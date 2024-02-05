31 Stylish Things Under $30 With Great Reviews

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Chic, somehow-only-$15 sunglasses that some folks say are comparable to a certain brand that rhymes with Shmay-Span.
Promising review: "I am still in shock that these sunglasses were so nice. I bought them for the style and look (trendy yet comfortable) and figured the polarized label was a gimmick (polarized sunnies I’ve bought in the past have been well over $200). I was going on a trip and needed some sunglasses I wouldn’t cry over if I didn’t return with them (always lose mine). These sunglasses were packaged beautifully. They came with a polarized tester! They passed the test as well as my Ray-Bans I knew were polarized, but when I kept switching back and forth between these and my Ray-Bans I’m pretty sure the lenses on these are even CLEARER. Maybe because they were brand new, but I was so impressed!! They are so cute and stylish while also so comfortable with an amazing lens. BUY THESE!! Super-good deal, you won’t be disappointed! They also seem so sturdy, so I’m hoping they will last me a while. Update: I still have these sunglasses and I’m still obsessed!!! ONLY issue I have had with them is the lens glue is kinda melting down but I think it’s because I left them out alone in Arizona 110-degree weather, just boiling them out there. Still look amazing, still so strong. I’ve sat on them 8,574,927 times and they are still alive. Amazing. I’ll never buy expensive sunnies again." —liz
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 17 colors).
2. Soft, high-waisted leggings, which are ridiculously comfy — take it from the over 63,000 5-star ratings!!! They're sure to become your new go-to pair, and with a price tag under 20 bucks, their cost-per-wear will be close to $0.
Promising review: "Holy crap, these leggings are amazing. Without exaggeration, they are the most comfortable item of clothing I've ever put on my body. I'm 5'10" and I often find 'one size' to be too short, but these fit down to my ankle. The best part is, the top doesn't roll and they don't slide down. Keeping in mind I'm wearing them during winter, they also didn't make me sweat. I didn't want to take them off. I need to order a billion pairs, including a few to wear to bed." —Avery T
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one size fits most for straight and plus sizes and in three styles, including one with pockets, and 27 colors and prints).
3. A tennis bracelet that could pass for real-deal diamonds — trust me. This beauty will look so stunning on its own or stacked with other bracelets, and you don't have to worry as much about losing it as you would a splurgier version!
I just got this beauty in my Christmas stocking and I am BLOWN away. It looks so, so classy, shiny, and REAL!!!! I am someone who wears everything from expensive jewelry to the cheapest of costume stuff, and I'm treasuring this like I do my designer pieces. Like all tennis bracelets, the clasp is a bit pesky at first, but after just a few minutes of practice you should definitely be able to get it on and off by yourself, and it it feels secure. 100/10 recommend as a gift for yourself or anyone you love!!!!
Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two styles, three colors, and three sizes).
4. An adorbs straw bucket hat that's not so big that it's overwhelming but not so small that it sacrifices providing shade — this bb is jusssstttt right and will make all your vacation 'fits look extra chic.
Promising reviews: "Such a cute hat. Does the job and shades the face nicely to protect from the sun. The hat is very flexible so if you need to toss it in a bag or suitcase it doesn't lose its shape. Just literally such a perfect hat not too big or too small! Should be everyone's summer staple." —Marissa
"Perfect hat. This has a hidden, adjustable band on the inside to ensure the hat fits your head. Great perk to make sure you don't lose it on the beach!" —Caroline H.
Get it from Lulus for $24.
5. Totally ~clawsome~ and trendy colorful nonslip hair claw clips with over 28,000 5-star ratings from folks who know they can up(do) the heavy lifting when you're in need of a cute way to toss your hair into a messy bun.
Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." —Samantha
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 styles).
6. Or a cute and on-trend flower version for a sweet way to finish a casual half updo...or turn your messy morning hair into something that can actually be called a 'do. If upping your WFH style is a goal of yours, cart these ASAP!
Promising review: "Love these for my second-day dirty hair, and I get tons of compliments. The variety of colors is great, and unlike most clips, they actually hold up my fine hair!" —Mikaela West
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in six color combinations).
7. An adjustable, opalescent ring that's delicate enough to rock every day, but eye-catching enough to stand out and score comments from many an admirer.
Promising review: "This is the perfect ring, and it’s so cheap! Normally, I do not enjoy wearing rings because I subconsciously feel them on my finger, but this ring is so lightweight. I really love it!" —Ansley Snodgrass
Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in six styles).
8. A dramatic, lace-trimmed long open cardi to top off any casual look with a little extra boho flair.
Promising review: "I must say, I'm really surprised at how cute this cardigan is! I ordered the mustard color and it looks exactly as pictured. I style it as shown in the picture and it looks just like that on. The crochet trim is really nice and the fabric is great quality as well. I thought this was going to look really cheap, but it doesn't at all. It's actually the perfect weight to transition between seasons. Length is great, color is pretty, and the quality surpassed my expectations. I liked it so much, I just ordered another in the charcoal color." —Ashley S.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in nine colors).
9. Totally sweet gummy bear earrings that'll serve as perfect ear candy, even if your orthodonture prevents you from enjoying the real thing (big mood).
They're from a Black- and queer-owned, LA-based shop that specializes in fun and quirky earrings!
Promising review: "This seller can have all my money! The package was absolutely flawless. I ordered several pairs of earrings, and they were all wrapped up beautifully in little bags with stickers. I will definitely buy more from this seller. They even included a sweet card with my order. 10/10!!!" —Dani Langston
Get them from InsomniaCraftShop on Etsy for $6 (available in eight colors).
10. A glam graphic tee so you can technically "put on" makeup even for a lazy day at home. And this tee dressed up with a skirt? *Chef's kiss from a pink-lipsticked mouth*.
Reviewers recommend sizing up if you want a slouchy fit — and clearly, they love pairing it with leopard (I wholeheartedly approve).
Promising review: "I own this tee in a couple of colors and always get compliments when I wear them. If you want it to fit like in the product photos, go up one or two sizes. I'm usually a medium, and I ordered an XL so I could tuck it into pencil skirts/skinnies and still get that classic T-shirt look. The material is quite soft, and it holds up well to washing." —ChicLininAZ
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in five colors).
11. A lingerie set that's hot hot hot without all the confusing and uncomfy fastenings and bells and whistles so many other sets have. This is simply a — comfy!!! — cap sleeve lace bralette and high-waisted panties, so it's wearable and versatile while still being absolutely swoon-worthy.
Promising reviews: "I am in love with this piece! It's soooo comfortable but SOOO sexy. The color looked sooo amazing on my skin and my partner couldn't keep their hands off of me. I felt so happy when I put it on, it was perfectly my size!" —Jacob/Atzula
"This set is so unique. I absolutely love it. I am roughly size 12. I got this in an XL, could have likely gone with the L though as there's lots of stretch. It looks great though. It's really comfortable and beautiful. It looks so classy. With the right bra, you could wear the cropped top on its own for a night out (paired with jeans and heels or a black pencil skirt would be so cute)." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $19.88 (available in sizes L–5XL and 11 colors).