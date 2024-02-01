Literally Just 30 Of The Coolest Products I've Seen Recently

This stuff is my latest obsession. I truly cannot believe how well it works. For the past few years, my go-to aluminum- and cruelty-free dedorant has been Athena Club's All Day Deo, which I do still like as a nice-smelling, more traditional tube option. However, it really couldn't stop my hormonal sweat stink all dang day long (is this TMI? Not sorry, because you need to know the FACTS). This stuff goes on mess-free even though it's a cream — you just apply it right from the tube. And then??? Nothing. No stink, people! All day. I just smell like nothing, and my pits are less sweaty, too. Now, note that I say I smell like nothing — if you're looking for flowery fragrances, this isn't for you. It smells a bit artificial and medicinal, even, when you first swipe it on. While it's not the best scent, that fades as soon as it dries so you're set for the day, and you could even layer a more fragrant deo over it. But to me, that's all secondary, and what matters is that this stuff is odor-blocking ✨ magic.✨

Megababe is an awesome brand founded by style influencer Katie Sturino to tackle real-life body care struggles like boob sweat and B.O. *without* nasty ingredients and *with* super cute packaging.

Get it from Megababe for $14.

