencils, gel pens, scissors, erasers, and more in one spot.
Promising review: "This is super cute! It holds my skinny markers. It came intact. When I saw it I didn't see the pockets — they are farther down and they work. It's worth the $10. I take it to work and get compliments on it. I'm gonna get another one :)." —Kona
Price: $8.99+ (available in five colors)
12. A pair of LED light saber chopsticks for anyone who is always watching Star Wars movies on repeat. They definitely won't have to ~force~ a smile when they open this gift!
There's a button to turn 'em on and off, and they come with batteries.
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping writer, Emma Lord, loves them:
"As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to The Force."
Price: $11.97 (available in two styles)
13. A set of 12 handcrafted, moisturizing bath bombs made with natural ingredients, perfect for anyone who love a good #SelfCareSunday moment.
Promising review: "After receiving the first box as a gift, I had to order more. I am a true bath person and have tried bath products across the globe. I can honestly say that these are the absolute best bath bombs I have ever used! The fragrance is incredible and my skin is left soft, not oily. Here comes the part that blew me away: No residue or ring left in my tub! One more thing, the price allows me to order more and give as gifts!" —Pamela
Price: $26.80
14. A cozy blanket sweatshirt for the loved one in your life who is like, always cold and loves to be cozy. Speaking from personal experience, they will want to wear it every day this winter!
I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness.
Promising review: "To say that it is comfy is more than and understatement. It feels like wearing a soft and warm blanket turned into a hoodie. Because I want to take a nap while wearing, I just put the hood on, tuck my legs in and fall asleep right away, warm and comfortable, no need to wear a blanket over it. Perfect for lazy Sundays!" —Patricia
Price: $49.99+ (available in 19 styles)
15. A copy of Nevertheless, She Wore It: 50 Iconic Fashion Moments by Ann Shen, which any fashion-obsessed friend will love to flip through. It'll inspire them to try new styles *and* teach them about powerful, groundbreaking women throughout history.
Here's what my colleague, Heather Braga, had to say about the book:
"Ann Shen's book, Nevertheless, She Wore It: 50 Iconic Fashion Moments, is jam-packed with stunning illustrations and facts about fabulous women from all around the world. I have a copy and it's something I absolutely treasure — and I learned a lot from it! Anyone would be lucky to receive this book this holiday season!"
Price: $13.59
16. A set of three terra-cotta pots with drainage holes and saucers perfect for the plant parent on your list who has more greenery in their home than Poison Ivy does.
Promising review: "I love these so much. The depth is perfect for my plants! I never write reviews but had to with these pots because they are stunning and inexpensive." —Dominique Friend
Price: $28.99 (available in two colors)