BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're Only Going To Look At 10 Beauty Deals Before Fall Prime Day Ends, Here Are My Picks

    You’re going to want to try these must-have beauty buys while they’re on sale — and if you already love ‘em, it’s time to stock up.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    2. Up to 40% off Anastasia Beverly Hills products, including 30% off their iconic Brow Wiz pencil sure to have you filling in and shaping your brows like an absolute pro.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Brow Wiz is LIFE CHANGING. Get it. Now. Seriously. I suffer from early 2000s brows (plucked them to thin lines, and now they won't grow back), and this pencil lets me fill in gaps and make little feather-light strokes to mimic hair. I'm by no means a makeup artist, but I feel confident enough in this tool to use it often and not worry about looking weird. On days I don't want to wear makeup, I'll still put my brows on because this just looks so natural." —Lucie L.

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades)

    3. 50% off Waterpik's Aquarius water flosser to support healthier gums, better breath, and a more *dazzling* smile. Plus, it's way more gentle (and fun!) than regular old floss.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    4. 50% off PLUS an extra $20 off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Clip the coupon for the extra $20 off!

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $79.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors; extra coupon only available on the white) 

    5. 43% off a box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 Zombie face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that they're weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    6. 30% off the fan-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask you just swipe on before you go to bed (or even before you finish your makeup), and the vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula will help leave your lips feeling super soft and moisturized.

    A model holding lip mask jar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent or even soften my lips, without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on, I knew my search was over. And by day two, I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sunup to sundown, and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference — long-wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors at this price)

    7. 30% off Lancôme Teint Idole foundation, which might make you wonder why you ever messed with other foundations. This long-wearing, waterproof magical little potion will give you breathable full coverage and keep you matte all day long.

    Jordan Grigsby/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    See why BuzzFeed shopping writer Jordan Grigsby is obsessed with this foundation: "I did it y'all! I finally found my holy grail foundation and it only took like 10 years. I have oily skin, like suuuuuper oily skin. Glazed donut — my skin doesn't know her, it only knows bottom of a bucket of Popeyes chicken. During the pandemic I was on a hunt to find a foundation that 1) actually matched my skin and 2) didn't leave me all oily and gross. An ad for Lancôme came across my phone with the gorgeous Zendaya and since her skin always looks freakin flawless, I thought *hey, let me splurge a little with my stimulus check*. I am so happy I did. This stuff is so so soooo worth it. I can wear it all day and not get oily which is extremely impressive. And even though I had to buy it online because we were in peak pandemic time, it was actually really easy to find my shade. I just looked through the models, found the one my skin looked most like, and what do ya know, a perfect match! I'm obsessed with this stuff, it is seriously my fave. I put it on and every time I'm like *that's my skin, that's my literal skin*. It isn't heavy, covers well, and keeps me matte. I treat this stuff like liquid gold and praise it like Glinda the good witch praised the ruby slippers. Thank you Zendaya, girl, you did me a solid. I love thisssss."

    Price: $39.90 (originally $57; available in 44 shades)

    8. 35% off Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments.

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

    9. 38% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer that reviewers of all hair types swear by to get a salon-worthy blowout at home, in less time, all with one tool. Win, win, WIN.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am absolutely thrilled with the REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush! This amazing hair tool was recommended to me by my aunt, and after purchasing one for my daughter, I quickly fell in love and got one for myself too. This brush is a game-changer in terms of convenience and efficiency. The improved motor ensures powerful performance, allowing me to achieve salon-worthy results in no time. The combination of a hair dryer and hot air brush in one device is a genius idea, and it has significantly cut down my styling time. It effortlessly adds volume and smoothness to my hair, leaving it looking fabulous and full of life. I can confidently say that this is the best hair tool I have ever owned. If you're looking for a game-changing hair dryer and hot air brush combo, don't hesitate to get. It's a purchase you won't regret!" —Maria Laura Jimenez

    Price: $27.91 (originally $44.99)

    10. 50% off a cult-favorite vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and vitamin E to help brighten and even out your skin while helping you kiss dark spots and fine lines buh-bye. *Extremely Genie voice* your skin's 🎶 never had a friend like (vitamin) C. 🎶

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Love, love, love this product! I’m completely 100% forever a customer! I’m nearing 30 and needed a good skin care regimen, as I’ve NEVER had one. I can’t believe my results! Not only has it taken away all dullness, it has reversed some sun damage! I’m HIGHLY SATISFIED!!!!!" —Heather C.

    "I can’t express enough how impressed I am by this line of products. This B/A photo (editor's note: see review photo on the left) is only a week and a half difference and holy moly the difference has blown me away already!! My skin is brighter, clearer, softer, and the list goes on. EVEN MY HUSBAND NOTICED!!! I am sold and will forever be a customer!" —Lindsay

    Price: $15 (originally $29.99)

    Looking for even more incredible Prime Day deals? Check out all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at HuffPost:

    Prime Day Deals Under $25

    Prime Day Deals on Gifts

    Prime Day Deals For Your Home

    Practical Prime Day Deals

    TikTok Products On Sale For Prime Day

    Prime Day Deals For Parents

    Prime Day Deals On Products Reviewers Love

    ...and browse through all our category round-ups here!