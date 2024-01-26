Skip To Content
    35 Fabulous Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories That'll Help Revive Your Wardrobe This Year

    All of these pieces will help take the cute stuff you already have to a new level (and make it feel fresh without you having to buy a whole new wardrobe).

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A posh pleated button-down matching set if you're looking for an effortless way to get all dolled up in a matching ensemble. This does basically all the work for you — just add cool sneaks or heels and earrings.

    reviewer wearing green long sleeve and long pants set styled with shirt open and a nude bralette
    reviewer wearing the white with blue flowers version
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." —Natalie

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 33 styles, some with shorts and some with pants). 

    2. A professional-looking but still relaxed chambray blazer you may find yourself reaching for several times a week — and I wouldn't blame you, since this screams boss babe vibes.

    model in blazer with white buttons
    Loft

    It only looks double-breasted thanks to the cool button accents, but it actually has a one-button closure. And psst...you can make several different suits with this with the matching pants, skirt, and shift dress!

    Promising review: "I bought this blazer online and was not disappointed. It fits like a glove and by that I mean the shoulders are perfectly squared and the armhole shaping is nicely tailored. I like the heavy cotton fabric and can see this being a four-season staple in my closet." —Anonymous

    Get it from Loft for $112 (originally $160; available in sizes 00–18 regular and petite and in two colors).

    3. An incredibly affordable and cool pair of combat boots that are a super convincing Dr. Martens alternative if you're in the market for a totally trusty everyday boot without the splurge. These will add an instant cool factor to skirts and dresses *and* ground casual jeans and leggings 'fits. Plus, the side zip means no constantly undoing and redoing the laces!

    a reviewer posing in the black shoes with white stitching
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "RUN DON'T WALK!! My friend and I went to a music festival with our significant others. She wore real Doc Martens, and I wore these boots. My boyfriend is darn near a shoe expert, and he thought these were legitimate Doc Martens! They held up perfectly and were so comfortable even after 12-hour days full of walking, dancing, and standing. Very easy to clean. 10/10 recommended!!" —Karolina Muscadine

    Get them from Amazon for $34.19 (available in women's sizes 5.5–10 and four styles).

    4. A glam draped high-neck mini dress capable of many things — including passing for double the price *and* still looking gorgeous when layered up with tights and a moto jacket on chilly evenings.

    reviewer in sleeveless tie waist mini dress in royal blue
    reviewer in green version
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing, looks just like the photo. Bought this dress for a wedding and was receiving compliments all night long. It is a little tight around the hips/butt if you have curves but I ordered my usual size and had no problems! Going to buy in more colors I love it so much!" —Kenna

    Get it from Amazon for $49.62+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors).

    5. A posh plaid coat so your outerwear can be the star of the show, instead of just something blah you have to cover your outfit with on cold days.

    model in dark green navy and burgundy plaid coat
    Torrid

    Promising reviews: "Coat is just as described on the website. It is heavy and warm. It fits loosely, which is great because I can wear with heavy winter clothing. I love the colors and how it looks on me." —Be Cee

    "Bought it just in time for the holidays and the weather getting colder! Looks amazing and it feels great! Not too bulky, and I still have mobility. I was scared it would be too tight to be able to move while wearing it but I'm so ready to take it out for the season's events!" —Ayap91

    Get it from Torrid for $104.92 (originally $139.90; available in sizes M–6X).

    6. An on-trend corset top over 5,500 gorgeous reviewers have rated 5 stars. No wonder, since this will make everything from jeans to shorts to skirts look photo-shoot-ready. It would be 🔥🔥🔥 layered under a blazer, too!

    reviewer in light pink strapless bustier top
    different reviewer in orange version
    @seauxtrendy on Instagram / Via www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This top is so cute on and is supportive enough for large chest sizes to wear a strapless bra. I am a 38DD and the 12–14 worked perfectly for me." —Bianca

    "Great quality. I loved it so much. Super sturdy and comfy. No risk of wrinkles or it coming down. Will be getting in other colors." —crystal narain

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors and prints).

