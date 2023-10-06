24 Products I Don't Understand How You've Lived Your Whole Life Without

1. Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner, which requires zero scrubbing, rinsing, or power washing on your part. Just spritz this stuff on to remove moss, mildew, and algae stains, and let it sit and work its magic along with mother nature. With the help of wind and rain, it'll remove stains over the course of the next few weeks or months (depending on the type of stain) and then help *keep* your outdoor surfaces clear.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A clever two-tier standing desk converter so you don't have to get a whole new desk to make your work station more ergonomic and get yourself off your booty for more of the day. This bb has plenty of room for all your tech and is adjustable, so you can just lower it back down when you do wanna sit. TL;DR, it's the MVP of WFH, and TBH I will stop with the acronyms now.
Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Just buy it! Been looking at these for months and finally decided to buy one. Super happy with my purchase. I didn’t want to replace my entire work desk so I opted for this. The entire unit slides up and down easily. Plenty of room around the monitor for speakers, pens, notes, even a fan. Easy assembly. Not too heavy. I’ve really enjoyed being able to stand at my desk. I’ve been struggling with lower back pain and standing more seems to be helping. I find myself wanting to stand more often than I thought. Great price. Would highly recommend." —halaly
Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in seven sizes/styles and three colors).
3. Or an absolutely genius portable Worky station, aka basically a whole home office setup that folds up into a case so you can easily go from home to your S.O.'s to the office and back again and not forget a thing. Just plug it in to use the built-in adjustable LED light, two outlets, and USB-A and -C ports. It's got all kinds of compartments for your stuff *and* the inner lid is a magnetic dry erase board. Just wow.
It's made by a small business, and you can see it in action in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears. The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the many charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal. Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $99.
4. A trending milky "nail concealer" polish in a sheer, buildable neutral shade for a (literally and figuratively) polished but close-to-natural vibe that helps cover discoloration and even out nails. If less is more when it comes to your beauty routine and you're tired of going to salons, this'll change the game.
5. A pair of extra-long oven mitts any accident-prone or anxious cook needs in their arsenal ASAP. These waterproof silicone wonders have *literally* got you covered and are a much-needed upgrade to the flimsy fabric oven mitt you've had forever.
Promising review: "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size).
6. An Airplane Pocket tray cover that's so smart and serves so dang many functions. It'll cover up that germy surface, provide four stretchy pockets worth of storage for all your in-flight musts, and ensure you never leave your glasses or water bottle tucked into the seat pocket in front of you again. It's also water-resistant and machine washable in case you spill!
Check out this product — which is made by a small business — on TikTok.
Promising review: "I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle. It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too. Highly recommend it." —Sue G.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. A Pumpkin Punchers set complete with 24 cutters you can just pair with a rubber mallet to carve perfect jack-o'-lantern faces without sharp, unwieldy knives. It's perfect to use with kids or for adults whose ~artistic visions~ don't always line up with their actual carving skills (me).
Promising review: "Decided to order this kit to carve pumpkins with my kids who range in ages from 3–10. These were literally the best invention ever. My fiancé and I did ours first, we just used a rubber mallet and created the coolest-looking pumpkin. We started the piece in the pumpkin for the kids (so we didn't get hit in the fingers with the mallet) and let them hammer the rest of the way. They had a blast and we didn't have to worry about cutting fingers with knives, and they got to be a part of the carving process!! it even came with a design guide so you could create designs from that. My youngest made a cat. And the pieces are dishwasher safe!!" —Brittaney C.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
8. An incredible Barbie-inspired T-shirt that has been living rent-free in my mind like it's Ken in a mojo dojo casa house. If you're a fellow feminist horse girl who fully screamed in the theater at this line, put your cursor into ~speed drive~ and click "add to cart."
After weeks of thinking about this, my hand finally slipped and did just that....but no regrets! Especially since this New York–based small business is one of my (and other BuzzFeed Shopping editors') go-tos for super comfy, clever, and unique pop culture tees. I legit want to be besties with the seller, who has dreamed up some of my fave JoBros and Taylor Swift merch.
Promising review: "Super soft and exactly as pictured! Owner was quick to answer my questions and super nice. I got it in the pepper color which is that of the main pic. Washed once and didn’t shrink and still looks just as good. Would recommend!" —Gabrielle Lepensky
Get it from Shop Eddie Lane on Etsy for $33+ (available in unisex sizes S–4XL and in seven colors).
9. An epic detangling brush for all hair types — but especially curly styles — that'll work through the toughest tangles and make you realize that brushing your hair doesn't have to be a (sometimes literal) pain.
Promising review: "I love this brush! My goddaughter and I both have long hair. It's always been so hard to brush our hair. Now it's not with this brush! It's easy on both wet and dry hair. Also I see less hair on the brush compared to when I use my other brushes. This is a must-try, must-keep-forever brush! Give it a try. What do you have to lose? Your hair will thank you for it." —SugarANDSpice
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 10 colors and prints).
10. A 2-in-1 mattress topper that's a sleep game changer — it combines 2 inches of memory foam with two inches of pillow top for maximum squishy, cozy goodness. Because why pick just one cuddly topper style?
And the pillow top layer is machine washable and helps hold the memory foam layer in place — score!
Promising review (for "plush support" style): "Rarely do I take the time to leave a review. But this case I felt I must. I suffer from back pain, and this new topper is just simply amazing for me. I have not slept so well in a very long time. It’s very comfortable and supportive, and as I said above, I wake up without back pain. First time in years. We have a very firm mattress underneath, did this on purpose. The last topper was OK, this topper is amazing. Highly recommend it." —Sarah Machol
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in five sizes, two thicknesses, and three styles: "cool comfort," "enhanced support," or "plush support").
11. Cerave's hydrating cleanser, a National Eczema Association-certified formula that over 80,000 people adore. It's made with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to remove makeup, dirt, and oil while still staying dry- and sensitive-skin-friendly. Wooohoo!
Promising review: "Obsessed!!!!!! This face wash is sooooo hydrating! Soo comfortable and non irritating on the face. My skin is dry and sensitive and this cleanser is forever a staple for me. My skin doesn't feel tight after use or have that nasty feeling film. And for the price of this value size, I recommend buying off Amazon!" —Kingdm
Get it from Amazon for $15.48.
12. OMG-worthy earrings designed to be customized — with your amazing enamel pin collection, that is. If you have soooo many awesome pins that don't get to be shown off nearly enough, these will be the perfect solution (not to mention compliment magnets)!
They're from a Coconut Creek, Florida–based small biz that specializes in acrylic earrings!
Get them from Shop Pop Pastel on Etsy for $11+ (available in four closure options — including options for nonpierced ears — and two lengths).