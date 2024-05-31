29 Fabulous Skirts Because Pants Season Is OVER

Some reviewers say you can size down! And psst — you can also break up the top and skirt to create tons of outfits with pieces already in your wardrobe. I have this (in the sadly no longer available leopard print) and it's such a great affordable set that gives a high-fashion look!

Promising review: "I am EMOTIONAL about how great this is. But I want to wear this every day. If I were in a cartoon, I would want this to be the outfit that I have a closet full of. I have G-cup boobs, and tube tops are my own personal hell. BUT, somehow, this sat just right. I wore a strapless bra under it, and I'm just so excited to wear this out. Did I mention the skirt is perfect? It’s kinda long, but I wore it with some platform-y wedges and it made it look even cuter! Who gave me permission?!" —Sara

Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 prints).