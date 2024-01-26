It only looks double-breasted thanks to the cool button accents, but it actually has a one-button closure. And psst...you can make several different suits with this with the matching pants, skirt, and shift dress!



Promising review: "I bought this blazer online and was not disappointed. It fits like a glove and by that I mean the shoulders are perfectly squared and the armhole shaping is nicely tailored. I like the heavy cotton fabric and can see this being a four-season staple in my closet." —Anonymous

Get it from Loft for $112 (originally $160; available in sizes 00–18 regular and petite and in two colors).