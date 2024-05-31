29 Fabulous Skirts Because Pants Season Is OVER

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A high-waisted, button-up denim midi skirt that's so cool and high-fashion-looking, no one will believe you got it on Amazon for 40 bucks. I'm also swooning over the fact that you can customize the look and the height of the slit just by buttoning or unbuttoning it — you can even switch it up throughout the day! 😍
2. A romantic pleated pick with an easy elastic waist that proves high style doesn't have to be high maintenance. If you can feel like a princess in something AND still be comfy when you're bloated, you're living the dream.
Promising review: "This skirt has become a staple in my spring/summer wardrobe. It fits comfortably and packs easily. 10/10 for my work trips and in the office!" —Jessica Woodworth
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 22 colors and prints).
3. A whimsical fish-print poplin maxi that's perfect if you wanna ~school~ everyone on great summer style. You won't have to fish for compliments. Okay, I *sea* you rolling your eyes, I'll stop with the puns now.
Get it from Loft for $47.97 (originally $79.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL regular and petite).
4. A pleated tennis skirt with shorts underneath so you can actually run around and live your life in it without fear of flashing anyone. 🙌 At under $20 a pop, you might need to pick up a few of these...
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill-fitting). I’m really happy with this product. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $19.88 (available in sizes 0–12 and in 42 colors and prints).
5. A gauzy, vacay-ready maxi skirt that can go from the beach to happy hour effortlessly.
Get it from Lulus for $59 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors).
6. An OMG–worthy rosette-trimmed denim mini skirt for an epic upgrade from the basic one you've had since college. It'll make every top approximately a zillion times cooler.
Lisa Says Gah is a small business known for quirky and fashion-forward finds.
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $205 (available in sizes XS–XL).
7. A super fun crop top and skirt set you may have to plan a warm-weather vacay for just so you'll have have a chance to wear it before spring. After all, it basically makes taking an OOTD pic *required* — your favorite style Instagrammer has met their match.
Some reviewers say you can size down! And psst — you can also break up the top and skirt to create tons of outfits with pieces already in your wardrobe. I have this (in the sadly no longer available leopard print) and it's such a great affordable set that gives a high-fashion look!
Promising review: "I am EMOTIONAL about how great this is. But I want to wear this every day. If I were in a cartoon, I would want this to be the outfit that I have a closet full of. I have G-cup boobs, and tube tops are my own personal hell. BUT, somehow, this sat just right. I wore a strapless bra under it, and I'm just so excited to wear this out. Did I mention the skirt is perfect? It’s kinda long, but I wore it with some platform-y wedges and it made it look even cuter! Who gave me permission?!" —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 prints).
8. A sleek satin midi skirt, aka a versatile superhero. It's an all-season staple that'll work now with a bodysuit and strappy sandals or a tee and sneakers, *and* in fall and winter with sweaters, blazers, and boots.
Promising reviews: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are at least $60 plus but this one is the best one I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby
"The rich color of the skirt is what sells it for me. Wear it with several colors, different styles and you will be the hit at work or at dinner." —Jennifer Olvera
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors). And psst...here's a similar version that goes up to size 5X.
9. A cozy fleece mini skirt with pockets that's just like your fave sweatshirt, but for your tush instead of your torso. 😍 Work from home besties, you're gonna live in this.
Get the matching polo sweatshirt here!
Promising review: "This skirt is absolutely adorable! It is so soft and comfortable! I am typically in between sizes and I sized down for this one. The medium fit perfectly." —Carly
Get it from Aerie for $24.46 (originally $34.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in four colors).
10. A cutie patootie ruffled wrap mini skirt that radiates cheery and flirty vibes. Just tuck in a tank, add sneakers, and you've got the perfect summer 'fit!
Promising review: "Such a cute skirt! Pay attention to the ties! There are smaller strings that tie internally, and then the larger strings that tie on the outside. Amazing to customize the tightness to fit just as you need, the length is perfect, hitting an inch or two above my knees, and it's not sheer but lightweight and soft. Can definitely dress up or dress down! I'm considering buying more in different patterns!" —Aionie
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 19 prints).
11. A vegan leather pleated mini, aka an all-season staple and a must for any wardrobe. Add a lil' edge to literally all your tops, sweaters, and bodysuits with this baby.
Get it from Eloquii for $79.95 (available in sizes 14–28).
12. A three-tier midi skirt with a sweet vibe that aligns well with your goal to romanticize your life this season. 🥰 This bb is the perfect attire for bringing a plate of charcuterie to the park with pals on a sunny day.
Promising reviews: "This, by far, is my favorite skirt. I am a skirt-wearer anyways, so I have quite a few. Every time I wear it I get several compliments. I pair it with several tops. It fits great, is lightweight, and has a half-slip already sewn into it. I have now bought three more of these in different colors." —Sherry Charlene Seres
"I have about five of these skirts. I am a teacher, and they are comfortable and wash well. They can be worn year-round. I highly recommend this product." —meme
Get it from Amazon for $31.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 13 prints).