    7. scrunched baguette bag from Insta-famous It label JW Pei, which possesses the magical ability to make absolutely any outfit you carry it with look Fashion Week-ready.

    model with green ruched bag with scrunched handle
    reviewer with the lavender version
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!

    Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!" 

    Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 30 styles).

    8. floral embroidered sweater because I think it's about time you found a new favorite sweater. And might I suggest this one that serves up a ton of fashion???

    model in white sweater with textured details and small colorful flowers
    Lulus

    Promising review: "Very well made. Worth the price. I ordered an XS rather than a small one as I wanted it a bit more cropped. It's a little itchy but not too much at all. It's gorgeous on and makes me feel very stylish." —Julianna A.

    Get it from Lulus for $62 (available in sizes XS–XL).

    9. Slouchy overalls with roomy pockets and a lightweight fabric perfect for lounging or striking the balance of comfy and cute on the weekends — while still being extremely mirror-selfie-worthy.

    reviewer in black cropped overalls
    reviewer in olive overalls with their hand in one of the pockets
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!

    Promising review: "I never want to take them off! If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap, and oh my GOSH I am so glad I did! This is officially my favorite pair of overalls and absolutely perfect for fall. They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors. So, if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you :D." —Nathan R Ford

    Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 22 colors and prints).

    10. Versatile and glitzy celestial ear jackets that have optional cascading stars in the back. Rock 'em with the fringe for a bold statement, or wear just the front for a simpler stud that still packs a punch. Either way, your lobes will look ~out of this world~.

    reviewer wearing the gold and rhinestone earrings with constellation shaped studs and backs with chain fringe and matching star charms
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss

    Get them from Amazon for $8.66+ (available in two colors).

    11. A squee-worthy puffer coat decked out in of-the-moment pink bows (if you even care). Literally, put this over anything and wait for the compliments to roll in (because I think yes, people will care!!!).

    model in short black coat with bows
    a different model wearing coat unzipped
    Lisa Says Gah

    Lisa Says Gah is a small business known for quirky and fashion-forward finds.

    Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $250 (available in sizes XS–XL).

    12. A designer-inspired faux leather double-circle belt for an upgrade you (and your fave denim) will love so much you'll wanna put a ring on it.

    A reviewer wearing the black belt with a gold overlapping circle buckle with a sweater and jeans
    A reviewer wearing the brown version with three different jeans outfits
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's got over 10,000 5-star ratings!

    Promising review: "This is my favorite belt! It's perfect with jeans and I get so many compliments on it. I love that the double-ring is sort of designer-inspired, but not a complete knockoff of the Gucci belt. I highly recommend! I am typically a medium and the medium was perfect." —Everyday Teacher Style

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 styles).

    13. A machine-washable (!!!) cotton sweater vest, aka an all-season layering piece that's both classic and trendy. Wear it on its own as a basic knit top or pop it over a shirt for a super polished look.

    model wearing cream crewneck vest over a shirt
    model in purple version by itself tucked into a skirt
    model in cream and green wide stripe version over a shirt
    Boden

    Promising review: "Buy it immediately. Such a great quality top. I bought the navy and will buy it in other colors too. I loved the fit — could wear it over a shirt/long-sleeve top but I think it actually looked super stylish with bare arms and smart trousers/wide-leg jeans. Would also fit nicely over a long-sleeved midi dress. Super versatile." —E.M.

    Get it from Boden for $70 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors and prints).

    14. Badass faux-leather straight-leg pants that could pass for the ones from Abercrombie but actually come in way more colors and styles! From sleek black and brown to smile-inducing pink and green, these have me drooling.

    reviewer wearing the pants in black
    reviewer wearing them in pink
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check 'em out on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I love leather pants and I have been looking for a new pair for a while. The perfect fit in leather pants is hard to find but these fit me perfectly. They are really comfortable! I got my normal size, they are also stretchy so don't worry about sizing up." —Jamie Brune

    Get them from Amazon for $50.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 23 styles including a petite version). 