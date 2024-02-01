Literally Just 30 Of The Coolest Products I've Seen Recently

1. Megababe's truly incredible cream deodorant, which is a breeze to swipe on and quite possibly the holy grail of aluminum-, paraben-, and cruelty-free deos. Yup, it actually works without a lot of the chemicals commonly found in drugstore deodorants. It also claims to help with pit skincare woes like ingrowns, uneven skin tone, and rough skin, thanks to ingredients like AHAs, niacinamide, vitamin E, and squalane.
This stuff is my latest obsession. I truly cannot believe how well it works. For the past few years, my go-to aluminum- and cruelty-free dedorant has been Athena Club's All Day Deo, which I do still like as a nice-smelling, more traditional tube option. However, it really couldn't stop my hormonal sweat stink all dang day long (is this TMI? Not sorry, because you need to know the FACTS). This stuff goes on mess-free even though it's a cream — you just apply it right from the tube. And then??? Nothing. No stink, people! All day. I just smell like nothing, and my pits are less sweaty, too. Now, note that I say I smell like nothing — if you're looking for flowery fragrances, this isn't for you. It smells a bit artificial and medicinal, even, when you first swipe it on. While it's not the best scent, that fades as soon as it dries so you're set for the day, and you could even layer a more fragrant deo over it. But to me, that's all secondary, and what matters is that this stuff is odor-blocking ✨ magic.✨
Megababe is an awesome brand founded by style influencer Katie Sturino to tackle real-life body care struggles like boob sweat and B.O. *without* nasty ingredients and *with* super cute packaging.
Get it from Megababe for $14.
2. A wireless scanning pen that I can't believe 1) exists and 2) I didn't have in college. It scans 3,000 characters per minute, aka a line of text in a second, so you can quickly transfer text straight from your books to your computer notes. It can also translate 40 languages and even read text back to you as it scans to help you memorize it! The study routine of the future is here now.
See a TikTok of the scanning pen in action.
Promising review: "This is quite possibly the best product I have ever bought. It has cut my flashcard-making time down by at least half. I ordered it thinking it might be okay, but it worked way better than I ever expected it to. Once you learn how to use it (which doesn't take that much time) and scan at the right speed and angle, the mistakes will be minimal. There are still far less mistakes than when I just type it myself, and it is way faster than typing. This has completely changed my entire school experience. On top of that, the customer service is great. I got a new computer and couldn't find the product key to reinstall it. I sent them an email, and I got a new product key in a few hours. Anyone who makes flashcards on a computer needs to buy this product." —Josh
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in two colors and three versions).
3. A hilariously handy snack bowl designed to fit on top of your beloved Stanley Cup and help you live your best snack life. You + a cold bev in your Stanley + some kettle chips, colby jack cubes, and fruit in this? *Chef's kiss*
Promising review: "This holds a lot of snacks! Fits onto my tumbler and stays in place, even if the tray is loaded up with treats. This won't go over the lid so it's best to put it on before you put the lid in place. This is not silicone, it is hard plastic. Easy to wash and hand dry. Very cute and useful!" —Just My Opinion
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in two sizes and five colors).
4. A tennis bracelet that could pass for real-deal diamonds — trust me. This beauty will look so stunning on its own or stacked with other bracelets, and you don't have to worry as much about losing it as you would a splurgier version!
I just got this beauty in my Christmas stocking and I am BLOWN away. It looks so, so classy, shiny, and REAL!!!! I am someone who wears everything from expensive jewelry to the cheapest of costume stuff, and I'm treasuring this like I do my designer pieces. Like all tennis bracelets, the clasp is a bit pesky at first, but after just a few minutes of practice you should definitely be able to get it on and off by yourself, and it it feels secure. 100/10 recommend as a gift for yourself or anyone you love!!!!
Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two styles, three colors, and three sizes).
5. A shoe stretch spray, aka a leather softener that works as you wear your just-a-bit-too-tight new boots (or you can use a shoe stretcher with it to avoid doing the walking around yourself). This spray also works on other common shoe materials like suede, faux leather, and canvas, so basically any pair of cute kicks that didn't quite fit can now be in your repertoire.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A divided pot ideal if you're like me and have ONE good burner on your stove — now you don't have to pick which part of your dinner gets cooked on it! It's also great for homes with picky eaters so you can efficiently whip up two versions of the same dish to suit everyone's tastes.
Plus it comes with a lid and a ladle. Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I have a picky household so this works perfectly to reduce the amount of pans to clean. Made taco meat and burgers at the same time. Pan was an easy swipe of a sponge to clean. Really pretty pan too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
7. A gorgeously detailed jeweled charcuterie board bottle opener that is quite simply a need, not a want for your glam wine and cheese nights this year. Un-brie-lievably fabulous.
Get it from BaubleBar for $38 (also available in three other chic styles: a bow, a martini glass, and a rosé bottle).
8. A fold-up travel version of the popular "flossing" toothbrush with super-duper thin bristles so you can still get a satisfying clean on the go when you're away from the snazzy electric brush you splurged on. These fold in on themselves so there's no need for those little removable travel caps you always end up losing (same) and they claim to resist buildup better than regular toothbrushes, so you might even be able to use one for several trips!
The brand sent me a sample of these to try out and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient, compact, and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business specializing in upgraded toothbrushes. While these can't be a full substitute for flossing, they're helpful if you don't floss as much as you should (I feel you).
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses." —V. Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.69.
9. A super clever set of terrazzo-inspired wall decals to make DIYing a Pinterest-worthy wall a breeze (and so, so affordable)! Bye-bye to those visible scuffs on your wall and helloooooo to having decor that all your friends will envy.
Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up) but I like that right now because they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes
Get it from Amazon for $10.89 (available in six styles).
10. A laser engraved, Disney-themed jar that comes with a tealight candle but would also work perfectly with a tiny flameless LED one. It'll lend a super dreamy, dare I say magical vibe to cozy nights on the couch, especially when it's 1,000% dark outside at 5:30 p.m.
One of my besties gave me the Tangled version above for my birthday, and I am fully enamored 😍 with it. And let me say, I am not at all a candle person! I fear fire and use this with an LED tealight (this listing says the jar only comes with a real tealight candle, but I was sure mine came with both real and fake, though maybe that was just my thoughtful BFF...). It lends such a cozy, aesthetically pleasing glow to my windowsill! If you, like me, start to feel gloomy when the sun sets early and/or you are away from a Disney theme park, 10/10 recommend this to help remedy both those woes.
This adorbs Connecticut-based small business specializes in gorgeous laser-engraved goods for Disney fans.
Get the Rapunzel version or the Cinderella castle version (available in five colors) from Baxter & Co. on Etsy for $28.
11. And for your next theme park trip or just cutie patootie everyday hairstyles, a delightful set of Mickey and Minnie ice cream cone hair claws. Yes, it's a cute set to split with a pal, but I also wouldn't blame you if you mouse-t have both to yourself.
Get a set of two from BoxLunch for $20.90.
12. A genius frame designed specifically for storing your kiddo's endless masterpieces (even if that term is used loosely). While displaying one drawing at a time, the frame opens up to store up to 100 (!!!) other creations inside with elastic straps. If you've got a prolific pint-sized Picasso on your hands, this is a must.
Check 'em out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid... or my second. Now I'm on my third and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 15 colors).