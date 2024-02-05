31 Stylish Things Under $30 With Great Reviews

Promising review: "I am still in shock that these sunglasses were so nice. I bought them for the style and look (trendy yet comfortable) and figured the polarized label was a gimmick (polarized sunnies I’ve bought in the past have been well over $200). I was going on a trip and needed some sunglasses I wouldn’t cry over if I didn’t return with them (always lose mine). These sunglasses were packaged beautifully. They came with a polarized tester! They passed the test as well as my Ray-Bans I knew were polarized, but when I kept switching back and forth between these and my Ray-Bans I’m pretty sure the lenses on these are even CLEARER. Maybe because they were brand new, but I was so impressed!! They are so cute and stylish while also so comfortable with an amazing lens. BUY THESE!! Super-good deal, you won’t be disappointed! They also seem so sturdy, so I’m hoping they will last me a while. Update: I still have these sunglasses and I’m still obsessed!!! ONLY issue I have had with them is the lens glue is kinda melting down but I think it’s because I left them out alone in Arizona 110-degree weather, just boiling them out there. Still look amazing, still so strong. I’ve sat on them 8,574,927 times and they are still alive. Amazing. I’ll never buy expensive sunnies again." —liz

Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 17 colors).