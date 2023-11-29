34 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

1. A handy packing list with spots for pretty much everything you need to remember (including special events and weather to keep in mind!). From carry-on musts like a book and earplugs to tech accessories to all types of clothing, this list thought of it all.
Promising review: "I've been using packing lists for travel, camping, etc. for 40 years. That saves me from remembering to take my phone on a trip, but forgetting the charger or taking my camera and forgetting batteries. I compared this list to my own and found its got all my essentials on it, plus a few more things to think about. A great convenience when I can finally travel again." —Alaskaguy
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount that can fit in your pocket and go with you anywhere to revolutionize your experience making video calls, working remotely, and especially watching movies on planes.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed." —Earendil
3. And an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter you can just pop into any headphone jack to easily pair your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones with otherwise impossible-to-pair gadgets like exercise machines, airplane movie screens, or incompatible computers and phones. Plus, it's got over 25 hours of battery life, so long flights are NBD.
It comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. See how someone uses it with their AirPod Pros in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
4. A Trtl neck pillow, which is not your typical travel pillow. This adjustable bb supports your head and neck, giving you a place to rest your weary noggin even in the stiffest, most bare-bones plane, bus, and train seats.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and said: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
5. Or an inflatable travel pillow that'll have fellow passengers' looks of confusion quickly turning to looks of jealousy when they realize you've actually achieved a comfy sleeping position. And reviewers were mostly able to inflate it using 10 breaths or less — for some, it only took three!
Promising reviews: "Easy to inflate, easy to deflate and carry. Used it for a five-hour flight and it was best sleep I've had on an airplane. It was super comfortable. I also used to stuff my feet it in it when it got too cold on the flight." —rubi
"This travel pillow was amazing! My flight was delayed 6 hours, and I even used this to sleep in my chair at the airport! I slept so good with this! I used it on the plane and was able to fall asleep within a few minutes because it was so comfortable! Your head is supported perfectly! I didn’t have a stiff neck when I woke up, like I normally would after sleeping on the plane! I won’t ever leave on a trip without this pillow!" —Kimberly Mozuch
6. And a pair of Mack's Earplugs so you can nap or just relax with all of the airplane noise around you (or, on a road trip, your sister who's scrolling TikTok and conveniently forgot headphones). These large, moldable silicone bbs will put your usual earplugs to shame.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord swears by these and says: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out.
Granted, I can still hear my alarm and like, if the fire alarm went off or something, I'd definitely wake right up. But noises that are distant and loud are pretty easily canceled out by these.
I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye." Read her full Mack's Earplugs Review for more deets!
7. A set of six packing cubes to help you do what you thought was impossible — get your suitcase to close with room to spare!!! These also make living out of a suitcase and unpacking when you get home easier since there's a place for everything with everything in its place.
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!
Promising review: "I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over and she mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with." —Magen Vaughn
8. A portable, digital luggage scale you can use to measure your bag just by attaching it to the handle and lifting. No more paying for over-limit luggage or desperately pulling out your toiletries and undergarments at check-in for all the world to see, even on the way home when you've done some damage in the souvenir shop.
You can alternate between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost must-have item for air travel." —Robert
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez
9. A Kindle Paperwhite, the waterproof, glare-free version of the must-have reading gadget that'll store allllll the things on your TBR list so you don't have to lug tons of books and won't run out of reading material, even on the longest of the long travel days. Plus, get this — this wonder can go up to 10 weeks (!!!) on one full charge.
Promising review: "I LOVE my Kindle Paperwhite! I recently upgraded from an old Kindle that didn't have a backlight and what a difference. I really love being able to read in bed at night without needing to have a light on. The battery life is fantastic. The Kindle is great for travel, so you don't have to dedicate luggage space to multiple books, but also great for just keeping with you or having around the house. It's so lightweight and thin. I added a PopSocket to the back of mine to make it even more comfortable to hold. I recommend for any avid reader!" —Marissa T
Read more deets in our full review of the Kindle Paperwhite.
10. A pair of super comfy joggers, which you may want to buy in several colors (honestly, at this price, you should), and wear them on every flight, car, or train trip, and possibly multiple other days of your vacation.
Promising review: "I only write reviews when something really blows me away...and wow. These joggers are SO soft and comfy especially for the price! If you told me these were Lululemon I would believe you. I’m obsessed with these, I got two pairs! They are extremely stretchy material and the waistband stretches a lot but isn’t too big. If you want them a little looser size up. 12/10 recommend!!!" —Amazon Customer
11. And the truly perfect travel hoodie you've been searching for basically as long as you've been traveling; it's pretty much the only carry-on item you need. This baby has a secure hidden pocket for must-haves like your phone or tickets, plus — wait for it — a built-in eye mask in the hood (!!!)
BuzzFeeder Marquaysa Battle loves this hoodie and says: "I own this in black and I actually factually REFUSE to wear any other hoodie to the airport. I pull my sleep mask down and it's a wrap, OK?! Asleep before takeoff. When you're wearing it and dedicating your travel style to it like me, then be sure to shout out the Pond Los Angeles that makes it! It's a woman-owned and Asian American-owned clothing and accessories brand based in Cali that intentionally uses a woman-led manufacturer to create its lovely pieces."
Get the pink from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40+ (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in four more colors here).