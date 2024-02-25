If Your Routine Could Use A Lil' Upgrade, Check Out These 35 Products Under $20

1. A set of two whip-making pumps that'll turn your go-to foaming cleanser into a marshmallow fluff-like foam so it'll go on more smoothly and feel like you're seriously pampering yourself every time you wash your face.
Promising review: "Great price for a set of two! I was able to keep one for myself and give one to my mother. It is very easy to use and extends the life of my products while the foam that is produced is easy on my skin." —Vicky
Get a pair from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five color combinations).
2. A daily planning pad of 50 tear-off sheets you can use to map out your day. It's got space for what you're grateful for, priorities you must do today, a to-do list, appointments, achievements, meal planning, logging exercise, and notes and doodles, plus a water intake tracker and a blank clock to fill in if you do better with images than words. They truly thought of everything, and this pretty pad will help you feel so accomplished!
It's made by a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small stationery biz.
Promising review: "So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" —Nikki Grillo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in six other styles).
3. Megababe's truly incredible cream deodorant, which is a breeze to swipe on and quite possibly the holy grail of aluminum-, paraben-, and cruelty-free deos. Yup, it actually works without a lot of the chemicals commonly found in drugstore deodorants. It also claims to help with pit skincare woes like ingrowns, uneven skin tone, and rough skin, thanks to ingredients like AHAs, niacinamide, vitamin E, and squalane.
I truly cannot believe how well this works. For the past few years, my go-to aluminum- and cruelty-free dedorant has been Athena Club's All Day Deo, which I do still like as a nice-smelling, more traditional tube option. However, it really couldn't stop my hormonal sweat stink all dang day long (is this TMI? Not sorry, because you need to know the FACTS). This stuff goes on mess-free even though it's a cream — you just apply it right from the tube. And then??? Nothing. No stink, people! All day. I just smell like nothing, and my pits are less sweaty, too. Now, note that I say I smell like nothing — if you're looking for flowery fragrances, this isn't for you. It smells a bit artificial and medicinal, even, when you first swipe it on. While it's not the best scent, that fades as soon as it dries so you're set for the day, and you could even layer a more fragrant deo over it. But to me, that's all secondary, and what matters is that this stuff is odor-blocking ✨ magic.✨
Megababe is an awesome brand founded by style influencer Katie Sturino to tackle real-life body care struggles like boob sweat and B.O. *without* nasty ingredients and *with* super cute packaging.
4. And Megababe's Après Shave roll-on, aka the only thing that has stopped me from getting razor burn on my bikini line and that might just work the same wonders on other areas that typically give you trouble post-shave. A couple quick swipes when you get out of the shower could save you soooo much physical and emotional irritation for the rest of your day.
This stuff is my new holy grail. I'm super prone to razor bumps and ingrown hairs on my bikini line, and I used to use "ingrown-eliminating" wipes that honestly didn't work super well. I'd pretty much decided I would endure the pain of one wax or sugar session per summer, or try using at-home wax strips, to live my smoothest skin life. But no more!!! I've been using this for a couple months and recently realized, wait...I legit have not had razor burn since I started using this right after shaving/getting out of the shower. It's magic! I have had maybe two stubborn ingrowns but they weren't super swollen or painful. Megababe works wonders yet again!!!
Promising review: "As someone who gets a lot of razor bumps from shaving, this product is a miracle! You can use it after you shave, but I’ve found the best results from using it consistently every day or so. The only problem is that when you stop using it, the razor bumps come back. But with consistency, they are completely gone!" —Marina
Get it from Amazon for $13.97.
5. OMG-worthy 3D-printed, wearable chopsticks so you can snack like a master — I'm talking no chip seasoning on your fingers, meaning your keyboard, gaming controller, or whatever you're multitasking on stays clean. These are the kinds of innovations you dreamt of as a child.
They're from a small biz based in Dallas.
Promising review: "I love these wearable chopsticks! No more having to wipe my hands off before using my mouse; I can just wear this. It's fun, convenient, and mess-free. Plus, it forces you to snack a little more slowly. I also love the color I got, and it seems durable for the price." —Sara K
Get it from Ridha 3D Printing on Etsy for $4.90+ (available in 23 colors and two styles).
