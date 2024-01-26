Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A posh pleated button-down matching set if you're looking for an effortless way to get all dolled up in a matching ensemble. This does basically all the work for you — just add cool sneaks or heels and earrings.
Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 33 styles, some with shorts and some with pants).
2. A professional-looking but still relaxed chambray blazer you may find yourself reaching for several times a week — and I wouldn't blame you, since this screams boss babe vibes.
It only looks double-breasted thanks to the cool button accents, but it actually has a one-button closure. And psst...you can make several different suits with this with the matching pants, skirt, and shift dress!
Promising review: "I bought this blazer online and was not disappointed. It fits like a glove and by that I mean the shoulders are perfectly squared and the armhole shaping is nicely tailored. I like the heavy cotton fabric and can see this being a four-season staple in my closet." —Anonymous
Get it from Loft for $112 (originally $160; available in sizes 00–18 regular and petite and in two colors).
3. An incredibly affordable and cool pair of combat boots that are a super convincing Dr. Martens alternative if you're in the market for a totally trusty everyday boot without the splurge. These will add an instant cool factor to skirts and dresses *and* ground casual jeans and leggings 'fits. Plus, the side zip means no constantly undoing and redoing the laces!
Promising review: "RUN DON'T WALK!! My friend and I went to a music festival with our significant others. She wore real Doc Martens, and I wore these boots. My boyfriend is darn near a shoe expert, and he thought these were legitimate Doc Martens! They held up perfectly and were so comfortable even after 12-hour days full of walking, dancing, and standing. Very easy to clean. 10/10 recommended!!" —Karolina Muscadine
Get them from Amazon for $34.19 (available in women's sizes 5.5–10 and four styles).
4. A glam draped high-neck mini dress capable of many things — including passing for double the price *and* still looking gorgeous when layered up with tights and a moto jacket on chilly evenings.
Promising review: "Amazing, looks just like the photo. Bought this dress for a wedding and was receiving compliments all night long. It is a little tight around the hips/butt if you have curves but I ordered my usual size and had no problems! Going to buy in more colors I love it so much!" —Kenna
Get it from Amazon for $49.62+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors).
5. A posh plaid coat so your outerwear can be the star of the show, instead of just something blah you have to cover your outfit with on cold days.
Promising reviews: "Coat is just as described on the website. It is heavy and warm. It fits loosely, which is great because I can wear with heavy winter clothing. I love the colors and how it looks on me." —Be Cee
"Bought it just in time for the holidays and the weather getting colder! Looks amazing and it feels great! Not too bulky, and I still have mobility. I was scared it would be too tight to be able to move while wearing it but I'm so ready to take it out for the season's events!" —Ayap91
Get it from Torrid for $104.92 (originally $139.90; available in sizes M–6X).
6. An on-trend corset top over 5,500 gorgeous reviewers have rated 5 stars. No wonder, since this will make everything from jeans to shorts to skirts look photo-shoot-ready. It would be 🔥🔥🔥 layered under a blazer, too!
Promising reviews: "This top is so cute on and is supportive enough for large chest sizes to wear a strapless bra. I am a 38DD and the 12–14 worked perfectly for me." —Bianca
"Great quality. I loved it so much. Super sturdy and comfy. No risk of wrinkles or it coming down. Will be getting in other colors." —crystal narain
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors and prints).
7. A scrunched baguette bag from Insta-famous It label JW Pei, which possesses the magical ability to make absolutely any outfit you carry it with look Fashion Week-ready.
This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!
Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"
Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 30 styles).
8. A floral embroidered sweater because I think it's about time you found a new favorite sweater. And might I suggest this one that serves up a ton of fashion???
Promising review: "Very well made. Worth the price. I ordered an XS rather than a small one as I wanted it a bit more cropped. It's a little itchy but not too much at all. It's gorgeous on and makes me feel very stylish." —Julianna A.
Get it from Lulus for $62 (available in sizes XS–XL).
9. Slouchy overalls with roomy pockets and a lightweight fabric perfect for lounging or striking the balance of comfy and cute on the weekends — while still being extremely mirror-selfie-worthy.
Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!
Promising review: "I never want to take them off! If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap, and oh my GOSH I am so glad I did! This is officially my favorite pair of overalls and absolutely perfect for fall. They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors. So, if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you :D." —Nathan R Ford
Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 22 colors and prints).
10. Versatile and glitzy celestial ear jackets that have optional cascading stars in the back. Rock 'em with the fringe for a bold statement, or wear just the front for a simpler stud that still packs a punch. Either way, your lobes will look ~out of this world~.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss
Get them from Amazon for $8.66+ (available in two colors).
11. A squee-worthy puffer coat decked out in of-the-moment pink bows (if you even care). Literally, put this over anything and wait for the compliments to roll in (because I think yes, people will care!!!).
Lisa Says Gah is a small business known for quirky and fashion-forward finds.
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $250 (available in sizes XS–XL).
12. A designer-inspired faux leather double-circle belt for an upgrade you (and your fave denim) will love so much you'll wanna put a ring on it.
It's got over 10,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "This is my favorite belt! It's perfect with jeans and I get so many compliments on it. I love that the double-ring is sort of designer-inspired, but not a complete knockoff of the Gucci belt. I highly recommend! I am typically a medium and the medium was perfect." —Everyday Teacher Style
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 styles).
13. A machine-washable (!!!) cotton sweater vest, aka an all-season layering piece that's both classic and trendy. Wear it on its own as a basic knit top or pop it over a shirt for a super polished look.
Promising review: "Buy it immediately. Such a great quality top. I bought the navy and will buy it in other colors too. I loved the fit — could wear it over a shirt/long-sleeve top but I think it actually looked super stylish with bare arms and smart trousers/wide-leg jeans. Would also fit nicely over a long-sleeved midi dress. Super versatile." —E.M.
Get it from Boden for $70 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors and prints).
14. Badass faux-leather straight-leg pants that could pass for the ones from Abercrombie but actually come in way more colors and styles! From sleek black and brown to smile-inducing pink and green, these have me drooling.
Check 'em out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I love leather pants and I have been looking for a new pair for a while. The perfect fit in leather pants is hard to find but these fit me perfectly. They are really comfortable! I got my normal size, they are also stretchy so don't worry about sizing up." —Jamie Brune
Get them from Amazon for $50.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 23 styles including a petite version).