6. Or some fun light saber chopsticks to ensure no lunch will ever be a sad desk lunch ever again. You're an adult, so you actually are allowed to play with your food. And with these babies, no one would have the heart to ~force~ you to stop, anyway.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these. She writes: "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger than I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully, that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two styles).
7. A nourishing shea butter and hyaluronic acid shower lotion for a smarter way to hydrate your skin post-shower. It's designed to be applied when your skin is still wet and your pores are most open to absorb all the moisturizing goodness — whoever came up with this is a skincare genius.
Promising review: "I've been using this product for one week, and my skin has never been softer. I'm in my early 50s, and every year around fall, my skin begins to dry out. By January, it's actually cracking and painful, and showering only made things worse. That's why this year, I decided to start moisturizing BEFORE the cold winter months. This product leaves your skin soft, smooth, and well hydrated. But best of all, it doesn't feel greasy. It's gentle, which is a concern for me since I have sensitive skin. A little of this product goes a long way. The instructions say put a dime-size dollop of lotion on each arm and leg, and that really is all you need for your extremities. It spreads smoothly and covers a large area. Moisturizing while still damp from the shower is definitely the way to go. This also has a very clean scent that smells like a soft mixture of coconut and vanilla, but I think that may actually be the scent coming from the shea butter (not sure). I'm sold on this stuff." —Flipp'n Pages
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A shirt-folding board, because maybe Sheldon Cooper was on to something. This wonder will make folding clothes more satisfying and fun (a low bar, I know) and get your tees and other garments folded so well that they'll actually take up less space.
Promising review: "My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry winter skin and feel like a whole new person.
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while 😂.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
10. Or a Luv Scrub, aka an exfoliating nylon bath cloth inspired by a common grooming routine product used in West Africa. The long and stretchy cloth will exfoliate, turn each shower into a a spa-like experience, and leave you with remarkably soft skin. Can a regular washcloth do that? Didn't think so.
It's even long enough that you can easily scrub your back! Several of my coworkers have tried and love this product, which is from a Black woman-owned small business!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this exfoliator. I got it to remove my self-tan in the spots that never seem to go away (my ankles) and it did amazingly. It removed all of the old tan and buffed away all of the dry skin so it was perfectly prepared for my next application of self-tan. Not to mention, adding soap to it makes the soap lather so well. My husband is now addicted to it as well! I love that it dries completely and cannot be a source of mold when left in the shower caddy like exfoliators I have used before. I love it! Definitely 10/10!!" —kcaudill
Get it from Luv Scrub for $18 (available in eight colors) or Ulta for $18 (available in five colors).
11. An impressive peanut butter knife specially designed to get EVERY LAST DROP of goodness out of the jar, without getting your hands all sticky. It'll save you money, mess, and meal-prep time as you're making your weekly (daily? hourly?) sammies.
Promising review: "It will save your life! Give you wings! Make you taller! More handsome! It will reverse male-pattern baldness!! It will teach your dog to behave! Has been known to bring feuding families back to an amicable place of respect and love! Your glass will always be half full! You will suddenly find yourself only grabbing on-sale items when grocery shopping (by accident even!). Just having one PB-Jife in the household has been noted as a confirmed good luck charm and beacon for positivity and fortune to befall you!* Two days on Amazon Prime later, and here I am full of life, typing this with my CLEAN HANDS AND KNUCKLES! After just scraping the bottom of a big ol' peanut butter jar out in two seconds effortlessly. It might look big and awkward (it's a monster of a one-use tool), but seriously, if you have an intense dislike for getting PB on your fingertips dealing with jars — this is the solution you've been looking for. Long live PB-Jife.
*Will not do anything in that first paragraph. I'm sorry." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. A beyond convenient document clip that attaches to your monitor via Command strip and can hold up to 30 sheets of paper for you to easily reference when studying, transcribing, or doing any other task. No more glancing up and down constantly and losing your place, which means you'll get things done faster.
Promising review: "This simple item has made my life easier. It is extremely easy to install and to use. It has increased my productivity in the office when needing to refer to a hard document. When not in use, you can easily hide it behind your screen. It has two options to hold paper: one that you can just stick in and the other to clip on multiple documents." —Elee the Lawyer
Get it from Amazon for $8.01.